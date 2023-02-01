Modified On Feb 01, 2023 02:35 PM By Sonny for Maruti Jimny

In case you were underwhelmed by the diminutive size of the Jimny, here’s one way to make it cooler than the Thar

Ever since Suzuki debuted the fourth-generation Jimny in 2018, it was called a miniature version of the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Klasse SUV, also known as the G-wagen. The comparison in design and off-road capabilities was so popular that aftermarket companies actually developed modification kits to convert the modest Jimny into a true mini G. In fact, there are different kits to imitate different types of the Mercedes G-Class.

The Jimny has finally entered the Indian market, albeit in the five-door iteration. However, it has the same basic structure as its three-door version, just longer, and so we expect to see G-wagen conversion kits for the Maruti Jimny soon enough. For anybody planning to make such a modification, check out the most popular three-door Jimny G-wagen conversion kits seen online:

Fast Car Body Kit 2.0

This first one comes from the place where G-wagen is perhaps most common - the Middle East, or Dubai to be precise. This particular kit is the work of a shop called Fast Car Service Centre and is one of the most popular G-wagen conversion kits seen online. It strips away almost everything apart from the core shell of the Jimny - bumpers, fenders, lights, doors, the works. All of those are replaced by scaled down design elements of the Mercedes jeep, including the fender-mounted indicators, the headlamps and taillamps, and the grille which has the Suzuki logo instead of the Mercedes three-pointed star. This kit even modifies the Jimny’s exhaust, replacing it with a side-mounted twin exhaust setup. As far as we can tell, there are no other mechanical modifications to the fairly capable Jimny.

It is unclear if the Mercedes-inspired interior is part of the body kit package, but based on some of the customer builds seen online, it does seem to be available. The changes include a bright cabin theme with plush leather upholstery, Mercedes-styled turbine AC vents, and maybe a larger infotainment touchscreen as well.

G-Wagen 4x4 Squared

It seems the Dubai-based automotive brand’s first Jimny kit was so popular, they made another one, this time to mimic the sportier AMG G63. This one gets the old G-wagen grille, different front and rear bumpers, and a more angry carbon fibre bonnet with air scoops. They are not functional though, like all the other faux vent designs on this faux mini G63.

Fast Car Dubai hit the trifecta for turning Jimnys into mini Gs with this kit. It is meant to be the miniature version of the radical G-wagen 4x4 squared. The official details are limited but it appears to feature a lift kit for increased ground clearance, hardcore off-roading tyres, roof-mounted light bars and an additional step frame at the rear. Like the first kit, it gets a version of the panamericana grille with added metal frame around the bumper. They’ll even paint it in a version of the neon yellow that became synonymous with the G-Class 4x4 squared.

Also Read: Maruti Predicts Maximum Sales Will Come From ICE Models By 2030, Least From EVs

AEROOVER G62 Conversion Kit

This particular mini G-wagen kit is offered by a Japanese tuning company called K-Factory. It is called the AEROOVER G62 conversion kit and comes with the usual visual changes like the bumpers, grille, LED lights, fenders and the bonnet. What makes this one stand out from the work of the Dubai kit is the relative subtleties of the conversion. It still gets the exhaust mod for a pair of side-exit pipes on either side and comes with the new 18-inch wheels too.

Little G

The G-Class underwent many significant changes in its last generational update. In case you’re a fan of the previous G-wagen, this might be the Jimny conversion kit for you. Designed by another Japanese tuning house called Damd, this one is called the Little G, and it does exactly that. Once again, it uses new bumpers, wider fenders, and an older G-Class grille. This kit comes with a choice

Related: Confirmed: The Jimny Will Become An EV By 2030

Bonus

While all of the above-mentioned conversion kits for the Suzuki Jimny have their own appeal, the one that is perhaps the most extensive is the Brabus kit. Since Brabus is officially a tuning partner for Mercedes-AMG, the German tuner did not make anything for Suzuki’s little off-roader, but someone made an amazing mini replica of the Brabus G800 with a Jimny. The attention to detail is brilliant, from the V8 biturbo badges to the Brabus logos, and even the carbon fibre finishes. The conversion applies to the cabin as well which is draped in Brabus-styled bright leather upholstery and more logos. The full extent of the conversion kit is unknown but we can spot familiar changes like the roof-mounted lightbars, raised bonnet with air scoops, twin side exhausts, and even the roof-mounted spoiler at the back.

What is the true cost of a Jimny to G-wagen conversion?

Depending on the supplier and the extent of the body kit, it can cost anywhere between Rs five lakh and Rs nine lakh plus installation charges and exports. Throw in the redone interior and you’re likely looking to pay more than double the cost of the stock Jimny itself.

Which kind of G-wagen conversion do you like the most? Would you order the fender and bumper kits of any of the above stated models for the new five-door Jimny? Let us know in the comment section below.