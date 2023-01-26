Published On Jan 26, 2023 01:00 PM By Rohit for Maruti Jimny

Now that Maruti Suzuki has finally decided to bring the Jimny to India, we take a look at all its important details to see if it has any sort of an edge over its competitors

The Maruti Jimny will soon be making an appearance in showrooms while its bookings have been opened by the carmaker. We will be getting the SUV’s five-door iteration, as revealed by the carmaker during Auto Expo 2023. All specifications and features of the Jimny have already been shared by Maruti. But is Maruti’s much-awaited off-roader worth waiting for, or will one of its rivals be better for you? Let’s find out.

Model Price Range Maruti Jimny Rs 10 lakh onwards (expected) Mahindra Thar Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 16.49 lakh Force Gurkha Rs 14.75 lakh Mahindra Scorpio N (Z4 diesel 4x4) Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 15.95 lakh Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder AWD Rs 16.89 lakh to Rs 17.19 lakh

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Mahindra Thar: BUY for bigger size, diesel powertrain and 4x2 option

One of the main reasons for which you can skip buying the Jimny and pick the Thar instead is that the latter is much bigger in size. For reference, the Mahindra Thar, in its three-door guise, is in itself wider and taller than the five-door Jimny. Also, if you are someone who wants a typical diesel-powered SUV, then it’s the Mahindra Thar that offers you this choice, with both manual and automatic gearbox options. While the SUV was already available in a 4x4 guise, the carmaker recently introduced a rear-wheel drive (RWD) version as well that has brought down its starting price to Rs 9.99 lakh.

Force Gurkha: BUY for a more spacious cabin and a torquier diesel engine

The second-generation Force Gurkha is a viable alternative to the Maruti Jimny in case you want a more spacious interior with a four-seater layout. Those seated in the rear will not only feel comfortable due to the captain seats but also won’t have any lack of legroom, thanks to the more space on offer. Another aspect where the Gurkha one-ups the Jimny is in terms of a diesel engine. The Indian marque has provided its SUV with a 90PS/250Nm, 2.6-litre diesel unit, albeit only with a five-speed MT. It even gets a low-range transfer case and manual (front and rear) locking differentials as standard. When compared to the Jimny though, it does miss out on an automatic transmission option and a relatively more modern interior.

Mahindra Scorpio N: BUY for bigger size and a seven-seat configuration option

In case you want a bigger SUV with a diesel-4x4 combo that can seat up to seven members of your big family, you can look at the Mahindra Scorpio N’s second-from-base Z4 trim. It not only gets a 4x4 drivetrain but also gets both manual and automatic transmission options. While the Jimny gets a petrol engine, Mahindra offers the Scorpio N with a larger 2-litre turbo-petrol unit, making 203PS–that’s almost double than the former’s power output. Given its price, the Scorpio N does get some extra premium features over Maruti’s off-roader such as dual-zone climate control, a 12-speaker Sony sound system, and even a powered driver seat. Not only that, the new Scorpio N also boasts of a perfect five-star crash-test safety rating from Global NCAP.

Maruti Grand Vitara / Toyota Hyryder: BUY for AWD option, strong-hybrid powertrain, and a more premium, modern, and family-oriented appeal

Although the Jimny is a sub-4m offering, its expected price range of over Rs 10 lakh will put it into contention with some compact SUVs including the latest models: the Maruti Grand Vitara and Toyota Hyryder. Both get a strong-hybrid powertrain option (a segment-first too) and an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD) for those engaging in frequent mild off-roading. Where the Jimny comes off as a hardcore off-roader, the Maruti-Toyota duo have a more premium, modern and family-oriented approach, which could come at a budget’s stretch.

Maruti Jimny: HOLD for off-roading ability, renowned characteristics, suitable for both off-roading and daily use and loaded features list

One big difference between the globally offered Jimny and India-spec model is that Maruti Suzuki has stretched the former’s wheelbase to accommodate the additional doors and for more rear legroom. The SUV has carried on with some typical traits such as the boxy design, upright stance and the tailgate-mounted spare wheel. The Jimny has also retained its off-road ability that the three-door model has been known for globally and comes with a 4x4 drivetrain. Maruti has made efforts to make it as modern as possible by equipping it with a nine-inch touchscreen, projector headlights, cruise control, and six airbags as standard. The SUV, with its added dose of practicality of increased boot space and flat-fold front seats, can offer a mix of both worlds as owners will be able to use it while going camping and even as a daily driver.