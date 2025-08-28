All
New
Used
    • English
    • Login / Register
    English | हिंदी

    Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta MT vs Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT: Which Compact SUV Variant Is A Better Option At Rs 15 Lakh?

    Modified On Aug 28, 2025 05:48 PM By Dipan

    9.1K Views
    • Write a comment

    Respective variants of both compact SUVs are priced under Rs 15 lakh and come with some unique features, which will divide public opinions on which is the better buy

    The Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos are both direct competitors in the compact SUV space in India. If you have a budget of Rs 15 lakh and are confused between which one to choose between these two, we’ve put together a detailed specification comparison of the Grand Vitara Zeta MT and the Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT, both of which are priced under Rs 15 lakh. 

    Price

    Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta MT

    Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT

    Rs 14.67 lakh

    Rs 14.46 lakh

    All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

    • The mid-spec HTK Plus (O) petrol manual variant of the Kia Seltos is Rs 21,000 more affordable than the mid-spec Zeta petrol manual variant of the Maruti Grand Vitara.

    Dimensions

    Maruti Grand Vitara
    Kia Seltos side profile

    Dimensions

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    Kia Seltos

    Difference

    Length

    4345 mm

    4365 mm

    (-) 20 mm

    Width

    1795 mm

    1800 mm

    (-) 5 mm

    Height

    1645 mm

    1645 mm

    No difference

    Wheelbase

    2600 mm

    2610 mm

    (-) 10 mm
    • The Kia Seltos is 20 mm longer and 5 mm wider than the Maruti Grand Vitara. However, both SUVs are equally tall.

    • Owing to its length advantage, the Seltos has a 10 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Grand Vitara.

    • However, in real-life conditions, these differences will not translate into one being an outright better option than the other.

    Powertrain

    Maruti Grand Vitara engine bay

    Specifications

    Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta MT

    Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT

    Engine

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

    Power

    103 PS

    115 PS

    Torque

    139 Nm

    144 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT

    6-speed MT
    • While both Grand Vitara and Seltos have the same capacity 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines, the one on the Seltos puts out 12 PS and 5 Nm more compared to that on the Grand Vitara.

    • Maurti’s compact SUV comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the Seltos comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, which will be a better option on long highway runs.

    • You can also opt for the Grand Vitara with a 6-speed torque converter, and the Seltos with the option of a CVT (automatic gearbox). However, these will have a good price premium over the comparable manual variants.

    Also Read: Upcoming Next-gen Kia Seltos Spotted For The First Time In India, Reveals Some Exterior Design Elements

    Features

    Maruti Grand Vitara dashboard
    Kia Seltos cabin

    Features

    Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta MT

    Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT

    Exterior

    • Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

    • LED tail lights

    • Silver or Black roof rails

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • 17-inch painted alloy wheels

    • Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

    • Connected LED tail lights

    • Sequential LED turn indicators

    • LED fog lights

    • Dual-tone silver and black roof rails

    • Shark-fin antenna

    • 17-inch matte grey alloy wheels

    Interior

    • Dual-tone black and bordeaux cabin theme

    • Fabric seat upholstery

    • Front footwell lighting

    • LED cabin lamp

    • Rear window sunshade

    • 60:40 split-folding rear seats

    • Rear centre armrest with cup holder

    • Front sliding armrest with storage

    • All black interior theme

    • Black fabric seat upholstery

    • LED cabin lamp

    • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

    • Front sliding armrest with storage

    • Rear window sunshade

    • Foldable rear seats

    • Ambient lighting

    Comfort And Convenience

    • Analogue instrument cluster

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Ventilated front seats

    • Height adjustable driver’s seat

    • Reclining rear seats

    • Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

    • Steering mounted audio controls

    • Cruise control

    • Air purifier

    • Wireless phone charger

    • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

    • Auto up/down driver’s side window

    • Engine start/stop button

    • Keyless entry

    • Type A Front USB charger

    • Type C USB Charger for rear

    • Front 12V power outlet

    • Auto-dimming IRVM

    • Digitised instrument cluster

    • Auto AC with rear vents

    • Panoramic sunroof

    • Height adjustable driver’s seat

    • Tilt adjustable steering wheel

    • Steering mounted audio controls

    • Cruise control

    • Electrically adjustable ORVMs

    • Auto up/down driver’s side window

    • Engine start/stop button

    • Remote engine start/stop

    • Keyless entry

    • Type A Front USB charger

    • Type C USB ports for front and rear

    • Front 12V power outlet

    • Day/night manual IRVM

    Infotainment

    • 9-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • Suzuki Connect

    • 6-speaker Clarion-tuned sound system

    • 8-inch touchscreen

    • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

    • 6-speaker sound system

    Safety

    • 6 airbags

    • Rear parking camera

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Rear defogger

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • ABS with EBD

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Hill hold assist

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

    • 6 airbags

    • Front and rear parking camera

    • Rear parking sensors

    • Rear defogger

    • Rear wiper and washer

    • Electronic stability control (ESC)

    • ABS with EBD

    • All-wheel disc brakes

    • Hill hold assist

    • 3-point seatbelts for all seats

    • Seatbelt reminder for all seats

    • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

    • ISOFIX child seat anchorages
    • Both Grand Vitara Zeta and Seltos HTK Plus (O) are well-equipped in terms of features. The Seltos HTK Plus (O) additionally gets sequential LED turn indicators and LED fog lights over the Grand Vitara Zeta variant.

    • Inside, the Grand Vitara has a bigger 9-inch touchscreen along with a Clarion-tuned 6-speaker sound system. Kia has equipped the Seltos HTK Plus (O) variant with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen and a 6-speaker sound system. 

    • Over the Seltos HTK Plus (O), the Grand Vitara Zeta also gets ventilated front seats, air purifier and a wireless smartphone charger.

    • However, the Seltos HTK Plus (O) comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof which is a major miss on the Grand Vitara Zeta.

    • Both SUVs are loaded with amenities like auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, engine start/stop button, and auto up/down driver’s side window.

    • In terms of safety, both SUVs are almost neck-to-neck as they get 6 airbags, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. However, the Seltos HTK Plus (O) also comes with front parking sensors which are not there on the Grand Vitara Zeta.

    Final Takeaway

    Kia Seltos rear three quarters

    The Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) manual is Rs 21,000 more affordable and offers all the key amenities and safety features, including a panoramic sunroof. The Seltos’ 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is also slightly more powerful than the one on the Grand Vitara, and an extra gear will allow relaxed cruising speeds. Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta manual, on the other hand, gets more essential features like ventilated front seats, air purifier, and wireless phone charger, all of which are missing in the Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) variant. 

    Maruti Grand Vitara

    So, if you’re specifically looking for a petrol manual compact SUV with a panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh, the Seltos stands out as an ideal choice. However, if a panoramic sunroof isn’t a priority and you value additional features, spending Rs 21,000 more for the Grand Vitara Zeta shouldn’t be a big deal. Which one would you pick between these two, and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

    Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

    Was this article helpful ?

    Write your Comment on Maruti Grand Vitara

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars

    All Brands

    View All Brands
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta MT vs Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT: Which Compact SUV Variant Is A Better Option At Rs 15 Lakh?
    *Ex-showroom price in New Delhi
    India’s #1

    Largest Auto portal

    Car Sold

    Every 4 minute

    Offers

    Stay updated pay less

    Compare

    Decode the right car

    © 2025 Girnar Software Pvt. Ltd.

    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience