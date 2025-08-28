Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta MT vs Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT: Which Compact SUV Variant Is A Better Option At Rs 15 Lakh?

Respective variants of both compact SUVs are priced under Rs 15 lakh and come with some unique features, which will divide public opinions on which is the better buy

The Maruti Grand Vitara and Kia Seltos are both direct competitors in the compact SUV space in India. If you have a budget of Rs 15 lakh and are confused between which one to choose between these two, we’ve put together a detailed specification comparison of the Grand Vitara Zeta MT and the Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT, both of which are priced under Rs 15 lakh.

Price

Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta MT Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT Rs 14.67 lakh Rs 14.46 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom Delhi

The mid-spec HTK Plus (O) petrol manual variant of the Kia Seltos is Rs 21,000 more affordable than the mid-spec Zeta petrol manual variant of the Maruti Grand Vitara.

Dimensions

Dimensions Maruti Grand Vitara Kia Seltos Difference Length 4345 mm 4365 mm (-) 20 mm Width 1795 mm 1800 mm (-) 5 mm Height 1645 mm 1645 mm No difference Wheelbase 2600 mm 2610 mm (-) 10 mm

The Kia Seltos is 20 mm longer and 5 mm wider than the Maruti Grand Vitara. However, both SUVs are equally tall.

Owing to its length advantage, the Seltos has a 10 mm longer wheelbase compared to the Grand Vitara.

However, in real-life conditions, these differences will not translate into one being an outright better option than the other.

Powertrain

Specifications Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta MT Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol Power 103 PS 115 PS Torque 139 Nm 144 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT 6-speed MT

While both Grand Vitara and Seltos have the same capacity 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engines, the one on the Seltos puts out 12 PS and 5 Nm more compared to that on the Grand Vitara.

Maurti’s compact SUV comes with a 5-speed manual transmission, while the Seltos comes paired with a 6-speed manual transmission, which will be a better option on long highway runs.

You can also opt for the Grand Vitara with a 6-speed torque converter, and the Seltos with the option of a CVT (automatic gearbox). However, these will have a good price premium over the comparable manual variants.

Also Read: Upcoming Next-gen Kia Seltos Spotted For The First Time In India, Reveals Some Exterior Design Elements

Features

Features Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta MT Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) MT Exterior Auto-LED projector headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Silver or Black roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

17-inch painted alloy wheels Auto-LED headlights with LED DRLs

Connected LED tail lights

Sequential LED turn indicators

LED fog lights

Dual-tone silver and black roof rails

Shark-fin antenna

17-inch matte grey alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone black and bordeaux cabin theme

Fabric seat upholstery

Front footwell lighting

LED cabin lamp

Rear window sunshade

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Rear centre armrest with cup holder

Front sliding armrest with storage All black interior theme

Black fabric seat upholstery

LED cabin lamp

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear knob

Front sliding armrest with storage

Rear window sunshade

Foldable rear seats

Ambient lighting Comfort And Convenience Analogue instrument cluster

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front seats

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Reclining rear seats

Tilt and telescopic adjustable steering wheel

Steering mounted audio controls

Cruise control

Air purifier

Wireless phone charger

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Auto up/down driver’s side window

Engine start/stop button

Keyless entry

Type A Front USB charger

Type C USB Charger for rear

Front 12V power outlet

Auto-dimming IRVM Digitised instrument cluster

Auto AC with rear vents

Panoramic sunroof

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Tilt adjustable steering wheel

Steering mounted audio controls

Cruise control

Electrically adjustable ORVMs

Auto up/down driver’s side window

Engine start/stop button

Remote engine start/stop

Keyless entry

Type A Front USB charger

Type C USB ports for front and rear

Front 12V power outlet

Day/night manual IRVM Infotainment 9-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Suzuki Connect

6-speaker Clarion-tuned sound system 8-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

6-speaker sound system Safety 6 airbags

Rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

All-wheel disc brakes

Hill hold assist

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages 6 airbags

Front and rear parking camera

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

All-wheel disc brakes

Hill hold assist

3-point seatbelts for all seats

Seatbelt reminder for all seats

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both Grand Vitara Zeta and Seltos HTK Plus (O) are well-equipped in terms of features. The Seltos HTK Plus (O) additionally gets sequential LED turn indicators and LED fog lights over the Grand Vitara Zeta variant.

Inside, the Grand Vitara has a bigger 9-inch touchscreen along with a Clarion-tuned 6-speaker sound system. Kia has equipped the Seltos HTK Plus (O) variant with a smaller 8-inch touchscreen and a 6-speaker sound system.

Over the Seltos HTK Plus (O), the Grand Vitara Zeta also gets ventilated front seats, air purifier and a wireless smartphone charger.

However, the Seltos HTK Plus (O) comes equipped with a panoramic sunroof which is a major miss on the Grand Vitara Zeta.

Both SUVs are loaded with amenities like auto AC with rear vents, cruise control, engine start/stop button, and auto up/down driver’s side window.

In terms of safety, both SUVs are almost neck-to-neck as they get 6 airbags, rear parking camera, tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS), and all-wheel disc brakes. However, the Seltos HTK Plus (O) also comes with front parking sensors which are not there on the Grand Vitara Zeta.

Final Takeaway

The Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) manual is Rs 21,000 more affordable and offers all the key amenities and safety features, including a panoramic sunroof. The Seltos’ 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine is also slightly more powerful than the one on the Grand Vitara, and an extra gear will allow relaxed cruising speeds. Maruti Grand Vitara Zeta manual, on the other hand, gets more essential features like ventilated front seats, air purifier, and wireless phone charger, all of which are missing in the Kia Seltos HTK Plus (O) variant.

So, if you’re specifically looking for a petrol manual compact SUV with a panoramic sunroof under Rs 15 lakh, the Seltos stands out as an ideal choice. However, if a panoramic sunroof isn’t a priority and you value additional features, spending Rs 21,000 more for the Grand Vitara Zeta shouldn’t be a big deal. Which one would you pick between these two, and why? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.