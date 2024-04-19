Toyota Fortuner Mild-hybrid Variant Launched In South Africa

Published On Apr 19, 2024 03:31 PM By CarDekho for Toyota Fortuner

It is the first ever Toyota Fortuner to get a mild-hybrid system coupled with the 2.8-litre diesel engine

Toyota has launched its Fortuner, with a mild-hybrid engine in South Africa, in line with the Hilux mild-hybrid pick-up which was launched in Europe last year. Both use the same 2.8-litre diesel engine producing 204 PS. We believe that the Fortuner with the mild-hybrid setup may come to India later.

The mild-hybrid Fortuner in South Africa now has a 48V mild-hybrid system. According to Toyota, it is more powerful and uses less fuel. With this setup, they claim the engine can give out 16 more horsepower and 65 Nm more of torque. It is available only with a 6-speed automatic transmission. This hybrid system makes it 5 percent more fuel-efficient than the regular diesel engines.

Besides the mild-hybrid system, the South African Fortuner also has a bunch of added features like a 360-degree camera, lane departure alert, and blind spot monitoring. Inside, you get an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a fancy 11-speaker JBL sound system, and automatic climate control.

Toyota hasn't confirmed if they'll bring the mild-hybrid Fortuner to India, but we can keep our hopes high for the moment. As of now, in our country, the Fortuner is priced between Rs 33.43 lakh and Rs 42.32 lakh (ex-showroom), and competes with the MG Gloster.

