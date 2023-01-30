Published On Jan 30, 2023 06:46 PM By Rohit for Maruti FRONX

The Fronx, looking to fill in between the Baleno and Brezza, is a compelling package. But does it warrant the wait, or should you pick one of its competitors instead?

After being in the news as the ‘Baleno-based SUV’, Maruti unveiled its new model at the Auto Expo 2023 as the Fronx. The carmaker has revealed most details of the crossover including its variant lineup, powertrains and features. With the bookings open and prices pending for the Fronx, you might be on the fence whether to pick it or not compared to its rivals from the subcompact SUV space. Let’s find out:

Model Ex-showroom Price Maruti Fronx Rs 8 lakh onwards (expected) Renault Kiger/ Nissan Magnite Rs 5.97 lakh to Rs 10.79 lakh Hyundai Venue/ Kia Sonet Rs 7.62 lakh to Rs 14.39 lakh Maruti Brezza Rs 7.99 lakh to Rs 13.96 lakh

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

Renault Kiger/ Nissan Magnite: BUY for affordable prices, near-similar features list and a good safety rating

Kicking off the sub-4m SUV segment, in terms of prices, is the Renault-Nissan duo of the Kiger and Magnite. While priced similar to premium hatchbacks, their size and features list is suitable for their SUV brand. Both get premium touches like a sunroof, an eight-inch touchscreen, and even a digital driver’s display. Both are offered with two petrol engine options, same as the Fronx. Renault and Nissan have provided them with the choice of a 1-litre naturally aspirated unit (72PS/96Nm) or a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine (100PS/160Nm). Our pick of the two would have to be the turbocharged powertrain for both SUVs, with the CVT gearbox. Another advantage that the Kiger and Magnite have is their performance in the Global NCAP crash tests where both secured a four star rating.

Hyundai Venue/ Kia Sonet: BUY for premium SUV experience and diesel powertrains

In the crowded and competitive sub-4m SUV, the two models which easily standout are the Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonet. Both can be shortlisted if you are eyeing a premium subcompact SUV in India, thanks to their road presence, well-loaded equipment list and mainly, the choice of a diesel powertrain. The Sonet even gets a torque converter automatic option with the diesel. On the other hand, Hyundai offers the N Line treatment for the Venue in India for people looking to buy a sportier iteration of the SUV.

Maruti Brezza: BUY for a larger petrol engine option and a bigger and spacious SUV

Within the Maruti stable, the former king of sub-4m SUVs, lies the Brezza. Compared to the Fronx, which has a sloping roofline, the new Brezza is a much bigger SUV with a spacious interior and offers the typical boxy appeal of a small SUV. Not only that, it also comes with a larger 1.5-litre petrol engine with either a five-speed MT or a relaxed and refined six-speed automatic, offering 103PS and 137Nm of peak performance.

Maruti Fronx: HOLD for its unique looks, a spacious interior, feature-laden cabin and a turbo-petrol engine option

While Maruti has based the Fronx on the Baleno, the former does get a revised front and rear fascia, which makes it look like a mini Grand Vitara (look at those connected LED DRLs and taillights). Also, an advantage of the common platform is that the former also gets plenty of cabin space, including the headroom for adults who are up to six-feet tall. Maruti has provided the Fronx with Baleno’s headlining features as well including a nine-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display, and a 360-degree camera while adding a wireless phone charger (missing in the hatchback). That aside, the Fronx also marks the return of turbo-petrol engines as well, which is sure to appeal to enthusiasts looking to pick a new Maruti car. This time the 100PS 1-litre Boosterjet unit, last seen in the Baleno RS, also gets the choice of a six-speed automatic for increased practicality.

