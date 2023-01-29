Published On Jan 29, 2023 10:01 AM By Ansh for Maruti FRONX

It is a part of six electric cars the carmaker is planning to launch

Maruti’s lineup of EV models by 2030 included a hint of the Fronx silhouette.

Could be offered in multiple battery pack options.

Expected to claim a range of at least 350km.

It will get EV-specific cosmetic changes.

Will likely retain the features of the ICE Fronx.

Expected to be priced from Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

At the Auto Expo 2023, Maruti did the global unveiling of its latest crossover SUV, the Fronx. Based on the Baleno hatchback, Fronx is available with two petrol engine options. But now, it has come to light that the carmaker is possibly working on an all-electric version of the Fronx among five other electric cars planned for India by 2030.

The electric Fronx will likely get some EV-specific design changes, the first of which will be a DRL strip in place of the chrome strip spanning across the grille. Other changes could be a closed-off grille and blue inserts on its exteriors, like most EVs iterations of the ICE models.

When it comes to its powertrain, Maruti could offer multiple battery pack options too. The Fronx EV could come with multiple driving ranges, anywhere between 350km to 400km, similar to the Nexon EVs.

It will likely retain the features of the petrol-powered Fronx which gets a nine-inch infotainment system, automatic climate control, heads-up display, cruise control, six airbags, electronic stability control (ESC) and a 360-degree camera. The electric Fronx could also get features like multi-mode regenerative braking and leatherette upholstery. Given its later arrival, it may get some additional kit too such as an EV-specific instrument cluster and maybe a sunroof too.

There is no exact launch timeline provided by the carmaker, but when it arrives, it will have an expected starting price of Rs 12 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric Fronx will be a rival to the Citroen eC3, Tata Nexon EV Prime and the Mahindra XUV400.

