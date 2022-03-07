HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Dzire CNG To Be Launched Soon; Bookings Commence
English | हिंदी

Maruti Dzire CNG To Be Launched Soon; Bookings Commence

Published On Mar 07, 2022 05:19 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift Dzire

  • 45606 Views
  • Write a comment

It will be the third sedan in its segment to offer an optional CNG

maruti dzire

  • Launch expected in March. 

  • Likely to offer CNG on the mid-spec VXi and second-to-top ZXI variant. 

  • CNG to be paired with the sedan’s existing 1.2-litre petrol engine, but with detuned power figures when running on CNG. 

  • Expected to demand around Rs 80,000 to a lakh over their corresponding petrol variants. 

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started accepting bookings for the Dzire CNG ahead of its expected launch in March. It will be the third sedan in its segment to offer an optional CNG, after the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. 

The dealership sources suggest that Maruti is likely to offer the CNG on the mid-spec VXI and second-to-top ZXI variant. The Dzire will get the CNG with its existing 1.2-litre petrol engine. The power figures will be detuned when running on CNG, possibly by around 10-15 percent. A 5-speed manual transmission will be standard. 

maruti dzire

The Maruti Dzire features LED projector headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start-stop, cruise control, ESP with hill-hold assist (only for AMT), dual front airbags, and a reverse parking camera. 

The Dzire CNG variants are expected to demand around Rs 80,000 to a lakh over their corresponding petrol variants. Currently, the VXI and ZXI variants are priced at Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). 

This also suggests that the Swift and Baleno could be next in line to get the CNG option since they also get the same engine. Maruti has earlier hinted that it plans to offer many more CNG cars in near future. 

Read More on : Maruti Swift Dzire Automatic

T
Published by
Tarun
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Maruti Swift Dzire

Read Full News
Big Saving !!
Save upto 23% ! Find best deals on Used Maruti Cars
View Used Maruti Swift Dzire In New Delhi

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
  • Trending
  • Recent

Trending Sedan

  • Latest
  • Upcoming
  • Popular
Latest Cars
  • Volkswagen Virtus
    Volkswagen Virtus
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: May 2022
  • Tesla Model 3
    Tesla Model 3
    Rs.60.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Sep 2022
  • Toyota Belta
    Toyota Belta
    Rs.10.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Apr 2022
  • Tesla Model S
    Tesla Model S
    Rs.1.50 CrEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Mar 2023
  • BMW i4
    BMW i4
    Rs.80.00 LakhEstimated Price
    Expected Launch: Aug 2022
Upcoming Cars
Popular Cars
*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi
space Image
×
We need your city to customize your experience