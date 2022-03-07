Published On Mar 07, 2022 05:19 PM By Tarun for Maruti Swift Dzire

It will be the third sedan in its segment to offer an optional CNG

Launch expected in March.

Likely to offer CNG on the mid-spec VXi and second-to-top ZXI variant.

CNG to be paired with the sedan’s existing 1.2-litre petrol engine, but with detuned power figures when running on CNG.

Expected to demand around Rs 80,000 to a lakh over their corresponding petrol variants.

Select Maruti Suzuki dealerships have started accepting bookings for the Dzire CNG ahead of its expected launch in March. It will be the third sedan in its segment to offer an optional CNG, after the Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor.

The dealership sources suggest that Maruti is likely to offer the CNG on the mid-spec VXI and second-to-top ZXI variant. The Dzire will get the CNG with its existing 1.2-litre petrol engine. The power figures will be detuned when running on CNG, possibly by around 10-15 percent. A 5-speed manual transmission will be standard.

The Maruti Dzire features LED projector headlamps, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, push-button start-stop, cruise control, ESP with hill-hold assist (only for AMT), dual front airbags, and a reverse parking camera.

The Dzire CNG variants are expected to demand around Rs 80,000 to a lakh over their corresponding petrol variants. Currently, the VXI and ZXI variants are priced at Rs 7.19 lakh and Rs 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

This also suggests that the Swift and Baleno could be next in line to get the CNG option since they also get the same engine. Maruti has earlier hinted that it plans to offer many more CNG cars in near future.

