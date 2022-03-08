HomeNew CarsNewsMaruti Dzire CNG Launched From Rs 8.14 Lakh Onwards
Maruti Dzire CNG Launched From Rs 8.14 Lakh Onwards

Published On Mar 08, 2022 02:10 PM By Rohit for Maruti Swift Dzire

The optional CNG kit is available in two trims – VXi and ZXi – of Maruti’s sub-4m sedan

  • Maruti has priced the CNG variants at a premium of Rs 95,000.

  • In CNG guise, the Dzire’s 1.2-litre petrol unit makes 77PS and 98.5Nm.

  • It has a claimed fuel efficiency of 31.12km/kg, claimed to be the best for a sedan in India.

  • The Dzire CNG is also available on subscription basis starting at Rs 16,999 per month.

Maruti has launched the CNG variants of the Dzire. The optional CNG kit is available on the mid-spec VXi and second-to-top ZXi trims.

Here’s a look at their prices compared to their regular counterparts:

Variant

Price

Variant

Price

Difference

VXi

Rs 7.19 lakh

VXi CNG

Rs 8.14 lakh

+Rs 95,000

ZXi

Rs 7.87 lakh

ZXi CNG

Rs 8.82 lakh

+Rs 95,000

Maruti Swift's engine image used for representation purpose only

The Dzire CNG is powered by the same 1.2-litre petrol engine, but makes 77PS and 98.5Nm (13PS and 14.5Nm less than the standard version). Maruti is offering the CNG variants with the 5-speed MT only. The CNG version has a claimed mileage of 31.12km/kg, claimed to be the best for a sedan in India. All features of both the respective trims are available with the CNG variants as well.

Maruti is also offering the CNG variants on a subscription basis starting at Rs 16,999 per month, while the regular petrol variants start from Rs 14,100 per month.

New Maruti Dzire rear

The Dzire CNG’s direct rivals are the Hyundai Aura CNG and Tata Tigor CNG. Honda’s Amaze is now the only sub-4m sedan which doesn’t come with an optional CNG kit.

