Maruti Ciaz Officially Discontinued In India, Can It Make A Comeback In A Different Body Style?

While the compact sedan has been discontinued, it could be possible that Maruti revives the Ciaz nameplate in some other body form, like it did with the Baleno

After a lot of speculation, the Maruti Ciaz has been officially discontinued in India. The compact sedan was launched in India in 2014 and was in existence for over 10 years in the market, before Maruti decided to pull the plug on the popular model recently. We got an official statement from Maruti Suzuki regarding the Ciaz, and here’s what they had to say regarding the discontinued model:

What Does Maruti Say?

Regarding the discontinuation, an official quote from a brand spokesperson confirmed the reports and said, “The brand Ciaz remains part of our portfolio. However, as with any model, we continue to evaluate our line up based on customer preferences, regulatory developments, and market trends.” He further added, “When a brand is very strong, forms can change from time to time.”

The aforementioned statement suggests the discontinued Ciaz nameplate could be making a comeback in a different form, similar to what we have seen with the Baleno.

Notably, the Maruti Baleno, which currently comes in a hatchback avatar, was launched in a sedan body style in 1996. It was discontinued later in 2007, but was revived in 2015 in its hatchback version.

That said, we will refrain from speculating further until the carmaker officially confirms or denies these claims.

Maruti Ciaz: An Overview

The Maruti Ciaz was launched back in 2014, and it got a design refresh in 2018. In 2020, it received another update that ensured that the engine options in the sedan were BS6 compliant. This update also rendered the Ciaz with some new features including a larger touchscreen that supported wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

In terms of its exterior styling, the Ciaz came with projector-based LED headlights, LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, LED tail lights and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Inside, it got a dual-tone black and beige interior with a simple dashboard design featuring a 7-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and an analogue instrument cluster with coloured multi-information display (MID). It was also equipped with 6 speakers, auto AC with rear vents and cruise control.

Its safety features consisted of 2 airbags (as standard), a rear parking camera with sensors, an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM) and automatic headlights.

Maruti Ciaz: Powertrain Options

The discontinued Ciaz was available with a naturally aspirated 1.5-litre petrol engine that has the following specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine Power 105 PS Torque 138 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 4-speed AT* Fuel Efficiency 20.65 kmpl (MT) / 20.04 kmpl (AT)

*AT = Torque converter automatic transmission

Maruti Ciaz: Price & Rivals

The last recorded price of the Maruti Ciaz ranged between Rs 9.42 lakh and Rs 12.31 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India). It used to rival compact sedans, including the Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Virtus and Skoda Slavia.

Do you think the Ciaz should make a comeback like the Baleno? Tell us in the comments below.

