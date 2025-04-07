All
    2025 Toyota Hyryder Gets An Automatic Transmission With The AWD Setup Now

    Modified On Apr 07, 2025 04:54 PM By Dipan

    In addition to the new gearbox option, the Hyryder now gets 6 airbags (as standard), an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and an electronic parking brake

    • Other new features include fast-charging C-type ports and an electronic parking brake.

    • The design is identical with all-LED lighting and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

    • Inside, it continues to get a 9-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display, wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof.

    • It gets the same 103 PS mild-hybrid engine, 116 PS strong hybrid and 88 PS CNG option.

    • Prices now start from Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

    The Toyota Hyryder has been given a comprehensive model year 2025 (MY25) update, which has rendered it with an enhanced safety suite and feature updates. It now gets 6 airbags (as standard) and features including a powered driver’s seat and ventilated front seats. Moreover, it now gets an automatic gearbox with the all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. Along with this, prices of the updated Hyryder now start from Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), which is Rs 20,000 more than before. 

    Toyota Hyryder: Powertrain Options

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder automatic gearbox

    The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues to feature both strong hybrid and mild hybrid engine options, the former with the latter being offered with a CNG option too. Here are the detailed specifications:

    Engine

    1.5-litre Mild Hybrid

    1.5-litre Strong Hybrid

    1.5-litre petrol-CNG

    Power

    103 PS

    116 PS (combined)

    88 PS

    Torque

    137 Nm

    141 Nm (Hybrid)

    121.5 Nm

    Transmission

    5-speed MT / 6-speed AT

    e-CVT (single-speed gearbox)

    5-speed MT

    Drivetrain*

    FWD / AWD (AT only)

    FWD

    FWD

    *FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

    The output of all the engine options is the same as before. What has changed, however, is that the AWD setup is now being offered exclusively with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option for added convenience. Earlier, such a drivetrain was mated with a manual transmission only.

    Also Read: Maruti, Hyundai And Tata Were The Most Sought-after Carmakers In March 2025

    Toyota Hyryder: New Features And Safety Tech

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder front seats

    Along with the powertrain update, a lot of new features and safety tech have been added to the compact SUV. Here’s the detailed list:

    New Features

    New Safety Tech

    8-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat 

    6 airbags (as standard)

    Rear door sunshade

    Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold function (only on automatic variants)

    15-watt Type-C fast charging USB ports 

    		  

    Air quality index (AQI) display

    		  

    Along with this, the Japanese carmaker has introduced a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for the mid-spec variants too. Moreover, the LED spot and reading cabin lights offered with the mid- and top-spec variants are now offered as a standard fitment across all trims, making the cabin look more modern and upmarket.

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder heads-up-display

    Other features include a 9-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, auto AC with rear vents, a heads-up display (HUD), a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof. The safety suite also continued with a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM).

    Toyota Hyryder: Rivals

    Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder rear

    The Toyota Hyryder rivals other compact SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. It also locks with SUV-coupe models, including the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

