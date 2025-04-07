2025 Toyota Hyryder Gets An Automatic Transmission With The AWD Setup Now

In addition to the new gearbox option, the Hyryder now gets 6 airbags (as standard), an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and an electronic parking brake

The Toyota Hyryder has been given a comprehensive model year 2025 (MY25) update, which has rendered it with an enhanced safety suite and feature updates. It now gets 6 airbags (as standard) and features including a powered driver’s seat and ventilated front seats. Moreover, it now gets an automatic gearbox with the all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. Along with this, prices of the updated Hyryder now start from Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), which is Rs 20,000 more than before.

Toyota Hyryder: Powertrain Options

The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues to feature both strong hybrid and mild hybrid engine options, the former with the latter being offered with a CNG option too. Here are the detailed specifications:

Engine 1.5-litre Mild Hybrid 1.5-litre Strong Hybrid 1.5-litre petrol-CNG Power 103 PS 116 PS (combined) 88 PS Torque 137 Nm 141 Nm (Hybrid) 121.5 Nm Transmission 5-speed MT / 6-speed AT e-CVT (single-speed gearbox) 5-speed MT Drivetrain* FWD / AWD (AT only) FWD FWD

*FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive

The output of all the engine options is the same as before. What has changed, however, is that the AWD setup is now being offered exclusively with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option for added convenience. Earlier, such a drivetrain was mated with a manual transmission only.

Toyota Hyryder: New Features And Safety Tech

Along with the powertrain update, a lot of new features and safety tech have been added to the compact SUV. Here’s the detailed list:

New Features New Safety Tech 8-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat 6 airbags (as standard) Rear door sunshade Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold function (only on automatic variants) 15-watt Type-C fast charging USB ports Air quality index (AQI) display

Along with this, the Japanese carmaker has introduced a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for the mid-spec variants too. Moreover, the LED spot and reading cabin lights offered with the mid- and top-spec variants are now offered as a standard fitment across all trims, making the cabin look more modern and upmarket.

Other features include a 9-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, auto AC with rear vents, a heads-up display (HUD), a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof. The safety suite also continued with a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM).

Toyota Hyryder: Rivals

The Toyota Hyryder rivals other compact SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. It also locks with SUV-coupe models, including the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.

