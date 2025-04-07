2025 Toyota Hyryder Gets An Automatic Transmission With The AWD Setup Now
Modified On Apr 07, 2025 04:54 PM By Dipan
In addition to the new gearbox option, the Hyryder now gets 6 airbags (as standard), an electrically adjustable driver’s seat and an electronic parking brake
Other new features include fast-charging C-type ports and an electronic parking brake.
The design is identical with all-LED lighting and 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.
Inside, it continues to get a 9-inch touchscreen, a heads-up display, wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof.
It gets the same 103 PS mild-hybrid engine, 116 PS strong hybrid and 88 PS CNG option.
Prices now start from Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).
The Toyota Hyryder has been given a comprehensive model year 2025 (MY25) update, which has rendered it with an enhanced safety suite and feature updates. It now gets 6 airbags (as standard) and features including a powered driver’s seat and ventilated front seats. Moreover, it now gets an automatic gearbox with the all-wheel-drive (AWD) setup. Along with this, prices of the updated Hyryder now start from Rs 11.34 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India), which is Rs 20,000 more than before.
Toyota Hyryder: Powertrain Options
The Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder continues to feature both strong hybrid and mild hybrid engine options, the former with the latter being offered with a CNG option too. Here are the detailed specifications:
|
Engine
|
1.5-litre Mild Hybrid
|
1.5-litre Strong Hybrid
|
1.5-litre petrol-CNG
|
Power
|
103 PS
|
116 PS (combined)
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
137 Nm
|
141 Nm (Hybrid)
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission
|
5-speed MT / 6-speed AT
|
e-CVT (single-speed gearbox)
|
5-speed MT
|
Drivetrain*
|
FWD / AWD (AT only)
|
FWD
|
FWD
*FWD = Front-wheel-drive; AWD = All-wheel-drive
The output of all the engine options is the same as before. What has changed, however, is that the AWD setup is now being offered exclusively with a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox option for added convenience. Earlier, such a drivetrain was mated with a manual transmission only.
Toyota Hyryder: New Features And Safety Tech
Along with the powertrain update, a lot of new features and safety tech have been added to the compact SUV. Here’s the detailed list:
|
New Features
|
New Safety Tech
|
8-way electrically-adjustable driver’s seat
|
6 airbags (as standard)
|
Rear door sunshade
|
Electronic parking brake (EPB) with auto hold function (only on automatic variants)
|
15-watt Type-C fast charging USB ports
|
Air quality index (AQI) display
Along with this, the Japanese carmaker has introduced a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) for the mid-spec variants too. Moreover, the LED spot and reading cabin lights offered with the mid- and top-spec variants are now offered as a standard fitment across all trims, making the cabin look more modern and upmarket.
Other features include a 9-inch touchscreen, ventilated front seats, auto AC with rear vents, a heads-up display (HUD), a wireless phone charger and a panoramic sunroof. The safety suite also continued with a 360-degree camera, a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS) and an auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM).
Toyota Hyryder: Rivals
The Toyota Hyryder rivals other compact SUVs, including the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Grand Vitara, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and MG Astor. It also locks with SUV-coupe models, including the Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.
