The segment, overall, witnessed a five percent month-on-month (MoM) sales, with close to 60,000 units sold in July

The sales figures for July 2024 are in, and like the previous month, Maruti Brezza continued to dominate in its segment. The segment, itself, registered nearly 60,000 unit sales in July, with three SUVs crossing the 10,000-unit sales milestone. Here’s how each SUV performed in July 2024 sales:

Sub-compact SUVs & crossovers July 2024 June 2024 MoM Growth Market share current(%) Market share (% last year) YoY mkt share (%) Average sales (6 months) Maruti Brezza 14676 13172 11.41 24.58 32.48 -7.9 15026 Tata Nexon 13902 12066 15.21 23.28 24.24 -0.96 13388 Mahindra XUV 3XO 10000 8500 17.64 16.75 8.9 7.85 5602 Hyundai Venue 8840 9890 -10.61 14.8 19.75 -4.95 9786 Kia Sonet 9459 9816 -3.63 15.84 8.33 7.51 9089 Nissan Magnite 2011 2107 -4.55 3.36 4.22 -0.86 2507 Renault Kiger 810 1150 -29.56 1.35 2.04 -0.69 984 Total 59698 56701 5.28

Key Takeaways

In July, Maruti dispatched over 14,600 units of the Brezza, making it the chart-topper in its segment. It also showed an MoM growth of over 11 percent while holding a of more than 24.5 percent market share. However, the year-on-year (YoY) market share declined by nearly 8 percent.

Tata shipped slightly over 13,900 units of the Nexon in July. In June, the carmaker had shipped just over 12,000 units, resulting in an MoM growth of over 15 percent. Do note that these numbers also include the sales figures of the Nexon EV.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO, which jumped from fifth to the third rank as compared to last month, achieved the highest MoM growth of more than 17.5 percent. Mahindra dispatched 10,000 units of the sub-compact SUV with YoY market share growing by close to 8 percent.

The Hyundai Venue registered a negative growth of 10.6 percent in July, with dispatch numbers just over 8,800 units. This number is also below the average monthly sales figure for the past six months. The SUV’s market share in July stood around 15 percent. These numbers also include the sales of the Hyundai Venue N Line.

Just after the Venue, the next position is taken by its sibling Kia Sonet. Kia sold more than 9,400 units of the Sonet in July while that number was over 9,800 in June. The YoY market share improved by a little over 7.5 percent.

Among the Nissan Magnite-Renault Kiger duo, it was only the former that managed to go beyond the 2,000-unit sales mark. The Kiger, on the other hand, had total sales of 800-odd units. Both SUVs had a market share of under 5 percent in July 2024.

