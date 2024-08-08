Modified On Aug 08, 2024 06:43 PM By Dipan for Kia Seltos

Since its entry in India, Kia has become one of the most sought-after carmakers in record time, while India stood among the top five global markets for the Korean marque

Kia has made another record in India. The South Korean carmaker has sold over 10 lakh cars in our market since its arrival in 2019, making it the fastest manufacturer to reach this milestone. Kia has also dispatched over 2.6 lakh cars from India to 100 other overseas markets. This brings the carmaker’s cumulative sales, including both domestic and international dispatches, to nearly 13 lakh units.

Kia’s Sales Journey In India So Far

Kia began with a sales volume of 45,226 units in 2019. The following year, this number surged to 1.4 lakh units. The upward trend continued with 1.81 lakh units sold in 2021, and 2.54 units in 2022. Last year, Kia recorded its highest annual sales yet, with 2.55 lakh units. In the first seven months of 2024 alone, Kia has already sold nearly 1.5 lakh units in the domestic market.

To mark this sales achievement, Kia India has shared some intriguing statistics. Let's take a look at these figures:

More Petrol Sales Than Diesel

Kia has revealed that it has sold more petrol-powered cars in India than diesel-powered ones. Currently, the company's petrol-to-diesel sales ratio stands at 59 percent to 41 percent. Kia's diesel-powered lineup includes three cars: the Kia Sonet, Kia Seltos and the Kia Carens, all three offering a 1.5-litre diesel engine option.

Other Interesting Statistics

Currently, 32 percent of Kia's total sales in India come from vehicles with automatic transmissions. Kia India offers three types of automatic transmissions – CVT automatic, 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission (AT), and 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT). Additionally, Kia introduced the iMT (manual without the clutch pedal) with the Sonet in 2020.

Kia has also reported that around 42 percent of its total sales come from the top trims.

Kia In India

Kia began its journey in the Indian market with the Seltos in 2019. Since then, it has added the Sonet, Carnival MPV, Carens, and EV6 to its lineup. Currently, the portfolio includes the Sonet, Carens, Seltos, and EV6. Kia is expected to introduce the EV9 in India soon, update the Carens, and bring back the Carnival next year.

