These Were The Best-selling Compact And Mid-Size Hatchbacks In July 2024

Published On Aug 19, 2024 06:16 PM By Samarth for Maruti Swift

Among the six models on the list, only the Swift and Wagon R crossed16,000 unit sales last month

Top-selling Compact And Midsize Hatchbacks In July 2024

The sales figures for compact and midsize hatchbacks are out for July 2024, and the Maruti Swift and Maruti Wagon R emerged as the top-selling hatchbacks. Both of the Maruti hatchback crossed the 16,000 unit sales last month. In this report, we have consolidated the July 2024 sales data for midsize and compact hatchbacks. Let’s see how each of them performed last month.

 

Models

July 2024

July 2023

June 2024

Maruti Swift

16,854

17,896

16,422

Maruti Wagon R

16,191

12,970

13,790

Tata Tiago

5,665

8,982

5,174

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

4,922

5,337

4,948

Maruti Celerio

2,465

2,893

2,985

Maruti Ignis

2,216

3,223

2,536

Key Takeaways

2024 Maruti Swift

  • With over 16,800 dispatches, the Maruti Swift remained the best-selling hatchback in July 2024.. Although the Swift experienced a 6 percent decline in demand compared to last year, it still achieved a 3 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth.

  • The Maruti Wagon R secured the second position, with Maruti shipping slightly below 16,200 units of the hatchback. It saw a 25 percent increase in year-on-year (YoY) sales, while its monthly sales grew by 17 percent.

Tata Tiago EV long term review

  • With over 5,600 units of sale, Tata Tiago experienced a YoY decline of 37 percent. However, Tata dispatched nearly 500 more units of the hatchback as compared to the previous month. These figures include sales of both the Tata Tiago and the Tata Tiago EV.

  • The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios missed the 5,000-unit mark again this month and experienced an 8 percent decline in demand compared to last year.

Maruti Celerio

  • The next two models on the list are the Maruti Celerio and Maruti Ignis, with over 2,400 and 2,200 units shipped, respectively. The Celerio saw a YoY decrease of around 400 units and a MoM drop of over 500 units, while the Ignis recorded a decline of over 1,000 units YoY and a MoM dip of 320 units.

