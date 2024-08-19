Published On Aug 19, 2024 06:16 PM By Samarth for Maruti Swift

Among the six models on the list, only the Swift and Wagon R crossed16,000 unit sales last month

The sales figures for compact and midsize hatchbacks are out for July 2024, and the Maruti Swift and Maruti Wagon R emerged as the top-selling hatchbacks. Both of the Maruti hatchback crossed the 16,000 unit sales last month. In this report, we have consolidated the July 2024 sales data for midsize and compact hatchbacks. Let’s see how each of them performed last month.

Models July 2024 July 2023 June 2024 Maruti Swift 16,854 17,896 16,422 Maruti Wagon R 16,191 12,970 13,790 Tata Tiago 5,665 8,982 5,174 Hyundai Grand i10 Nios 4,922 5,337 4,948 Maruti Celerio 2,465 2,893 2,985 Maruti Ignis 2,216 3,223 2,536

Key Takeaways

With over 16,800 dispatches, the Maruti Swift remained the best-selling hatchback in July 2024.. Although the Swift experienced a 6 percent decline in demand compared to last year, it still achieved a 3 percent month-on-month (MoM) growth.

The Maruti Wagon R secured the second position, with Maruti shipping slightly below 16,200 units of the hatchback. It saw a 25 percent increase in year-on-year (YoY) sales, while its monthly sales grew by 17 percent.

With over 5,600 units of sale, Tata Tiago experienced a YoY decline of 37 percent. However, Tata dispatched nearly 500 more units of the hatchback as compared to the previous month. These figures include sales of both the Tata Tiago and the Tata Tiago EV.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios missed the 5,000-unit mark again this month and experienced an 8 percent decline in demand compared to last year.

The next two models on the list are the Maruti Celerio and Maruti Ignis, with over 2,400 and 2,200 units shipped, respectively. The Celerio saw a YoY decrease of around 400 units and a MoM drop of over 500 units, while the Ignis recorded a decline of over 1,000 units YoY and a MoM dip of 320 units.

