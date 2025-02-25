Majority of Kia Syros Customers Prefer Turbo-petrol Variants Over Diesel

The manual gearbox remains the preferred choice, while a considerable number of buyers opted for the automatic transmission

Kia Syros crosses 20,000 bookings.

Out of the total bookings, 67 percent of buyers preferred the 1-litre turbo-petrol engine over the 1.5-litre diesel.

Meanwhile, 46 percent of Syros customers opted for top-end trims.

Aurora Black Pearl is the second most popular colour choice, with Glacier White Pearl being the first.

Prices for the Kia Syros range between Rs 9 lakh and Rs 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Kia opened bookings for its second sub-4m SUV, the Syros, in early January and announced its prices on February 1. Since then, the Korean brand has received over 20,000 bookings, revealing some interesting buying patterns. With prices of the Syros ranging from Rs 9 lakh to Rs 17.80 lakh (ex-showroom), let’s break down the booking split and see which variants are the most popular.

Kia Syros Booking Split

According to Kia, 67 percent of Syros customers chose the petrol engine over diesel, for reference, the Syros is offered with a turbo-petrol engine borrowed from the Sonet. Notably, automatic transmissions accounted for 38 percent of bookings, while manual remained the preferred choice.

Kia reported that 46 percent of Syros buyers opted for top-end variants, which includes HTX and above trims. Among colour choices, Glacier White Pearl was the most popular at 32 percent, followed by Aurora Black Pearl and Frost Blue for the Syros.

Kia Syros Overview

Kia retails the Syros alongside the Sonet, making it the brand’s second SUV in the sub-Rs 10 lakh category. It is available across six broad variants –HTK, HTK (O), HTK Plus, HTX, HTX Plus, and HTX Plus (O) – with two engine options: 1-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel. Inspired by the flagship EV9, the Syros features vertically stacked 3-pod LED headlights and a boxy side profile while maintaining a muscular appearance.

Kia Syros Features

The Kia Syros comes equipped with features such as a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, a 12.3-inch digital driver’s display, a 5-inch automatic climate control screen, an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated seats for front and rear passengers, panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charger.

Safety features include 6 airbags as standard, electronic stability control, a 360-degree camera system, front, side and rear parking sensors, and level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems).

Kia Syros Engine Options

Powertrain choices for the Kia Syros includes a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine that puts out 120 PS and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel that produces 116 PS and 250 Nm. The former can be had with either a 6-speed manual and a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, while the latter can be paired with either 6-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox.

Kia Syros Rivals

The Syros competes with the Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV 3XO, Maruti Brezza, Skoda Kylaq, Hyundai Venue, and the Kia Sonet. It also serves as an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Honda Elevate and the Maruti Grand Vitara.