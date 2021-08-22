Mahindra XUV700 Pitted Against Its Seven-Seater Rivals: Spec Comparison
How well do the numbers and feature list of the XUV700 fare against its seven-seater rivals?
While most other manufacturers have separate five- and seven-seater models, Mahindra is offering the option to choose both with the XUV700. We had previously compared the upcoming Mahindra SUV with its five-seater rivals, and now we are doing the same with its seven-seater rivals.
Dimensions
|
Measurements
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Hyundai Alcazar
|
MG Hector Plus
|
Tata Safari
|
Length
|
4695mm
|
4500mm
|
4720mm
|
4661mm
|
Width
|
1890mm
|
1790mm
|
1835mm
|
1894mm
|
Height
|
1755mm
|
1675mm
|
1760mm
|
1786mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2750mm
|
2760mm
|
2750mm
|
2741mm
|
Boot Space
|
NA
|
180 litres
|
155 litres
|
73 litres
The MG Hector Plus is the longest vehicle in this comparison, the Safari the widest and the tallest. Surprisingly, the Alcazar offers more wheelbase and the largest boot space with all three rows up (excluding the XUV700 as we don’t have its boot space numbers).
Engine
Petrol
|
Specs
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Hyundai Alcazar
|
MG Hector Plus
|
Engine
|
2 litre turbo-petrol
|
2 litre
|
1.5 litre turbo-petrol/1.5 litre turbo-petrol-hybrid
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT or 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT or 6-speed AT
|
6-speed manual, 6-speed dual clutch (DCT) or CVT/ 6-speed manual
|
Max Power
|
200PS
|
159PS
|
143PS/143PS
|
Peak Torque
|
380Nm
|
191Nm
|
250Nm/250Nm
The XUV700 is by far the most powerful petrol offering among its peers. The Alcazar is the only car in this comparison to be offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. All cars in this comparison can be had with a manual or automatic transmission.
Diesel
|
Specs
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Hyundai Alcazar
|
MG Hector Plus
|
Tata Safari
|
Engine
|
2.2 litre (2 states of tune)
|
1.5 litre
|
2 litre
|
2 litre
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual/ 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT or 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT or 6-speed AT
|
Max Power
|
155PS/185PS
|
115PS
|
170PS
|
170PS
|
Peak Torque
|
360Nm/ 420Nm or 450Nm (AT)
|
250Nm
|
350Nm
|
350Nm
The diesel engine of the XUV700 can be had in two states of tune. Even the lower state of tune offers more torque than its rivals, whereas the higher state of tune offers more performance overall than its rivals. Apart from the Hector Plus, all other cars in this comparison get the choice of a diesel-automatic.
Feature Highlights
We’ve put together all the useful features of each of these SUVs side-by-side. However, since we don’t have a list of all the features of the XUV700, we are only picking the main features of all the cars.
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Hyundai Alcazar
|
MG Hector Plus
|
Tata Safari
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
Compared to its rivals, the seven-seater XUV700 continues to outperform when it comes to tech-based safety features. It also offers more premium features like a fully digital instrument cluster and pop-out door handles.
Price
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Hyundai Alcazar
|
MG Hector Plus
|
Tata Safari
|
Price Range
|
Rs 12 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (top-end is estimated)
|
Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh
|
Rs 13.96 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh
|
Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 22.01 lakh
When it comes to price, the XUV700 is undercutting the segment and setting a new benchmark. It will easily be the most value-for-money offering in the seven-seater segment, at least at these introductory prices.
