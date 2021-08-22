Mahindra XUV700 Pitted Against Its Seven-Seater Rivals: Spec Comparison

Modified On Aug 22, 2021 12:07 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

How well do the numbers and feature list of the XUV700 fare against its seven-seater rivals?

While most other manufacturers have separate five- and seven-seater models, Mahindra is offering the option to choose both with the XUV700. We had previously compared the upcoming Mahindra SUV with its five-seater rivals, and now we are doing the same with its seven-seater rivals.

Dimensions

Measurements Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Tata Safari Length 4695mm 4500mm 4720mm 4661mm Width 1890mm 1790mm 1835mm 1894mm Height 1755mm 1675mm 1760mm 1786mm Wheelbase 2750mm 2760mm 2750mm 2741mm Boot Space NA 180 litres 155 litres 73 litres

The MG Hector Plus is the longest vehicle in this comparison, the Safari the widest and the tallest. Surprisingly, the Alcazar offers more wheelbase and the largest boot space with all three rows up (excluding the XUV700 as we don’t have its boot space numbers).

Engine

Petrol

Specs Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Engine 2 litre turbo-petrol 2 litre 1.5 litre turbo-petrol/1.5 litre turbo-petrol-hybrid Transmission 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT 6-speed manual, 6-speed dual clutch (DCT) or CVT/ 6-speed manual Max Power 200PS 159PS 143PS/143PS Peak Torque 380Nm 191Nm 250Nm/250Nm

The XUV700 is by far the most powerful petrol offering among its peers. The Alcazar is the only car in this comparison to be offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. All cars in this comparison can be had with a manual or automatic transmission.

Diesel

Specs Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Tata Safari Engine 2.2 litre (2 states of tune) 1.5 litre 2 litre 2 litre Transmission 6-speed manual/ 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT Max Power 155PS/185PS 115PS 170PS 170PS Peak Torque 360Nm/ 420Nm or 450Nm (AT) 250Nm 350Nm 350Nm

The diesel engine of the XUV700 can be had in two states of tune. Even the lower state of tune offers more torque than its rivals, whereas the higher state of tune offers more performance overall than its rivals. Apart from the Hector Plus, all other cars in this comparison get the choice of a diesel-automatic.

Feature Highlights

We’ve put together all the useful features of each of these SUVs side-by-side. However, since we don’t have a list of all the features of the XUV700, we are only picking the main features of all the cars.

Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Tata Safari Exterior 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

LED headlamps

Sequential turn signals

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

LED tail lamps

Flush-door handles 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

LED headlamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

Fog lamps (front and rear) 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

LED headlamps

Sequential turn signals

LED DRLs

LED tail lamps 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Xenon HID projector headlamps

Front fog lamps with cornering function

LED DRLs

LED tail lamps Interior Leatherette seats

Leather steering and gear cover

Panoramic sunroof Leatherette seats

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear

Panoramic Sunroof

Ambient lighting Leatherette seats

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Panoramic sunroof Leatherette seats

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

Soft touch dashboard

Panoramic sunroof

Ambient lighting Comfort and Convenience 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

6-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function

Dual zone climate control

Air purifier

Cornering lamps

360 degree camera

Wireless charging

Electric parking brake

Drive modes (diesel only) 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

Electric parking brake

Ventilated seats

8-way powered driver seat

Air purifier

Drive modes

Paddle shifters

360 degree camera

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Wireless charging for first and second row

Electrochromic IRVM

Drive modes

Front parking sensors 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

6-way power adjustable driver seat (4-way passenger)

360 degree camera

Front parking sensors

Heated ORVMs

Electric parking brake

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Cornering fog lamps

Ventilated seats

Powered tailgate

Electric parking brake

Electrochromic IRVM 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

6-way power adjustable driver seat with adjustable lumbar

Drive modes

Electrochromic IRVM

Electric parking brake

Tyre pressure monitoring system Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Premium Sony 12-speaker setup

Steering mounted audio controls

Connected car tech

Alexa-based voice control 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Premium Bose 8-speaker setup

Steering mounted audio control

Connected car tech 10.4-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8 Premium Infinity 8-speaker setup

Steering mounted audio controls

Connected car tech 8.8-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Premium JBL 9-speaker setup

Steering mounted audio controls

Connected car tech Safety 7 airbags

Driver drowsiness alert

Blind Spot Monitoring

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, etc) 6 airbags

Blind Spot Monitoring 6 airbags 6 airbags

Compared to its rivals, the seven-seater XUV700 continues to outperform when it comes to tech-based safety features. It also offers more premium features like a fully digital instrument cluster and pop-out door handles.

Price

Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Alcazar MG Hector Plus Tata Safari Price Range Rs 12 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (top-end is estimated) Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh Rs 13.96 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 22.01 lakh

When it comes to price, the XUV700 is undercutting the segment and setting a new benchmark. It will easily be the most value-for-money offering in the seven-seater segment, at least at these introductory prices.

