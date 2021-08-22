HomeNew CarsNewsMahindra XUV700 Pitted Against Its Seven-Seater Rivals: Spec Comparison
English | हिंदी

Mahindra XUV700 Pitted Against Its Seven-Seater Rivals: Spec Comparison

Modified On Aug 22, 2021 12:07 PM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

  • 46368 Views
  • Write a comment

How well do the numbers and feature list of the XUV700 fare against its seven-seater rivals?

While most other manufacturers have separate five- and seven-seater models, Mahindra is offering the option to choose both with the XUV700. We had previously compared the upcoming Mahindra SUV with its five-seater rivals, and now we are doing the same with its seven-seater rivals.

Dimensions

Measurements

Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Alcazar

MG Hector Plus

Tata Safari

Length

4695mm

4500mm

4720mm

4661mm

Width

1890mm

1790mm

1835mm

1894mm

Height

1755mm

1675mm

1760mm

1786mm

Wheelbase

2750mm

2760mm

2750mm

2741mm

Boot Space

NA

180 litres

155 litres

73 litres

The MG Hector Plus is the longest vehicle in this comparison, the Safari the widest and the tallest. Surprisingly, the Alcazar offers more wheelbase and the largest boot space with all three rows up (excluding the XUV700 as we don’t have its boot space numbers). 

Engine

Petrol

Specs

Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Alcazar

MG Hector Plus

Engine

2 litre turbo-petrol

2 litre

1.5 litre turbo-petrol/1.5 litre turbo-petrol-hybrid

Transmission

6-speed MT or 6-speed AT

6-speed MT or 6-speed AT

6-speed manual, 6-speed dual clutch (DCT) or CVT/ 6-speed manual

Max Power

200PS

159PS

143PS/143PS

Peak Torque

380Nm

191Nm

250Nm/250Nm

The XUV700 is by far the most powerful petrol offering among its peers. The Alcazar is the only car in this comparison to be offered with a naturally aspirated petrol engine. All cars in this comparison can be had with a manual or automatic transmission.

Diesel

Specs

Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Alcazar

MG Hector Plus

Tata Safari

Engine

2.2 litre (2 states of tune)

1.5 litre

2 litre

2 litre

Transmission

6-speed manual/ 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT

6-speed MT or 6-speed AT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT or 6-speed AT

Max Power

155PS/185PS

115PS

170PS

170PS

Peak Torque

360Nm/ 420Nm or 450Nm (AT)

250Nm

350Nm

350Nm

The diesel engine of the XUV700 can be had in two states of tune. Even the lower state of tune offers more torque than its rivals, whereas the higher state of tune offers more performance overall than its rivals. Apart from the Hector Plus, all other cars in this comparison get the choice of a diesel-automatic.

Feature Highlights

We’ve put together all the useful features of each of these SUVs side-by-side. However, since we don’t have a list of all the features of the XUV700, we are only picking the main features of all the cars.

 

Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Alcazar

MG Hector Plus

Tata Safari

Exterior

  • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps

  • Sequential turn signals

  • LED DRLs

  • LED front fog lamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • Flush-door handles

  • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

  • Fog lamps (front and rear)

  • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps

  • Sequential turn signals

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

  • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • Xenon HID projector headlamps

  • Front fog lamps with cornering function

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

Interior

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather steering and gear cover

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear

  • Panoramic Sunroof

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Ambient lighting

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

  • Soft touch dashboard

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Ambient lighting

Comfort and Convenience

  • 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

  • 6-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function

  • Dual zone climate control

  • Air purifier

  • Cornering lamps

  • 360 degree camera

  • Wireless charging

  • Electric parking brake

  • Drive modes (diesel only)

  • 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

  • Electric parking brake

  • Ventilated seats

  • 8-way powered driver seat

  • Air purifier

  • Drive modes

  • Paddle shifters

  • 360 degree camera

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Wireless charging for  first and second row

  • Electrochromic IRVM

  • Drive modes

  • Front parking sensors

  • 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

  • 6-way power adjustable driver seat (4-way passenger)

  • 360 degree camera

  • Front parking sensors

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Electric parking brake

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Cornering fog lamps

  • Ventilated seats

  • Powered tailgate

  • Electric parking brake

  • Electrochromic IRVM

  • 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

  • 6-way power adjustable driver seat with adjustable lumbar

  • Drive modes

  • Electrochromic IRVM

  • Electric parking brake

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Premium Sony 12-speaker setup

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Connected car tech

  • Alexa-based voice control

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Premium Bose 8-speaker setup

  • Steering mounted audio control

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.4-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8 Premium Infinity 8-speaker setup

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Connected car tech

  • 8.8-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Premium JBL 9-speaker setup

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Connected car tech

Safety

  • 7 airbags

  • Driver drowsiness alert

  • Blind Spot Monitoring

  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, etc)

  • 6 airbags

  • Blind Spot Monitoring

  • 6 airbags

  • 6 airbags

Compared to its rivals, the seven-seater XUV700 continues to outperform when it comes to tech-based safety features. It also offers more premium features like a fully digital instrument cluster and pop-out door handles.

Price

 

Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Alcazar

MG Hector Plus

Tata Safari

Price Range

Rs 12 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (top-end is estimated)

Rs 16.30 lakh to Rs 20.14 lakh

Rs 13.96 lakh to Rs 19.94 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh to Rs 22.01 lakh

When it comes to price, the XUV700 is undercutting the segment and setting a new benchmark. It will easily be the most value-for-money offering in the seven-seater segment, at least at these introductory prices.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv
Was this article helpful ?

8 out of 8 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

1 comment
1
C
chandrakant mali
Aug 23, 2021 7:48:51 PM

Why backdoor is of fibre,no ventilated seats,no peddle shifters, drive mode selection at two different places,etc etc

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News
    • Hyundai Alcazar
    • Mahindra XUV700
    • MG Hector Plus
    • Tata Safari

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
    • Trending
    • Recent

    Trending Suv

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    *Estimated Price New Delhi
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience