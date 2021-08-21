XUV700 Pitted Against Its Five-seater Rivals: Spec Comparison
Published On Aug 21, 2021 09:41 AM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700
How well does the XUV700 compare against its five-seater rivals?
Mahindra has revealed the prices of the XUV700’s select entry-level manual variants. You can have it in five- and seven-seater configurations. Considering starting prices are on the lower side, we expect it to go up against several SUVs within the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.
We have pitted the XUV700 against its five-seater rivals to give a clearer picture of all the differences between them.
Dimensions
|
Measurements
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
MG Hector
|
Tata Harrier
|
Length
|
4695mm
|
4300mm
|
4315mm
|
4655mm
|
4598mm
|
Width
|
1890mm
|
1790mm
|
1800mm
|
1835mm
|
1894mm
|
Height
|
1755mm
|
1635mm
|
1645mm
|
1760mm
|
1706mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2750mm
|
2610mm
|
2610mm
|
2750mm
|
2741mm
|
Boot Space
|
NA
|
433 litres
|
433 litres
|
587 litres
|
425 litres
The XUV700 is the longest car in this comparison. It also has the longest wheelbase, on par with the MG Hector. As far as width is concerned, it is just 4mm less than the Tata Harrier. In height, the XUV700 is just 5mm shorter than the MG Hector.
We don’t have boot space figures for the XUV700, but as of now, the MG Hector is the leader in the segment, that too by quite a margin.
Engine
Petrol
|
Specs
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
MG Hector
|
Engine
|
2 litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5 litre/1.4 litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5 litre/ 1.4 litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5 litre turbo-petrol/1.5 litre turbo-petrol-hybrid
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT or 6-speed AT
|
6-speed manual or CVT/ 7-speed dual clutch (DCT)
|
6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT* or CVT/ 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch (DCT)
|
6-speed manual, 6-speed dual clutch (DCT) or CVT/ 6-speed manual
|
Max Power
|
200PS
|
115PS/140PS
|
115PS/140PS
|
143PS/143PS
|
Peak Torque
|
380Nm
|
144Nm/242Nm
|
144Nm/242Nm
|
250Nm/250Nm
*clutchless manual
Unlike its rivals, the XUV700 gets only one engine option. However, it is the most powerful, offers the most torque, and can be paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.
Diesel
|
Specs
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
MG Hector
|
Tata Harrier
|
Engine
|
2.2 litre (2 states of tune)
|
1.5 litre
|
1.5 litre
|
2 litre
|
2 litre
|
Transmission
|
6-speed manual/ 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT or 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT or 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT
|
6-speed MT or 6-speed AT
|
Max Power
|
155PS/185PS
|
115PS
|
115PS
|
170PS
|
170PS
|
Peak Torque
|
360Nm/ 420Nm or 450Nm
|
250Nm
|
250Nm
|
350Nm
|
350Nm
The diesel engine of the XUV700 is available in two states of tune. The less powerful version is reserved for the lower ‘MX’ variant and can only be had with a 6-speed manual. It betters the Creta and Seltos, both in terms of power and torque. The same engine, when retuned, is once again the most powerful in its segment. In fact, its torque levels match those of SUVs from even a segment above.
Feature Highlights
For comparison purposes, we put together all the useful features of a car side-by-side. However, this time around, we don’t have the XUV700’s complete feature list. So, we are only choosing the most important features from all the cars.
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
MG Hector
|
Tata Harrier
|
Exterior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comfort and Convenience
|
|
|
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
|
|
|
The XUV700 boasts quite a few premium features. It also offers advanced safety features that you will not find in its rivals. For that reason, the XUV700 seems to be a value-for-money offering compared to the others.
Price
|
Mahindra XUV700
|
Hyundai Creta
|
Kia Seltos
|
MG Hector
|
Tata Harrier
|
Price Range
|
Rs 12 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (top-end is estimated)
|
Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh
|
Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh
|
Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh
|
Rs 14.39 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh
Mahindra’s pricing of the XUV700 has not only taken its ‘size’ rivals (like the Hector and Harrier) by surprise, but also the smaller Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. In fact, the top-end models of some sub-4 metre SUVs will be more expensive than the base model of the XUV700. This is an example of some super-aggressive pricing by Mahindra, and if they can apply the same strategy to the SUV’s top-spec variants, the XUV700 will undoubtedly become the most value-for-money offering in its segment.
Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price
- Renew Mahindra XUV700 Car Insurance - Save Upto 75%* with Best Insurance Plans - (InsuranceDekho.com)
- Loan Against Car - Get upto ₹25 Lakhs in cash
0 out of 0 found this helpful