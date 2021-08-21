XUV700 Pitted Against Its Five-seater Rivals: Spec Comparison

Published On Aug 21, 2021 09:41 AM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

How well does the XUV700 compare against its five-seater rivals?

Mahindra has revealed the prices of the XUV700’s select entry-level manual variants. You can have it in five- and seven-seater configurations. Considering starting prices are on the lower side, we expect it to go up against several SUVs within the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh.

We have pitted the XUV700 against its five-seater rivals to give a clearer picture of all the differences between them.

Dimensions

Measurements Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos MG Hector Tata Harrier Length 4695mm 4300mm 4315mm 4655mm 4598mm Width 1890mm 1790mm 1800mm 1835mm 1894mm Height 1755mm 1635mm 1645mm 1760mm 1706mm Wheelbase 2750mm 2610mm 2610mm 2750mm 2741mm Boot Space NA 433 litres 433 litres 587 litres 425 litres

The XUV700 is the longest car in this comparison. It also has the longest wheelbase, on par with the MG Hector. As far as width is concerned, it is just 4mm less than the Tata Harrier. In height, the XUV700 is just 5mm shorter than the MG Hector.

We don’t have boot space figures for the XUV700, but as of now, the MG Hector is the leader in the segment, that too by quite a margin.

Engine

Petrol

Specs Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos MG Hector Engine 2 litre turbo-petrol 1.5 litre/1.4 litre turbo-petrol 1.5 litre/ 1.4 litre turbo-petrol 1.5 litre turbo-petrol/1.5 litre turbo-petrol-hybrid Transmission 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT 6-speed manual or CVT/ 7-speed dual clutch (DCT) 6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT* or CVT/ 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch (DCT) 6-speed manual, 6-speed dual clutch (DCT) or CVT/ 6-speed manual Max Power 200PS 115PS/140PS 115PS/140PS 143PS/143PS Peak Torque 380Nm 144Nm/242Nm 144Nm/242Nm 250Nm/250Nm

*clutchless manual

Unlike its rivals, the XUV700 gets only one engine option. However, it is the most powerful, offers the most torque, and can be paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Diesel

Specs Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos MG Hector Tata Harrier Engine 2.2 litre (2 states of tune) 1.5 litre 1.5 litre 2 litre 2 litre Transmission 6-speed manual/ 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT 6-speed MT 6-speed MT or 6-speed AT Max Power 155PS/185PS 115PS 115PS 170PS 170PS Peak Torque 360Nm/ 420Nm or 450Nm 250Nm 250Nm 350Nm 350Nm

The diesel engine of the XUV700 is available in two states of tune. The less powerful version is reserved for the lower ‘MX’ variant and can only be had with a 6-speed manual. It betters the Creta and Seltos, both in terms of power and torque. The same engine, when retuned, is once again the most powerful in its segment. In fact, its torque levels match those of SUVs from even a segment above.

Feature Highlights

For comparison purposes, we put together all the useful features of a car side-by-side. However, this time around, we don’t have the XUV700’s complete feature list. So, we are only choosing the most important features from all the cars.

Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos MG Hector Tata Harrier Exterior 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

LED headlamps

Sequential turn signals

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

LED tail lamps

Flush-door handles 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

LED headlamps

LED DRLs

LED tail lamps

Fog lamps 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

LED headlamps

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

LED tail lamps 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

LED headlamps

Sequential turn signals

LED DRLs

LED front front and rear fog lamps

LED tail lamps 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

Xenon HID projector headlamps

Front fog lamps with cornering function

LED DRLs

LED tail lamps Interior Leatherette seats

Leather steering and gear cover

Panoramic sunroof Leatherette seats

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear

Panoramic Sunroof

Ambient lighting Leatherette seats

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Rear door sunshade

Ambient lighting

Sunroof Leatherette seats

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

Ambient lighting

Panoramic sunroof Leatherette seats

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

Panoramic sunroof Comfort and Convenience 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

6-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function

Dual zone climate control

Air purifier

Cornering lamps

360 degree camera

Wireless charging

Electric parking brake

Drive modes (diesel only) 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

Electric parking brake

Ventilated seats

8-way powered driver seat

Air purifier

Drive modes

Paddle shifters

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Wireless charging

Electrochromic mirror

Drive modes 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

8-inch Head-up Display

Ventilated seats

Air purifier

Perfume diffuser

Front parking sensors

360 degree camera

Blind view monitor

Wireless charging

Electrochromic mirror

Drive modes 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

6-way power adjustable driver seat (4-way passenger)

360 degree camera

Front parking sensors

Heated ORVMs

Electric parking brake

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Cornering fog lamps

Ventilated seats

Powered tailgate

Electric parking brake 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

6-way power adjustable driver seat with adjustable lumbar

Drive modes Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Premium Sony 12-speaker setup

Steering mounted audio controls

Connected car tech

Alexa-based control 10.25-inch touchscreen

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Premium Bose 8-speaker setup

Steering mounted audio control

Connected car tech 10.25-inch touchscreen

Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

Premium Bose 8-speaker setup

Steering mounted audio controls 10.4-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8 Premium Infinity 8-speaker setup

Steering mounted audio controls

Connected car tech 8.8-inch touchscreen

Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Premium JBL 9-speaker setup

Steering mounted audio controls Safety 7 airbags

Driver drowsiness

Blind Spot Monitoring

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems 6 airbags 6 airbags

Blind Spot Monitoring 6 airbags 6 airbags

The XUV700 boasts quite a few premium features. It also offers advanced safety features that you will not find in its rivals. For that reason, the XUV700 seems to be a value-for-money offering compared to the others.

Price

Mahindra XUV700 Hyundai Creta Kia Seltos MG Hector Tata Harrier Price Range Rs 12 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (top-end is estimated) Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh Rs 14.39 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh

Mahindra’s pricing of the XUV700 has not only taken its ‘size’ rivals (like the Hector and Harrier) by surprise, but also the smaller Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. In fact, the top-end models of some sub-4 metre SUVs will be more expensive than the base model of the XUV700. This is an example of some super-aggressive pricing by Mahindra, and if they can apply the same strategy to the SUV’s top-spec variants, the XUV700 will undoubtedly become the most value-for-money offering in its segment.

