HomeNew CarsNewsXUV700 Pitted Against Its Five-seater Rivals: Spec Comparison

XUV700 Pitted Against Its Five-seater Rivals: Spec Comparison

Published On Aug 21, 2021 09:41 AM By Dhruv for Mahindra XUV700

  • 29761 Views
  • Write a comment

How well does the XUV700 compare against its five-seater rivals?

Mahindra has revealed the prices of the XUV700’s select entry-level manual variants. You can have it in five- and seven-seater configurations. Considering starting prices are on the lower side, we expect it to go up against several SUVs within the range of Rs 10 lakh to Rs 20 lakh. 

We have pitted the XUV700 against its five-seater rivals to give a clearer picture of all the differences between them. 

Dimensions

Measurements

Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

MG Hector

Tata Harrier

Length

4695mm

4300mm

4315mm

4655mm

4598mm

Width

1890mm

1790mm

1800mm

1835mm

1894mm

Height

1755mm

1635mm

1645mm

1760mm

1706mm

Wheelbase

2750mm

2610mm

2610mm

2750mm

2741mm

Boot Space

NA

433 litres

433 litres

587 litres

425 litres

The XUV700 is the longest car in this comparison. It also has the longest wheelbase, on par with the MG Hector. As far as width is concerned, it is just 4mm less than the Tata Harrier. In height, the XUV700 is just 5mm shorter than the MG Hector.

We don’t have boot space figures for the XUV700, but as of now, the MG Hector is the leader in the segment, that too by quite a margin.

Engine

Petrol

Specs

Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

MG Hector

Engine

2 litre turbo-petrol

1.5 litre/1.4 litre turbo-petrol

1.5 litre/ 1.4 litre turbo-petrol

1.5 litre turbo-petrol/1.5 litre turbo-petrol-hybrid

Transmission

6-speed MT or 6-speed AT

6-speed manual or CVT/ 7-speed dual clutch (DCT)

6-speed manual, 6-speed iMT* or CVT/ 6-speed manual or 7-speed dual clutch (DCT)

6-speed manual, 6-speed dual clutch (DCT) or CVT/ 6-speed manual

Max Power

200PS

115PS/140PS

115PS/140PS

143PS/143PS

Peak Torque

380Nm

144Nm/242Nm

144Nm/242Nm

250Nm/250Nm

*clutchless manual 

Unlike its rivals, the XUV700 gets only one engine option. However, it is the most powerful, offers the most torque, and can be paired with both manual and automatic transmission options.

Diesel

Specs

Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

MG Hector

Tata Harrier

Engine

2.2 litre (2 states of tune)

1.5 litre

1.5 litre

2 litre

2 litre

Transmission

6-speed manual/ 6-speed manual or 6-speed AT

6-speed MT or 6-speed AT

6-speed MT or 6-speed AT

6-speed MT

6-speed MT or 6-speed AT

Max Power

155PS/185PS

115PS

115PS

170PS

170PS

Peak Torque

360Nm/ 420Nm or 450Nm

250Nm

250Nm

350Nm

350Nm

The diesel engine of the XUV700 is available in two states of tune. The less powerful version is reserved for the lower ‘MX’ variant and can only be had with a 6-speed manual. It betters the Creta and Seltos, both in terms of power and torque. The same engine, when retuned, is once again the most powerful in its segment. In fact, its torque levels match those of SUVs from even a segment above.

Feature Highlights

For comparison purposes, we put together all the useful features of a car side-by-side. However, this time around, we don’t have the XUV700’s complete feature list. So, we are only choosing the most important features from all the cars.

 

Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

MG Hector

Tata Harrier

Exterior

  • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps

  • Sequential turn signals

  • LED DRLs

  • LED front fog lamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • Flush-door handles

  • 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

  • Fog lamps

  • 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps

  • LED DRLs

  • LED front fog lamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • LED headlamps

  • Sequential turn signals

  • LED DRLs

  • LED front front and rear fog lamps

  • LED tail lamps

  • 18-inch diamond cut alloy wheels

  • Xenon HID projector headlamps

  • Front fog lamps with cornering function

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lamps

Interior

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leather steering and gear cover

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear

  • Panoramic Sunroof

  • Ambient lighting

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Rear door sunshade

  • Ambient lighting

  • Sunroof

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel

  • Ambient lighting

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Leatherette seats

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and gear lever

  • Panoramic sunroof

Comfort and Convenience

  • 10.25-inch fully digital instrument cluster

  • 6-way power adjustable driver seat with memory function

  • Dual zone climate control

  • Air purifier

  • Cornering lamps

  • 360 degree camera

  • Wireless charging

  • Electric parking brake

  • Drive modes (diesel only)

  • 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

  • Electric parking brake

  • Ventilated seats

  • 8-way powered driver seat

  • Air purifier

  • Drive modes

  • Paddle shifters

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Wireless charging

  • Electrochromic mirror

  • Drive modes

  • 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

  • 8-inch Head-up Display

  • Ventilated seats

  • Air purifier

  • Perfume diffuser

  • Front parking sensors

  • 360 degree camera

  • Blind view monitor

  • Wireless charging

  • Electrochromic mirror

  • Drive modes

  • 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

  • 6-way power adjustable driver seat (4-way passenger)

  • 360 degree camera

  • Front parking sensors

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Electric parking brake

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Cornering fog lamps

  • Ventilated seats

  • Powered tailgate

  • Electric parking brake

  • 7-inch semi digital instrument cluster

  • 6-way power adjustable driver seat with adjustable lumbar

  • Drive modes

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Premium Sony 12-speaker setup

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Connected car tech

  • Alexa-based control

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Premium Bose 8-speaker setup

  • Steering mounted audio control

  • Connected car tech

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen

  • Apple CarPlay and Android Auto

  • Premium Bose 8-speaker setup

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • 10.4-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8 Premium Infinity 8-speaker setup

  • Steering mounted audio controls

  • Connected car tech

  • 8.8-inch touchscreen

  • Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Premium JBL 9-speaker setup

  • Steering mounted audio controls

Safety

  • 7 airbags

  • Driver drowsiness

  • Blind Spot Monitoring

  • Advanced Driver Assistance Systems 

  • 6 airbags

  • 6 airbags

  • Blind Spot Monitoring

  • 6 airbags

  • 6 airbags

The XUV700 boasts quite a few premium features. It also offers advanced safety features that you will not find in its rivals. For that reason, the XUV700 seems to be a value-for-money offering compared to the others. 

Price

 

Mahindra XUV700

Hyundai Creta

Kia Seltos

MG Hector

Tata Harrier

Price Range

Rs 12 lakh to Rs 22 lakh (top-end is estimated)

Rs 10.16 lakh to Rs 17.87 lakh

Rs 9.95 lakh to Rs 17.65 lakh

Rs 13.49 lakh to Rs 19.20 lakh

Rs 14.39 lakh to Rs 21.09 lakh

Mahindra’s pricing of the XUV700 has not only taken its ‘size’ rivals (like the Hector and Harrier) by surprise, but also the smaller Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos. In fact, the top-end models of some sub-4 metre SUVs will be more expensive than the base model of the XUV700. This is an example of some super-aggressive pricing by Mahindra, and if they can apply the same strategy to the SUV’s top-spec variants, the XUV700 will undoubtedly become the most value-for-money offering in its segment.

Read More on : Mahindra XUV700 on road price

D
Published by
Dhruv
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV700

2 comments
1
M
m c aiyanna
Aug 21, 2021 2:53:49 PM

I have been owning 2 Scorpio and at present XUV 500. Have an excellent service and has not let me down. I am looking forward to buying XUV 700. Believe in our home grown product. Jai Hind.

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    1
    k
    kluho luho
    Aug 21, 2021 11:26:24 AM

    Will be another flop like 500

    Read More...
      Reply
      Write a Reply
      Read Full News
      • Hyundai Creta
      • Mahindra XUV700
      • MG Hector
      • Tata Harrier
      • Kia Seltos

      Similar cars to compare & consider

      Ex-showroom Price New Delhi
      • Trending
      • Recent

      Trending Suv

      • Latest
      • Upcoming
      • Popular
      Latest Cars
      Upcoming Cars
      Popular Cars
      *Estimated Price New Delhi
      space Image
      ×
      We need your city to customize your experience