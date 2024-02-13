Published On Feb 13, 2024 04:17 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV700

The new variant will most likely come with a 6-speed torque converter and won’t be available with the diesel engine

The Mahindra XUV700 comes in 5 broad variants: MX, AX3, AX5, AX7, and AX7L.

The base-spec MX petrol will come with the 6-speed AT unit from higher trims.

Its new automatic variant will come with the 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Price premium over the corresponding manual variant will be around Rs 1.6 lakh.

The base-spec MX variant offers features such as an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, four-speaker sound system, and dual-front airbags.

Mahindra XUV700 might get a more affordable petrol-automatic variant soon as a document from the Transport Department, Government of NCT of Delhi has surfaced online which suggests that its base-spec MX petrol trim will get the option of an automatic transmission.

Powertrain Details

As of now, the automatic variants of the XUV700 start from the one-above-base AX3 variant. So offering an automatic transmission with the base variant will make the 2-pedal setup more affordable. This automatic gearbox, most likely a 6-speed torque converter, will be offered with the 2-litre turbo-petrol engine (200 PS/380 Nm), and not the 2.2-litre diesel mill.

Base-spec Features

The MX variant of the XUV700 comes with an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system, Android Auto, height adjustable driver seat, type-C charging port for the rear seats, and a four-speaker sound system.

Also See: 5-door Mahindra Thar Spotted Spotted In Camouflage Yet Again, Rear Profile Spotted In Detail

In terms of safety, it offers dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, and ISOFIX child seat anchors.

Expected Price

The Mahindra XUV700’s base-spec MX petrol-manual variant is priced at Rs 13.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and the automatic variant will likely carry a premium of around Rs 1.6 lakh. As for the XUV700, its entire prices range from Rs 13.99 lakh to Rs 26.99 lakh (ex-showroom), and it is a rival to the likes of Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari, and its 5-seater variants go up against the Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, and the Tata Harrier.

Read More on : XUV700 on road price