Mahindra XUV700 Bookings Now Open At Introductory Prices Starting At Rs 11.99 Lakh

Modified On Oct 07, 2021 02:18 PM By Sonny for Mahindra XUV700

The XUV700 packs bold styling, powerful engines and segment-first safety features

Mahindra has officially opened the order books for the XUV700.

It is priced from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom) for the first 25,000 bookings.

The XUV700 is available in both five- and seven-seater configurations depending on the variant.

Its highlight features at the top-end include ADAS features like automatic emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, and lane assist.

The XUV700 is offered with 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engines, each with the choice of 6-speed manual and automatic transmissions.

The new Mahindra XUV700 is finally up for grabs. Its variant-wise details and introductory prices have already been announced and test drives have started, expanding to various cities in a phased manner. The first 25,000 buyers who book the XUV700 can avail the introductory prices that range from Rs 11.99 lakh to Rs 22.89 lakh (ex-showroom, India).

Mahindra’s latest mid-size SUV is available in four variants: MX, AX3, AX5, and AX7. The XUV700 is offered in both five- and seven-seater configurations for the AX3 and AX5 trims while the MX trim is a five-seater only and the AX7 variant is only offered as a seven-seater. The XUV700 gets a host of segment-first features such as the integrated dual-screen setup (10.25-inch units) on the dashboard and ADAS (Advanced Driver Assist Systems). It is also equipped with a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, power-adjustable driver’s seat with memory function, and connected car tech.

The XUV700 is offered with the choice of a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, each getting the option for a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic transmission. The petrol unit makes 200PS and 380Nm while the diesel engine has multiple tunings: 155PS/360Nm (MX variant), 185PS/420Nm (MT), and 185PS/450Nm (AT). The AX7 diesel-automatic is also available with the choice of all-wheel-drive for an extra Rs 1.3 lakh.

Features like adaptive cruise control, 360-degree camera, blind spot monitoring, wireless charging, telescopic steering adjust, electronic parking brake, 12-speaker Sony sound system are offered with the Luxury Pack that is an optional extra for Rs 1.8 lakh. It is only offered on the AX7 trim but not with the petrol-manual option.

Related: Mahindra XUV700’s Variant-wise Key Features Detailed

Deliveries for the XUV700 are expected to start by end-October or early-November. Mahindra will start dispatching petrol variants ahead of diesel variants.

The XUV700’s direct rivals are the likes of the Tata Harrier, MG Hector, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus. Its aggressive pricing also brings it within the competitive range of premium compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Skoda Kushaq, Volkswagen Taigun and the upcoming MG Astor.

Also read: Mahindra XUV700 vs. Rivals: Price Talk

Read More on : XUV700 on road price