Published On Sep 05, 2022 05:17 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV300 Electric

The spy video shows all profiles of the electric SUV, including the redesigned and longer rear end

It has commonalities with the XUV300 but has revised dimensions.

The XUV400’s test mule hints at XUV300-like headlights, taillights and alloy wheel design.

Its charging port and closed-off front grille were also seen in the spy video.

Inside, it was probably housing a larger touchscreen and new digital driver’s display.

Mahindra is expected to provide it with a claimed range of up to 450km.

Expected to be priced from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom); deliveries to begin from January 2023.

Mahindra is gearing up to reveal the all-electric XUV400 on September 8. Ahead of its unveiling, the electric SUV was recently spied testing with minimal camouflage. It will have commonalities with the XUV300, but has grown in length by approximately 200mm.

Details From The Spy Video

Although the test mule spotted had heavy camo up front, the XUV400 EV’s teaser had revealed that it will borrow the XUV300’s headlight clusters with the LED DRLs, although they are not extending into the front bumper. We can also notice the typical EV-like, closed-off front grille on the XUV400.

The video also showed the charging port of the SUV which will be located on the left side of the front fender. The test mule was seen sporting the same set of alloy wheels as the existing XUV300. At the back, the Mahindra EV will get a redesigned profile, with new LED taillight elements.

Sneak-Peek Of The Cabin

While not much of the cabin was visible in the latest spotting, we got a glimpse of the SUV’s touchscreen (probably larger than the XUV300’s 7-inch display) and a new digital driver’s display. Apart from that, it could get a similar features list as the sub-4m SUV which includes a single-pane sunroof, cruise control, dual-zone climate control, and rain-sensing wipers. Its safety kit is expected to include six airbags, corner braking control, and front and rear parking sensors.

Electric Power

The XUV400 is expected to come with multiple battery capacity options, offering a maximum claimed-range of up to 450km. We are expecting its specifications to be at par with its close rivals, the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max (offering maximum range of up to 437km).

Price And When Can You Have One

Mahindra is expected to price the XUV400 from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). Its direct rivals will be the Tata Nexon EV Prime and Max, while it will be an affordable alternative to the Hyundai Kona Electric and MG ZS EV. The electric SUV’s deliveries are expected to commence from January 2023.

