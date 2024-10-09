Mahindra XUV 3XO Becomes Pricier By Up To Rs 30,000, Introductory Prices Come To An End

Published On Oct 09, 2024 02:30 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Maximum increment is applicable to some of the petrol variants of the XUV 3XO, while a few diesel variants have become costlier by Rs 10,000

Mahindra launched the facelifted XUV300 (now called the XUV 3XO) in April 2024.

Its introductory prices ranged from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh.

Updated prices of the Mahindra SUV fall between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh.

Gets both petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic options.

In April 2024, we got the facelifted Mahindra XUV300, which is now known as the Mahindra XUV 3XO. It was launched with introductory prices starting from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Now, Mahindra has hiked prices of the sub-4m SUV, resulting in the termination of its introductory asking rates.

Updated Variant-wise Prices

Variant Old Price New Price Difference 1.2-litre turbo-petrol MX1 MT Rs 7.49 lakh Rs 7.79 lakh +Rs 30,000 MX2 Pro MT Rs 8.99 lakh Rs 9.24 lakh +Rs 25,000 MX2 Pro AT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 10.24 lakh +Rs 25,000 MX3 MT Rs 9.49 lakh Rs 9.74 lakh +Rs 25,000 MX3 AT Rs 10.99 lakh Rs 11.24 lakh +Rs 25,000 MX3 Pro MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change MX3 Pro AT Rs 11.49 lakh Rs 11.49 lakh No change AX5 MT Rs 10.69 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh +Rs 30,000 AX5 AT Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh +Rs 30,000 1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol AX5 L MT Rs 11.99 lakh Rs 12.24 lakh +Rs 25,000 AX5 L AT Rs 13.49 lakh Rs 13.74 lakh +Rs 25,000 AX7 MT Rs 12.49 lakh Rs 12.49 lakh No change AX7 AT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh No change AX7 L MT Rs 13.99 lakh Rs 13.99 lakh No change AX7 L AT Rs 15.49 lakh Rs 15.49 lakh No change 1.5-litre diesel MX2 MT Rs 9.99 lakh Rs 9.99 lakh No change MX2 Pro MT Rs 10.39 lakh Rs 10.49 lakh +Rs 10,000 MX3 MT Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 10.99 lakh +Rs 10,000 MX3 AMT Rs 11.69 lakh Rs 11.79 lakh +Rs 10,000 MX3 Pro MT Rs 11.39 lakh Rs 11.39 lakh No change AX5 MT Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 12.19 lakh +Rs 10,000 AX5 AMT Rs 12.89 lakh Rs 12.99 lakh +Rs 10,000 AX7 MT Rs 13.69 lakh Rs 13.69 lakh No change AX7 AMT Rs 14.49 lakh Rs 14.49 lakh No change AX7 L MT Rs 14.99 lakh Rs 14.99 lakh No change

Prices of the petrol variants have been increased by up to Rs 30,000, with the base-spec MX1 and the higher-spec AX5 trims witnessing the maximum hike.

Mahindra has bumped up the prices of the XUV 3XO’s diesel variants by up to Rs 10,000.

That said, some petrol and diesel variants, including the entry-level MX2 diesel, have not got any price increment.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Powertrains

Mahindra’s sub-4m SUV is available with both petrol and diesel engines, details of which are given in the table below:

Specification 1.2-litre Turbo-petrol 1.2-litre TGDi Turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 111 PS 130 PS 117 PS Torque 200 Nm 230 Nm, 250 Nm 300 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT Claimed Mileage 18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl 20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl 20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl

There are three drive modes on offer too in the petrol-automatic variants: Zip, Zap, and Zoom.

Competition Check

The Mahindra XUV 3XO fights it out with the Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Hyundai Venue. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

