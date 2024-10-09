All
Mahindra XUV 3XO Becomes Pricier By Up To Rs 30,000, Introductory Prices Come To An End

Published On Oct 09, 2024 02:30 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO

Maximum increment is applicable to some of the petrol variants of the XUV 3XO, while a few diesel variants have become costlier by Rs 10,000

Mahindra XUV 3XO prices hiked

  • Mahindra launched the facelifted XUV300 (now called the XUV 3XO) in April 2024.

  • Its introductory prices ranged from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh.

  • Updated prices of the Mahindra SUV fall between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh.

  • Gets both petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic options.

In April 2024, we got the facelifted Mahindra XUV300, which is now known as the Mahindra XUV 3XO. It was launched with introductory prices starting from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Now, Mahindra has hiked prices of the sub-4m SUV, resulting in the termination of its introductory asking rates.

Updated Variant-wise Prices

Variant

Old Price

New Price

Difference

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

MX1 MT

Rs 7.49 lakh

Rs 7.79 lakh

+Rs 30,000

MX2 Pro MT

Rs 8.99 lakh

Rs 9.24 lakh

+Rs 25,000

MX2 Pro AT

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 10.24 lakh

+Rs 25,000

MX3 MT

Rs 9.49 lakh

Rs 9.74 lakh

+Rs 25,000

MX3 AT

Rs 10.99 lakh

Rs 11.24 lakh

+Rs 25,000

MX3 Pro MT

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

No change

MX3 Pro AT

Rs 11.49 lakh

Rs 11.49 lakh

No change

AX5 MT

Rs 10.69 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

+Rs 30,000

AX5 AT

Rs 12.19 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh

+Rs 30,000

1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol

AX5 L MT

Rs 11.99 lakh

Rs 12.24 lakh

+Rs 25,000

AX5 L AT

Rs 13.49 lakh

Rs 13.74 lakh

+Rs 25,000

AX7 MT

Rs 12.49 lakh

Rs 12.49 lakh

No change

AX7 AT

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh

No change

AX7 L MT

Rs 13.99 lakh

Rs 13.99 lakh

No change

AX7 L AT

Rs 15.49 lakh

Rs 15.49 lakh

No change

1.5-litre diesel

MX2 MT

Rs 9.99 lakh

Rs 9.99 lakh

No change

MX2 Pro MT

Rs 10.39 lakh

Rs 10.49 lakh

+Rs 10,000

MX3 MT

Rs 10.89 lakh

Rs 10.99 lakh

+Rs 10,000

MX3 AMT

Rs 11.69 lakh

Rs 11.79 lakh

+Rs 10,000

MX3 Pro MT

Rs 11.39 lakh

Rs 11.39 lakh

No change

AX5 MT

Rs 12.09 lakh

Rs 12.19 lakh

+Rs 10,000

AX5 AMT

Rs 12.89 lakh

Rs 12.99 lakh

+Rs 10,000

AX7 MT

Rs 13.69 lakh

Rs 13.69 lakh

No change

AX7 AMT

Rs 14.49 lakh

Rs 14.49 lakh

No change

AX7 L MT

Rs 14.99 lakh

Rs 14.99 lakh

No change

  • Prices of the petrol variants have been increased by up to Rs 30,000, with the base-spec MX1 and the higher-spec AX5 trims witnessing the maximum hike.

  • Mahindra has bumped up the prices of the XUV 3XO’s diesel variants by up to Rs 10,000.

  • That said, some petrol and diesel variants, including the entry-level MX2 diesel, have not got any price increment.

Mahindra Thar Roxx Serial Number 1 Sold For A Winning Bid Of Rs 1.31 Crore

Mahindra XUV 3XO Powertrains

Mahindra’s sub-4m SUV is available with both petrol and diesel engines, details of which are given in the table below:

Mahindra XUV 3XO engine

Specification

1.2-litre Turbo-petrol

1.2-litre TGDi Turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

111 PS

130 PS

117 PS

Torque

200 Nm

230 Nm, 250 Nm

300 Nm

Transmission

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

Claimed Mileage

18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl

20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl

20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl

There are three drive modes on offer too in the petrol-automatic variants: Zip, Zap, and Zoom.

Competition Check

Mahindra XUV 3XO rear

The Mahindra XUV 3XO fights it out with the Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Hyundai Venue. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.

CarDekho's WhatsApp channel

Read More on : Mahindra XUV 3XO AMT

