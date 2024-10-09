Mahindra XUV 3XO Becomes Pricier By Up To Rs 30,000, Introductory Prices Come To An End
Published On Oct 09, 2024 02:30 PM By Rohit for Mahindra XUV 3XO
Maximum increment is applicable to some of the petrol variants of the XUV 3XO, while a few diesel variants have become costlier by Rs 10,000
Mahindra launched the facelifted XUV300 (now called the XUV 3XO) in April 2024.
Its introductory prices ranged from Rs 7.49 lakh to Rs 15.49 lakh.
Updated prices of the Mahindra SUV fall between Rs 7.79 lakh and Rs 15.49 lakh.
Gets both petrol and diesel engines with both manual and automatic options.
In April 2024, we got the facelifted Mahindra XUV300, which is now known as the Mahindra XUV 3XO. It was launched with introductory prices starting from Rs 7.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). Now, Mahindra has hiked prices of the sub-4m SUV, resulting in the termination of its introductory asking rates.
Updated Variant-wise Prices
|
Variant
|
Old Price
|
New Price
|
Difference
|
1.2-litre turbo-petrol
|
MX1 MT
|
Rs 7.49 lakh
|
Rs 7.79 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
MX2 Pro MT
|
Rs 8.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.24 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
MX2 Pro AT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 10.24 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
MX3 MT
|
Rs 9.49 lakh
|
Rs 9.74 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
MX3 AT
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
Rs 11.24 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
MX3 Pro MT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
No change
|
MX3 Pro AT
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
Rs 11.49 lakh
|
No change
|
AX5 MT
|
Rs 10.69 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
AX5 AT
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
+Rs 30,000
|
1.2-litre TGDi turbo-petrol
|
AX5 L MT
|
Rs 11.99 lakh
|
Rs 12.24 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
AX5 L AT
|
Rs 13.49 lakh
|
Rs 13.74 lakh
|
+Rs 25,000
|
AX7 MT
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
Rs 12.49 lakh
|
No change
|
AX7 AT
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
No change
|
AX7 L MT
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
Rs 13.99 lakh
|
No change
|
AX7 L AT
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
Rs 15.49 lakh
|
No change
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
MX2 MT
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
Rs 9.99 lakh
|
No change
|
MX2 Pro MT
|
Rs 10.39 lakh
|
Rs 10.49 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
MX3 MT
|
Rs 10.89 lakh
|
Rs 10.99 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
MX3 AMT
|
Rs 11.69 lakh
|
Rs 11.79 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
MX3 Pro MT
|
Rs 11.39 lakh
|
Rs 11.39 lakh
|
No change
|
AX5 MT
|
Rs 12.09 lakh
|
Rs 12.19 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
AX5 AMT
|
Rs 12.89 lakh
|
Rs 12.99 lakh
|
+Rs 10,000
|
AX7 MT
|
Rs 13.69 lakh
|
Rs 13.69 lakh
|
No change
|
AX7 AMT
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
|
Rs 14.49 lakh
|
No change
|
AX7 L MT
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
Rs 14.99 lakh
|
No change
Prices of the petrol variants have been increased by up to Rs 30,000, with the base-spec MX1 and the higher-spec AX5 trims witnessing the maximum hike.
Mahindra has bumped up the prices of the XUV 3XO’s diesel variants by up to Rs 10,000.
That said, some petrol and diesel variants, including the entry-level MX2 diesel, have not got any price increment.
Mahindra XUV 3XO Powertrains
Mahindra’s sub-4m SUV is available with both petrol and diesel engines, details of which are given in the table below:
|
Specification
|
1.2-litre Turbo-petrol
|
1.2-litre TGDi Turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
Power
|
111 PS
|
130 PS
|
117 PS
|
Torque
|
200 Nm
|
230 Nm, 250 Nm
|
300 Nm
|
Transmission
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT
|
Claimed Mileage
|
18.89 kmpl, 17.96 kmpl
|
20.1 kmpl, 18.2 kmpl
|
20.6 kmpl, 21.2 kmpl
There are three drive modes on offer too in the petrol-automatic variants: Zip, Zap, and Zoom.
Competition Check
The Mahindra XUV 3XO fights it out with the Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger, Maruti Brezza, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, and Hyundai Venue. It also serves as an alternative to sub-4m crossovers like the Toyota Taisor and Maruti Fronx.
