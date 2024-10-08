Mahindra Thar Roxx Serial Number 1 Sold For A Winning Bid Of Rs 1.31 Crore

Modified On Oct 08, 2024 07:13 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The first customer unit of the Mahindra Thar Roxx was auctioned from September 15 to September 16 in a similar fashion as was done for the 3-door model back in 2020. Bidding concluded at an impressive Rs 1.31 crore, and Akash Minda, Executive Director of Minda Corporation Limited, secured the winning bid. Mahindra has now delivered the first unit of the Thar Roxx to the winner. Notably, Minda was also the recipient of the very first 3-door Mahindra Thar back in 2020, which he acquired for Rs 1.11 crore.

Proceeds Donated To Naandi Foundation

Following the winner's selection in the auction, the funds raised have been donated to the Naandi Foundation, a non-profit organisation dedicated to empowering women by supporting their education and livelihoods.

What Special About VIN 0001 Thar Roxx?

Mahindra auctioned the top-spec AX7 L diesel automatic 4WD variant of the Thar Roxx. This unit of the Thar Roxx has the 'VIN 0001' insignia and features an exclusive badge with Anand Mahindra’s signature. Akash Minda chose the Nebula Blue colour of the Thar Roxx.

Commenting on his delivery, Akash Minda said,“After securing the first Thar in 2020, owning the first-ever Thar ROXX in 2024 deepens my connection to this iconic SUV legacy. What makes this moment even more special is that this is a humanity driven initiative and proceeds from the event will be donated to a recognised not-for-profit organisation towards social cause. It is an incredible feeling to be part of Mahindra’s remarkable journey, marking another milestone in the evolution of the Thar."

Features & Safety

It comes equipped with amenities like dual 10.25-inch screens (infotainment and digital driver’s display), auto AC, ventilated front seats, 6-way powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a complete suite of level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Details

The VIN 0001 unit of the Thar Roxx has a 2.2-litre diesel engine under its hood, and the detailed specifications are as follows:

Specification Mahindra Thar Roxx Engine 2.2-litre diesel Power 175 PS Torque 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT Drive Type 4WD

*AT - Torque Converter Automatic Transmission

^4WD - 4-wheel-drive

The Thar Roxx also gets the option of a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine available in both manual and transmission options. The detailed powertrain specifications for the Thar Roxx are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/ 177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/ Up to 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/ 380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drive Type RWD^ RWD^/ 4WD

^RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

Price Range & Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom pan India). Note that Mahindra is yet to announce the prices for the 4WD variants of the Thar Roxx. It takes on the Force Gurkha 5-door and Maruti Jimny.

