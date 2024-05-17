Modified On May 17, 2024 07:50 PM By Samarth for Mahindra XUV 3XO

The XUV 3XO offers some segment-first features in its top variant, but how does the mid-spec variant compare to a similarly priced Kia Sonet variant?

The recently introduced Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered in seven broad variants, and choice of petrol and diesel engines, both with the option of a manual or automatic transmissions. One of its key segment rivals is the Kia Sonet. We compared the variant-wise prices of both sub-4m SUVs and noticed that the XUV 3XO AX5 variant was priced similarly to the Kia Sonet HTX variant, in a range of Rs 12-13 lakh (ex-showroom). If you were considering both these models in a similar budget, here’s a detailed comparison to help you pick the right one for you:

Price

Model Petrol Diesel Automatic Manual Automatic Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Rs 12.19 lakh (AT) Rs 12.09 lakh Rs 12.89 lakh (AT) Kia Sonet HTX Rs 12.36 lakh (DCT) Rs 12.10 lakh Rs 13.10 lakh (AT) Difference Rs 17,000 Rs 1,000 Rs. 21,000

While the petrol-manual options for the XUV 3XO AX5 and Sonet HTX have a significant price difference, all the other comparable powertrain options for these two variants are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.

Dimensions

Model Mahindra XUV 3XO Kia Sonet Length 3990 mm 3995 mm Width 1821 mm 1790 mm Height 1647 mm 1642 mm Wheelbase 2600 mm 2500 mm Boot Space 364 litres 385 litres

The Kia Sonet is 5 mm longer than the XUV 3XO, but the Mahindra stands 31 mm wider and 5 mm taller.

The XUV 3XO has a wheelbase that is 100 mm longer than the Sonet, resulting in more cabin space.

The Sonet also gets 21 litres of additional boot space as compared to the XUV 3XO.

Powertrain

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Kia Sonet HTX Engine 1.2-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel Power 112 PS 117 PS 120 PS 116 PS Torque 200 Nm 300 Nm 172 Nm 250 Nm Transmission 6-speed AT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Mileage 17.96 kmpl 20.6 kmpl (MT) 21.2 kmpl (AMT) 19.2 kmpl 22.3 kmpl (MT) 18.6 kmpl (AT)

These are the specifications for the powertrains available with both subcompact SUVs at comparable prices. While the Mahindra turbo-petrol engine uses a torque converter automatic, the Kia offering features a dual-clutch transmission, and both offer a relatively refined driving experience. The turbo-petrol unit of Sonet delivers a mileage of 19.2 kmpl which is more than that of XUV 3XO.

When considering a diesel engine, both get a 6-speed manual, but it’s the Sonet that gets the better automatic option with a 6-speed torque converter in comparison to the 3XO’s less refined AMT option. However, the Mahindra diesel engine does pack more torque.

The Mahindra promises an impressive fuel economy of 21.2 kmpl in diesel AMT compared to 18.6 kmpl in the automatic unit of Sonet, while the Sonet gets a better fuel efficiency than XUV 3XO in the manual unit of diesel powertrain.

Features Highlights

Features Highlights Features Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 Kia Sonet HTX Exterior Bi-LED automatic projector headlights

LED DRLs with turn indicators

LED fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Connected LED tail lights LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED fog lamps

Connected LED tail lights

16-inch alloy wheels

Shark-fin antenna Interior Dual-tone black & white dashboard

60:40 split folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable headrests for all seats All Black interiors with Brown inserts

60:40 split folding rear seats

Black and Beige Semi-Leatherette seat upholstery

Leather-wrapped steering and shifter

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable headrests for front and rear passengers Comfort & Convenience Push button engine start/stop

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

Cruise control

Single-pane sunroof

Dual-zone AC

Rear AC vents

Rear defogger

Wireless phone charger

Height adjustable driver’s seat

Rear wiper and washer

Drive modes (petrol-AT only)

Manual day night IRVM

Keyless Entry Push button engine Start/Stop

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

Cruise control

Single-pane sunroof

Automatic AC

Rear AC vents

Rear defogger

Ventilated front seats

Rear door sunshade

Rear defogger

Multiple drive modes (automatic)

Paddle shifters (automatic)

Manual day night IRVM

Keyless entry Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

10.25-inch digital driver’s display

6-speakers

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Adrenox connect with online navigation 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

4.2-inch digital driver’s display

6-speaker system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear view camera 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

ABS with EBD

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

All wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear view camera with guidelines

Final Takeaways

Both SUVs in their mid-spec variants offer similar levels of exterior features, including LED DRLs, connected tail lamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

Inside the cabin, both variants come with a dual-tone dashboard, single pane sunroof and 60:40 split rear seats. They also offer features like cruise control, rear AC vents, and a push start/stop button.

The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 offers wireless charging and dual-zone climate control, which the Kia Sonet HTX misses out, whereas the Sonet HTX offers the convenient paddle shifters in the automatic powertrain which is a miss in XUV 3XO.

In terms of technology, it’s the XUV 3XO AX5 that has some advantages over Sonet in the form of a larger 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system that is offered with the connected Adrenox technology. This variant of the Sonet only offers the 8-inch infotainment unit and analogue dials in the instrument cluster.

When it comes to safety, both the variants are well-equipped, as both get six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and TPMS. However, the Sonet HTX has an edge here, thanks to front parking sensors, which the XUV 3XO AX5 misses.

The mid-spec Sonet HTX and XUV 3XO AX5 are quite evenly matched in terms of comfort and safety. However, the Mahindra offering has the more premium cabin thanks to the larger displays and dual-zone AC while also packing more torquey performance from both engines.

However, if you want the more refined diesel-automatic option or a more efficient petrol engine, the Kia offering might be the better pick for you. Which of these similarly priced, feature-rich variants of the XUV 3XO and Sonet would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

