Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 vs Kia Sonet HTX: Which Sub-4m SUV To Buy?

Modified On May 17, 2024 07:50 PM By Samarth

The XUV 3XO offers some segment-first features in its top variant, but how does the mid-spec variant compare to a similarly priced Kia Sonet variant?

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 vs Kia Sonet HTX

The recently introduced Mahindra XUV 3XO is offered in seven broad variants, and choice of petrol and diesel engines, both with the option of a manual or automatic transmissions. One of its key segment rivals is the Kia Sonet. We compared the variant-wise prices of both sub-4m SUVs and noticed that the XUV 3XO AX5 variant was priced similarly to the Kia Sonet HTX variant, in a range of Rs 12-13 lakh (ex-showroom). If you were considering both these models in a similar budget, here’s a detailed comparison to help you pick the right one for you:

Price

Model

Petrol

Diesel

Automatic

Manual

Automatic

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5

Rs 12.19 lakh (AT)

Rs 12.09 lakh

Rs 12.89 lakh (AT)

Kia Sonet HTX

Rs 12.36 lakh (DCT)

Rs 12.10 lakh

Rs 13.10 lakh (AT)

Difference

Rs 17,000

Rs 1,000

Rs. 21,000

 While the petrol-manual options for the XUV 3XO AX5 and Sonet HTX have a significant price difference, all the other comparable powertrain options for these two variants are priced within Rs 50,000 of each other.

Dimensions 

Mahindra XUV 3XO Front
2024 Kia Sonet

Model

Mahindra XUV 3XO

Kia Sonet

Length

3990 mm

3995 mm

Width

1821 mm

1790 mm

Height

1647 mm

1642 mm

Wheelbase

2600 mm

2500 mm

Boot Space

364 litres

385 litres

  • The Kia Sonet is 5 mm longer than the XUV 3XO, but the Mahindra stands 31 mm wider and 5 mm taller. 

  • The XUV 3XO has a wheelbase that is 100 mm longer than the Sonet, resulting in more cabin space.

XUV 3XO Boot Space
2024 Kia Sonet Boot space

  • The Sonet also gets 21 litres of additional boot space as compared to the XUV 3XO.

Powertrain

 

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5

Kia Sonet HTX

Engine

1.2-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

Power

112 PS

117 PS

120 PS

116 PS

Torque

200 Nm

300 Nm

172 Nm

250 Nm

Transmission

6-speed AT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AMT

7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

Mileage

17.96 kmpl

20.6 kmpl (MT)

21.2 kmpl (AMT)

19.2 kmpl

22.3 kmpl (MT)

18.6 kmpl (AT)

2024 Kia Sonet Engine

These are the specifications for the powertrains available with both subcompact SUVs at comparable prices. While the Mahindra turbo-petrol engine uses a torque converter automatic, the Kia offering features a dual-clutch transmission, and both offer a relatively refined driving experience. The turbo-petrol unit of Sonet delivers a mileage of 19.2 kmpl which is more than that of XUV 3XO.

When considering a diesel engine, both get a 6-speed manual, but it’s the Sonet that gets the better automatic option with a 6-speed torque converter in comparison to the 3XO’s less refined AMT option. However, the Mahindra diesel engine does pack more torque.

The Mahindra promises an impressive fuel economy of 21.2 kmpl in diesel AMT compared to 18.6 kmpl in the automatic unit of Sonet, while the Sonet gets a better fuel efficiency than XUV 3XO in the manual unit of diesel powertrain. 

Features Highlights 

Features Highlights

Features

Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5

Kia Sonet HTX

Exterior

  • Bi-LED automatic projector headlights

  • LED DRLs with turn indicators

  • LED fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED fog lamps

  • Connected LED tail lights

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Shark-fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone black & white dashboard

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Height adjustable headrests for all seats

  • All Black interiors with Brown inserts

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Black and Beige Semi-Leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leather-wrapped steering and shifter

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Height adjustable headrests for front and rear passengers

Comfort & Convenience

  • Push button engine start/stop

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Dual-zone AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Rear defogger

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Height adjustable driver’s seat

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Drive modes (petrol-AT only) 

  • Manual day night IRVM

  • Keyless Entry

  • Push button engine Start/Stop

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Automatic AC

  • Rear AC vents

  • Rear defogger

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Rear door sunshade

  • Rear defogger

  • Multiple drive modes (automatic)

  • Paddle shifters (automatic)

  • Manual day night IRVM

  • Keyless entry

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 6-speakers

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay Adrenox connect with online navigation

  • 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • 4.2-inch digital driver’s display

  • 6-speaker system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Rear view camera

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • All wheel disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchors

  • Rear view camera with guidelines

Final Takeaways

  • Both SUVs in their mid-spec variants offer similar levels of exterior features, including LED DRLs, connected tail lamps, and 16-inch alloy wheels.

  • Inside the cabin, both variants come with a dual-tone dashboard, single pane sunroof and 60:40 split rear seats. They also offer features like cruise control, rear AC vents, and a push start/stop button. 

  • The Mahindra XUV 3XO AX5 offers wireless charging and dual-zone climate control, which the Kia Sonet HTX misses out, whereas the Sonet HTX offers the convenient paddle shifters in the automatic powertrain which is a miss in XUV 3XO.

Mahindra XUV 3XO Infotainment System

  • In terms of technology, it’s the XUV 3XO AX5 that has some advantages over Sonet in the form of a larger 10.25-inch displays for the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment system that is offered with the connected Adrenox technology. This variant of the Sonet only offers the 8-inch infotainment unit and analogue dials in the instrument cluster.

  • When it comes to safety, both the variants are well-equipped, as both get six airbags, ABS with EBD, ESC and TPMS.  However, the Sonet HTX has an edge here, thanks to front parking sensors, which the XUV 3XO AX5 misses. 

The mid-spec Sonet HTX and XUV 3XO AX5 are quite evenly matched in terms of comfort and safety. However, the Mahindra offering has the more premium cabin thanks to the larger displays and dual-zone AC while also packing more torquey performance from both engines. 

However, if you want the more refined diesel-automatic option or a more efficient petrol engine, the Kia offering might be the better pick for you. Which of these similarly priced, feature-rich variants of the XUV 3XO and Sonet would you choose? Let us know in the comments below.

Write your Comment on Mahindra XUV 3XO

1 comment
1
R
ravindra kumar upadhyay
May 18, 2024, 12:01:09 AM

Kia sonet is better than 3xo

