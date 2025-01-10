Mahindra XEV 9e And BE 6 Top-end Pack 3 Variant To Be Available With A Much More Affordable Price Tag

Currently, the SUV maker offers the top-end variants of both EVs with just the larger 79 kWh battery pack, which won’t be the case

The BE 6 and XEV 9e are the first products under Mahindra’s fresh ‘BE’ and ‘XEV’ sub-brands for new EVs.

Both get the same battery pack choices of 59 kWh and 79 kWh, with a maximum claimed range of over 600 km.

Shared features include multi-zone AC, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Currently, top-end BE 6 and XEV 9e cost Rs 26.9 lakh and Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India), respectively.

At the recent Mahindra Tech Day event, the SUV-focussed brand had announced the top-end Pack 3 variant prices of the BE 6 and XEV 9e, both with the larger 79 kWh battery pack. However, if you found these variants to be on the pricier side, we have some good news for you. Mahindra has confirmed in the official website that the top-end variant of both the electric offerings will be available with the smaller 59 kWh battery pack as well.

That means one can expect these variants with the smaller battery pack to come at a much more affordable price. Currently, the XEV 9e and BE 6 Pack 3 variants with the 79 kWh battery pack cost Rs 30.5 lakh and Rs 26.9 lakh, respectively.

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Powertrain Options Explained

Both the Mahindra XEV 9e and BE 6 are offered with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The electric motors paired with the respective battery packs are offered in different tunes. Here’s a look at the detailed specifications of the Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e:

Mahindra BE 6 Mahindra XEV 9e Battery Pack 59 kWh / 79 kWh 59 kWh / 79 KWh Power (PS) 231 PS / 286 PS 231 PS / 286 PS Torque (Nm) 380 Nm 380 Nm MIDC-claimed Range (P1 + P2) 535 km / 682 km 542 km / 656 km Drivetrain RWD* RWD*

*Rear-wheel drive

Though Mahindra is offering both the electric SUV and the SUV-coupe with the rear-wheel drive (RWD) configuration, the INGLO platform underpinning them can support dual motors for an all-wheel drive (AWD) setup as well. The battery packs support fast charging capabilities with speeds up to 175 kW, allowing you to top up from 20 to 80 percent in just 20 minutes.

Also Check Out: Mahindra Plans To Bring Model Year Updates To Three Of Its Popular SUVs In 2025

Mahindra BE 6 And XEV 9e Overview

The Mahindra BE 6 is the first production electric SUV from the carmaker’s BE sub-brand. On offer is an extremely sporty design with plenty of aerodynamic wizardry and a fighter-jet like dashboard with plenty of tech on offer. To take a closer look at the Mahindra BE 6 and read what it offers, you can check out our in-depth image gallery.

The Mahindra XEV 9e, on the other hand, is a much larger SUV-coupe that sits on top of the BE 6 in the hierarchy. Once again, you get a nice modern design with plenty of upmarket lighting elements and a dashboard with a triple screen setup and lengthy list of features. You can check out more details about the Mahindra XEV 9e in our image gallery.

Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e Price And Rivals

The Mahindra BE 6 is currently priced from Rs 18.9 to Rs 26.9 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in contention with models such as the Tata Curvv EV, MG ZS EV as well as upcoming models such as the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara and Toyota Urban Cruiser.

Meanwhile, the Mahindra XEV 9e’s prices range from Rs 21.9 lakh to Rs 30.5 lakh (ex-showroom). This puts it in contention with the BYD Atto 3 as well as upcoming models such as the Tata Harrier EV. Also, its pricing, specifications and features also makes it a much more affordable option to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Read More About: Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specifications Compared