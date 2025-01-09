Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specifications Compared
While both electric SUVs are packed with features, the BE 6 boasts more powerful electric motor options and offers premium features that are missing in the Ioniq 5, all at a lower price
We recently got the price for the top-spec Pack Three variant of the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, priced at Rs 26.90 lakh. The specifications and feature set of the BE 6 make it a competitor to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is nearly twice the price of Mahindra’s electric SUV. Let’s see how the BE 6 compares to the Ioniq 5 in terms of specifications and features on paper.
Dimensions
|
Dimensions
|
Mahindra BE 6
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Difference
|
Length
|
4371 mm
|
4635 mm
|
(-) 264 mm
|
Width
|
1907 mm
|
1890 mm
|
+ 17 mm
|
Height
|
1627 mm
|
1625 mm
|
+ 2 mm
|
Wheelbase
|
2775 mm
|
3000 mm
|
(-) 225 mm
|
Ground Clearance
|
207 mm
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
Boot Space
|
455 litres
|
N.A.
|
N.A.
|
Frunk Storage
|
45 litres
|
57 litres
|
(-) 12 litres
-
The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is 264 mm longer than the BE 6, hence it also has a 225 mm longer wheelbase than Mahindra’s electric SUV.
-
However, the BE 6 is 17 mm wider than the Ioniq 5, while both electric SUVs are almost similar in terms of height.
-
Both electric SUVs also get a frunk storage, and the Ioniq 5 has 12 litres of extra storage compared to that of the BE 6.
Battery Pack And Electric Motor
|
Specifications
|
Mahindra BE 6
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Battery Pack
|
59 kWh
|
79 kWh
|
72.6 kWh
|
Claimed Range
|
535 km (MIDC Part I+II)
|
682 km (MIDC Part I+II)
|
631 km (ARAI)
|
Power
|
231 PS
|
286 PS
|
217 PS
|
Torque
|
380 Nm
|
380 Nm
|
350 Nm
|
Drive Type
|
Single Motor, RWD
|
Single Motor, RWD
|
Single Motor, RWD
MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle
-
Unlike the Ioniq 5, the BE 6 comes with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The bigger battery pack offers 51 km of higher claimed range compared to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
-
Both battery packs of the BE 6 are paired to more powerful electric motor options, making up to 69 PS more than the Ioniq 5.
-
The Ioniq 5 only comes with a single 72.6 kWh battery pack option, paired with an electric motor which makes 217 PS.
-
Both electric SUVs come with rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrains.
Charging Details
|
Charger
|
Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh
|
Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
AC Charger
|
6 hours (11 kW)/8.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent)
|
8 hours (11 kW)/11.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent)
|
6 hours and 55 minutes (11 kW)/(Up to 100 percent)
|
DC Fast Charger
|
20 minutes (min 140 kW) (20-80 percent)
|
20 minutes (min 175 kW) (20-80 percent)
|
21 minutes (150 kW)/18 minutes (350 kW) (10-80 percent)
-
The BE 6 supports two AC charging options: 11 kW and 7.2 KW. The 11 kW AC charger takes 6 hours to rejuvenate the smaller 59 kWh battery pack, and around 8 hours for the bigger 79 kWh battery pack.
-
When it comes to fast charging, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 supports up to 350 kW of fast charging which can recharge it from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.
Feature Highlights
|
Features
|
Mahindra BE 6
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort And Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are loaded with features. But it’s the BE 6 which offers a better value for money with a more premium feature list at almost half the price of the Ioniq 5.
-
The BE 6 comes with a selfie camera, augmented reality-based heads-up display, dual wireless phone charger, and auto park assist, all of which are not being offered with the Ioniq 5.
-
However, the BE 6 lacks V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging functionality. It helps to power your external devices using the car's battery pack.
-
In terms of safety, both electric SUVs get a 360-degree camera and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The BE 6 however gets 7 airbags in the top-spec trim, whereas the Ioniq 5 gets 6 airbags.
Prices
|
Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three
|
Hyundai Ioniq 5
|
Rs 26.90 lakh (introductory)
|
Rs 46.05 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom
The top-spec Pack Three variant of the BE 6 is Rs 19.15 lakh more affordable than the Hyundai Ioniq 5.
Final Takeaway
From the above comparison, it is clear that the Mahindra BE 6 stands out as the better package, not only because it offers more features, a higher claimed range, and more powerful electric motor options, but also because all of this comes at a significantly lower price. On the other hand, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also a well-equipped electric SUV, but it is Rs 19.15 lakh more expensive than the BE 6.
The Mahindra BE 6 offers a comfortable ride when cruising on highways and smooth roads, however you might experience some side-to-side movements inside the cabin over the broken roads. The ride quality of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also on the firmer side due to low-profile tyres, but you will have no complaints about it on smoother roads.
If performance and features are your top priority, you can save a lot of money by going with the Mahindra BE 6. But, if you prefer Ioniq 5’s pixelated design and are convinced with its feature list, it is also worth considering.
