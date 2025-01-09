All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specifications Compared

Published On Jan 09, 2025 08:01 AM By Shreyash for Hyundai IONIQ 5

  • 3.6K Views
  • Write a comment

While both electric SUVs are packed with features, the BE 6 boasts more powerful electric motor options and offers premium features that are missing in the Ioniq 5, all at a lower price

We recently got the price for the top-spec Pack Three variant of the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, priced at Rs 26.90 lakh. The specifications and feature set of the BE 6 make it a competitor to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is nearly twice the price of Mahindra’s electric SUV. Let’s see how the BE 6 compares to the Ioniq 5 in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions

Mahindra BE 6

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Difference

Length

4371 mm

4635 mm

(-) 264 mm

Width

1907 mm

1890 mm

+ 17 mm

Height

1627 mm

1625 mm

+ 2 mm

Wheelbase

2775 mm

3000 mm

(-) 225 mm

Ground Clearance

207 mm

N.A.

N.A.

Boot Space

455 litres

N.A.

N.A.

Frunk Storage

45 litres

57 litres

(-) 12 litres

Hyundai Ioniq 5

  • The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is 264 mm longer than the BE 6, hence it also has a 225 mm longer wheelbase than Mahindra’s electric SUV.

  • However, the BE 6 is 17 mm wider than the Ioniq 5, while both electric SUVs are almost similar in terms of height.

  • Both electric SUVs also get a frunk storage, and the Ioniq 5 has 12 litres of extra storage compared to that of the BE 6.

Also Check Out: All New Maruti, Tata and Hyundai Cars That Will Be Unveiled And Launched At Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Specifications

Mahindra BE 6

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Battery Pack

59 kWh

79 kWh

72.6 kWh

Claimed Range

535 km (MIDC Part I+II)

682 km (MIDC Part I+II)

631 km (ARAI)

Power

231 PS

286 PS

217 PS

Torque

380 Nm

380 Nm

350 Nm

Drive Type

Single Motor, RWD

Single Motor, RWD

Single Motor, RWD

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

  • Unlike the Ioniq 5, the BE 6 comes with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The bigger battery pack offers 51 km of higher claimed range compared to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

  • Both battery packs of the BE 6 are paired to more powerful electric motor options, making up to 69 PS more than the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Front Tracking

  • The Ioniq 5 only comes with a single 72.6 kWh battery pack option, paired with an electric motor which makes 217 PS.

  • Both electric SUVs come with rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrains.

Charging Details

Charger

Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh

Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh

Hyundai Ioniq 5

AC Charger

6 hours (11 kW)/8.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent)

8 hours (11 kW)/11.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent)

6 hours and 55 minutes (11 kW)/(Up to 100 percent)

DC Fast Charger

20 minutes (min 140 kW) (20-80 percent)

20 minutes (min 175 kW) (20-80 percent)

21 minutes (150 kW)/18 minutes (350 kW) (10-80 percent)

  • The BE 6 supports two AC charging options: 11 kW and 7.2 KW. The 11 kW AC charger takes 6 hours to rejuvenate the smaller 59 kWh battery pack, and around 8 hours for the bigger 79 kWh battery pack.

  • When it comes to fast charging, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 supports up to 350 kW of fast charging which can recharge it from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes. 

Feature Highlights

Features

Mahindra BE 6

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Exterior

  • LED projector headlights

  • C-shaped LED DRLs and LED tail lights with animations

  • LED fog lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • 19- or 20-inch alloy wheels

  • Parametric pixel LED headlights and tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Active air flap

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • 20-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone interior theme

  • Leatherette+fabric seat upholstery

  • Ambient lighting

  • 2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated BE logo

  • Eco-friendly leather upholstery

Comfort And Convenience

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Selfie camera

  • Multi-zone AC

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Augmented reality-based heads-up display

  • Dual wireless phone charger

  • Panoramic glass roof with illumination

  • Multi drive modes

  • NFC keycard (optional)

  • Powered driver’s seat with memory function

  • Powered tailgate

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • Dual zone AC

  • Heated and ventilated front seats

  • Heated rear seats

  • Memory function for all seats

  • Heated ORVMs

  • Wireless phone charger

  • V2L (Vehicle-To-Load)

  • Powered tailgate

  • Auto-dimming IRVM

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • 16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Connected car tech

  • 8-speaker Bose sound system

Safety

  • Up to 7 airbags (6 as standard)

  • ABS with EBD

  • Automatic parking

  • Electronic stability control

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • ADAS tech

  • 6 airbags

  • ABS with EBD

  • Electronic stability control

  • Hill start assist

  • Virtual engine sound

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • ADAS tech

  • 360-degree camera

  • 3-point seat belts for all seats

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • Both Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are loaded with features. But it’s the BE 6 which offers a better value for money with a more premium feature list at almost half the price of the Ioniq 5.

  • The BE 6 comes with a selfie camera, augmented reality-based heads-up display, dual wireless phone charger, and auto park assist, all of which are not being offered with the Ioniq 5.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Interior

  • However, the BE 6 lacks V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging functionality. It helps to power your external devices using the car's battery pack.

  • In terms of safety, both electric SUVs get a 360-degree camera and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The BE 6 however gets 7 airbags in the top-spec trim, whereas the Ioniq 5 gets 6 airbags.

Prices

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three

Hyundai Ioniq 5

Rs 26.90 lakh (introductory)

Rs 46.05 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The top-spec Pack Three variant of the BE 6 is Rs 19.15 lakh more affordable than the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it is clear that the Mahindra BE 6 stands out as the better package, not only because it offers more features, a higher claimed range, and more powerful electric motor options, but also because all of this comes at a significantly lower price. On the other hand, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also a well-equipped electric SUV, but it is Rs 19.15 lakh more expensive than the BE 6.

Hyundai Ioniq 5 Tracking

The Mahindra BE 6 offers a comfortable ride when cruising on highways and smooth roads, however you might experience some side-to-side movements inside the cabin over the broken roads. The ride quality of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also on the firmer side due to low-profile tyres, but you will have no complaints about it on smoother roads.

If performance and features are your top priority, you can save a lot of money by going with the Mahindra BE 6. But, if you prefer Ioniq 5’s pixelated design and are convinced with its feature list, it is also worth considering.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Was this article helpful ?

Write your Comment on Hyundai IONIQ 5

Explore similar cars

Similar cars to compare & consider

*Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

Car News

  • Trending News
  • Recent News

Related News

Trending Electric Cars

  • Popular
  • Upcoming
Electric Car
Upcoming Electric Cars

All Brands

View All Brands
Home
New Cars
News
Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specifications Compared
×
We need your city to customize your experience