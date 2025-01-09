Mahindra BE 6 vs Hyundai Ioniq 5: Specifications Compared

While both electric SUVs are packed with features, the BE 6 boasts more powerful electric motor options and offers premium features that are missing in the Ioniq 5, all at a lower price

We recently got the price for the top-spec Pack Three variant of the Mahindra BE 6 electric SUV, priced at Rs 26.90 lakh. The specifications and feature set of the BE 6 make it a competitor to the Hyundai Ioniq 5, which is nearly twice the price of Mahindra’s electric SUV. Let’s see how the BE 6 compares to the Ioniq 5 in terms of specifications and features on paper.

Dimensions

Dimensions Mahindra BE 6 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Difference Length 4371 mm 4635 mm (-) 264 mm Width 1907 mm 1890 mm + 17 mm Height 1627 mm 1625 mm + 2 mm Wheelbase 2775 mm 3000 mm (-) 225 mm Ground Clearance 207 mm N.A. N.A. Boot Space 455 litres N.A. N.A. Frunk Storage 45 litres 57 litres (-) 12 litres

The Hyundai Ioniq 5 is 264 mm longer than the BE 6, hence it also has a 225 mm longer wheelbase than Mahindra’s electric SUV.

However, the BE 6 is 17 mm wider than the Ioniq 5, while both electric SUVs are almost similar in terms of height.

Both electric SUVs also get a frunk storage, and the Ioniq 5 has 12 litres of extra storage compared to that of the BE 6.

Battery Pack And Electric Motor

Specifications Mahindra BE 6 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Battery Pack 59 kWh 79 kWh 72.6 kWh Claimed Range 535 km (MIDC Part I+II) 682 km (MIDC Part I+II) 631 km (ARAI) Power 231 PS 286 PS 217 PS Torque 380 Nm 380 Nm 350 Nm Drive Type Single Motor, RWD Single Motor, RWD Single Motor, RWD

MIDC - Modified Indian Drive Cycle

Unlike the Ioniq 5, the BE 6 comes with two battery pack options: 59 kWh and 79 kWh. The bigger battery pack offers 51 km of higher claimed range compared to the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Both battery packs of the BE 6 are paired to more powerful electric motor options, making up to 69 PS more than the Ioniq 5.

The Ioniq 5 only comes with a single 72.6 kWh battery pack option, paired with an electric motor which makes 217 PS.

Both electric SUVs come with rear-wheel-drive (RWD) drivetrains.

Charging Details

Charger Mahindra BE 6 59 kWh Mahindra BE 6 79 kWh Hyundai Ioniq 5 AC Charger 6 hours (11 kW)/8.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent) 8 hours (11 kW)/11.7 hours (7.2 kW) (0-100 percent) 6 hours and 55 minutes (11 kW)/(Up to 100 percent) DC Fast Charger 20 minutes (min 140 kW) (20-80 percent) 20 minutes (min 175 kW) (20-80 percent) 21 minutes (150 kW)/18 minutes (350 kW) (10-80 percent)

The BE 6 supports two AC charging options: 11 kW and 7.2 KW. The 11 kW AC charger takes 6 hours to rejuvenate the smaller 59 kWh battery pack, and around 8 hours for the bigger 79 kWh battery pack.

When it comes to fast charging, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 supports up to 350 kW of fast charging which can recharge it from 10 to 80 percent in just 18 minutes.

Feature Highlights

Features Mahindra BE 6 Hyundai Ioniq 5 Exterior LED projector headlights

C-shaped LED DRLs and LED tail lights with animations

LED fog lights

Flush-type door handles

19- or 20-inch alloy wheels Parametric pixel LED headlights and tail lights

Flush-type door handles

Active air flap

Panoramic sunroof

20-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone interior theme

Leatherette+fabric seat upholstery

Ambient lighting

2-spoke steering wheel with an illuminated BE logo Eco-friendly leather upholstery Comfort And Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Selfie camera

Multi-zone AC

Ventilated front seats

Augmented reality-based heads-up display

Dual wireless phone charger

Panoramic glass roof with illumination

Multi drive modes

NFC keycard (optional)

Powered driver’s seat with memory function

Powered tailgate

Auto-dimming IRVM 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

Dual zone AC

Heated and ventilated front seats

Heated rear seats

Memory function for all seats

Heated ORVMs

Wireless phone charger

V2L (Vehicle-To-Load)

Powered tailgate

Auto-dimming IRVM Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech

16-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 12.3-inch touchscreen

Connected car tech

8-speaker Bose sound system Safety Up to 7 airbags (6 as standard)

ABS with EBD

Automatic parking

Electronic stability control

360-degree camera

Front and rear parking sensors

Tyre pressure monitoring system

3-point seat belts for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

ADAS tech 6 airbags

ABS with EBD

Electronic stability control

Hill start assist

Virtual engine sound

Tyre pressure monitoring system

Front and rear parking sensors

ADAS tech

360-degree camera

3-point seat belts for all seats

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both Mahindra BE 6 and Hyundai Ioniq 5 are loaded with features. But it’s the BE 6 which offers a better value for money with a more premium feature list at almost half the price of the Ioniq 5.

The BE 6 comes with a selfie camera, augmented reality-based heads-up display, dual wireless phone charger, and auto park assist, all of which are not being offered with the Ioniq 5.

However, the BE 6 lacks V2L (vehicle-to-load) charging functionality. It helps to power your external devices using the car's battery pack.

In terms of safety, both electric SUVs get a 360-degree camera and level 2 advanced driver assistance system (ADAS). The BE 6 however gets 7 airbags in the top-spec trim, whereas the Ioniq 5 gets 6 airbags.

Prices

Mahindra BE 6 Pack Three Hyundai Ioniq 5 Rs 26.90 lakh (introductory) Rs 46.05 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom

The top-spec Pack Three variant of the BE 6 is Rs 19.15 lakh more affordable than the Hyundai Ioniq 5.

Final Takeaway

From the above comparison, it is clear that the Mahindra BE 6 stands out as the better package, not only because it offers more features, a higher claimed range, and more powerful electric motor options, but also because all of this comes at a significantly lower price. On the other hand, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also a well-equipped electric SUV, but it is Rs 19.15 lakh more expensive than the BE 6.

The Mahindra BE 6 offers a comfortable ride when cruising on highways and smooth roads, however you might experience some side-to-side movements inside the cabin over the broken roads. The ride quality of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 is also on the firmer side due to low-profile tyres, but you will have no complaints about it on smoother roads.

If performance and features are your top priority, you can save a lot of money by going with the Mahindra BE 6. But, if you prefer Ioniq 5’s pixelated design and are convinced with its feature list, it is also worth considering.

