The Thar Roxx is bigger, more powerful, better equipped, and it's starting price is also close to the price of the Jimny

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched with prices starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and it comes with rugged design, premium interiors, powerful engine options, and a lot of features. While the bigger Thar compares directly to the 5-door Force Gurkha, it is also a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny, and here is how it compares to the Maruti off-roader.

Price

Ex-showroom Price Mahindra Thar Roxx (RWD only)* Maruti Jimny Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh

Note: Mahindra is expected to announce the prices of the 4-wheel-drive (4WD) variants of the Thar Roxx soon.

The prices of the base-spec variants of both SUVs are almost on par with each other, but unlike the Jimny, the Thar’s base-spec variant does not get a 4WD option. Also, there is a big price gap in the top-spec variants, due to the availability of diesel in the Thar Roxx.

Dimensions

Parameters Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Jimny Difference Length 4428 mm 3985 mm + 443 mm Width 1870 mm 1645 mm + 225 mm Height 1923 mm 1720 mm + 203 mm Wheelbase 2850 mm 2590 mm + 260 mm

Even though both the offroaders are 5-door offerings, it’s the Mahindra SUV that has the advantage when it comes to the overall road presence. It is bigger than its Maruti rival in every measure, with the biggest difference coming in the length of the two SUVs. While the Jimny’s length is under four metres, the Thar Roxx is almost 4.5 metres long. The Thar Roxx also has a longer wheelbase by 260 mm, which has likely opened up more legroom and rear cabin space compared to that in the Jimny.

Parameters Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Jimny Difference Approach Angle 41.7 degrees 36 degrees + 5.7 degrees Departure Angle 36.1 degrees 46 degrees - 9.9 degrees Breakover Angle 23.9 degrees 24 degrees - 0.1 degrees Water Wading Capacity 650 mm Not Available -- Ground Clearance Not Available 210 mm --

The Thar Roxx has a better approach angle for steep climbs, but at the same time, the Jimny has a better departure angle for sharp descents. That said, the breakover angle of both cars is almost the same.

The Thar Roxx also gets 650 mm water wading capacity, but Maruti hasn’t shared that number for the Jimny.

Powertrain

Specifications Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Jimny Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel 1.5-litre NA petrol Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS 105 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm 134 Nm Transmission 6MT/ 6AT 6MT/ 6AT 5MT/ 4AT Drivetrain RWD Only RWD & 4WD 4WD Only

The Thar Roxx, when compared to the Jimny, gets much more powerful engine options, and it also gets a diesel unit, which the Jimny misses out on. The engines in the Thar Roxx are available with different stages of tune, which differ based on the transmission and variant chosen.

Also, while the Jimny comes with 4WD as standard, the Thar Roxx gets both RWD and 4WD options, with 4WD limited to the diesel-powered variants.

Features

Features Mahindra Thar Roxx Maruti Jimny Exterior LED headlights with LED DRLs

LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

19-inch alloy wheels

Side steps LED headlights

LED tail lights

LED fog lamps

15-inch alloy wheels Interior Dual-tone dashboard

Leatherette upholstery

Sliding front armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

60:40 folding rear seats

Cooled glovebox

5 seater Single-tone interiors

Fabric seats

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

50:50 folding rear seats

4 seater Infotainment 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

4-speaker ARKAMYS-tuned sound system Comfort & Convenience 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

6-way power adjustable driver seat

Automatic climate control

Ventilated front seats

Wireless phone charger

Panoramic sunroof

Push-button start/stop Height-adjustable driver seat

Automatic climate control

Cruise control

Push-button start/stop Safety 6 airbags

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Front and rear parking sensors

All-wheel disc brakes

Hill hold and descent control

360-degree camera

Level 2 ADAS

Adaptive cruise control

Autonomous emergency braking

Lane keep assist

High beam assist

Traffic sign recognition

Blind spot monitor 6 airbags

Hill hold and descent control

Electronic stability program (ESP)

Rear parking camera

The Thar Roxx is much better equipped than the Jimny in every sense, but all the bells and whistles come at a higher price. The Jimny, on the other hand, gets basic features compared to the Thar Roxx, which are enough for everyday use. Common features on both include push-button start/stop, a touchscreen system, and auto AC.

Even in terms of safety, while both cars come with 6 airbags as standard, the Thar Roxx brings a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) into the equation, which gives it a more comprehensive safety kit.

Which One To Pick?

The answer to this question is quite clear. If you want an off-roader on a budget, which apart from good off-road capabilities, offers a decent features list, you should consider the Maruti Jimny. It is compact, city friendly, and gives you enough features for your daily use, all at an affordable price.

However, if you want a bigger size, more rugged looks, premium features, and more powerful engine options (mainly a diesel), you’ll have to extend your budget and go for the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Which one would be your pick out of the two? Let us know in the comments below.

