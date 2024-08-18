All
All
New
Used
  • English
  • Login / Register

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny: Specifications Comparison

Published On Aug 18, 2024 10:01 AM By Ansh for Mahindra Thar ROXX

  • 13.8K Views
  • Write a comment

The Thar Roxx is bigger, more powerful, better equipped, and it's starting price is also close to the price of the Jimny

Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny specification comparison

The Mahindra Thar Roxx has been launched with prices starting from Rs 12.99 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom), and it comes with rugged design, premium interiors, powerful engine options, and a lot of features. While the bigger Thar compares directly to the 5-door Force Gurkha, it is also a bigger and more premium alternative to the Maruti Jimny, and here is how it compares to the Maruti off-roader.

Price

Ex-showroom Price

Mahindra Thar Roxx (RWD only)*

Maruti Jimny

Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh

Rs 12.74 lakh to Rs 14.95 lakh

Note: Mahindra is expected to announce the prices of the 4-wheel-drive (4WD) variants of the Thar Roxx soon.

The prices of the base-spec variants of both SUVs are almost on par with each other, but unlike the Jimny, the Thar’s base-spec variant does not get a 4WD option. Also, there is a big price gap in the top-spec variants, due to the availability of diesel in the Thar Roxx.

Dimensions

Parameters

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Maruti Jimny

Difference

Length

4428 mm

3985 mm

+ 443 mm

Width

1870 mm

1645 mm

+ 225 mm

Height

1923 mm

1720 mm

+ 203 mm

Wheelbase

2850 mm

2590 mm

+ 260 mm

Mahindra Thar Roxx side

Even though both the offroaders are 5-door offerings, it’s the Mahindra SUV that has the advantage when it comes to the overall road presence. It is bigger than its Maruti rival in every measure, with the biggest difference coming in the length of the two SUVs. While the Jimny’s length is under four metres, the Thar Roxx is almost 4.5 metres long. The Thar Roxx also has a longer wheelbase by 260 mm, which has likely opened up more legroom and rear cabin space compared to that in the Jimny.

Parameters

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Maruti Jimny

Difference

Approach Angle

41.7 degrees

36 degrees

+ 5.7 degrees

Departure Angle

36.1 degrees

46 degrees

- 9.9 degrees

Breakover Angle

23.9 degrees

24 degrees

- 0.1 degrees

Water Wading Capacity

650 mm

Not Available

 --

Ground Clearance

Not Available

210 mm

 --

Maruti Jimny offroading

The Thar Roxx has a better approach angle for steep climbs, but at the same time, the Jimny has a better departure angle for sharp descents. That said, the breakover angle of both cars is almost the same.

The Thar Roxx also gets 650 mm water wading capacity, but Maruti hasn’t shared that number for the Jimny.

Also Check Out: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny And Force Gurkha 5-door: Off Road Specifications Comparison

Powertrain

Specifications

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Maruti Jimny

Engine

2-litre turbo-petrol

2.2-litre diesel

1.5-litre NA petrol

Power

Up to 177 PS

Up to 175 PS

105 PS

Torque

Up to 380 Nm

Up to 370 Nm

134 Nm

Transmission

6MT/ 6AT

6MT/ 6AT

5MT/ 4AT

Drivetrain

RWD Only

RWD & 4WD

4WD Only

Mahindra Thar Roxx engine

The Thar Roxx, when compared to the Jimny, gets much more powerful engine options, and it also gets a diesel unit, which the Jimny misses out on. The engines in the Thar Roxx are available with different stages of tune, which differ based on the transmission and variant chosen.

Also, while the Jimny comes with 4WD as standard, the Thar Roxx gets both RWD and 4WD options, with 4WD limited to the diesel-powered variants.

Features

Features

Mahindra Thar Roxx

Maruti Jimny

Exterior

  • LED headlights with LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 19-inch alloy wheels

  • Side steps

  • LED headlights

  • LED tail lights

  • LED fog lamps

  • 15-inch alloy wheels

Interior

  • Dual-tone dashboard

  • Leatherette upholstery

  • Sliding front armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • 60:40 folding rear seats

  • Cooled glovebox

  • 5 seater

  • Single-tone interiors

  • Fabric seats

  • Leather-wrapped steering wheel

  • 50:50 folding rear seats

  • 4 seater

Infotainment

  • 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 4-speaker ARKAMYS-tuned sound system

Comfort & Convenience

  • 10.25-inch digital driver’s display

  • 6-way power adjustable driver seat

  • Automatic climate control

  • Ventilated front seats

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Height-adjustable driver seat

  • Automatic climate control

  • Cruise control

  • Push-button start/stop

Safety

  • 6 airbags

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Front and rear parking sensors

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Hill hold and descent control

  • 360-degree camera

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Adaptive cruise control

  • Autonomous emergency braking

  • Lane keep assist

  • High beam assist

  • Traffic sign recognition

  • Blind spot monitor

  • 6 airbags

  • Hill hold and descent control

  • Electronic stability program (ESP)

  • Rear parking camera

Maruti Jimny 9-inch touchscreen

The Thar Roxx is much better equipped than the Jimny in every sense, but all the bells and whistles come at a higher price. The Jimny, on the other hand, gets basic features compared to the Thar Roxx, which are enough for everyday use. Common features on both include push-button start/stop, a touchscreen system, and auto AC.

Mahindra Thar Roxx ADAS camera

Even in terms of safety, while both cars come with 6 airbags as standard, the Thar Roxx brings a 360-degree camera and Level 2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems) into the equation, which gives it a more comprehensive safety kit.

Related: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx Variant-wise Features Explained

Which One To Pick?

Maruti Jimny

The answer to this question is quite clear. If you want an off-roader on a budget, which apart from good off-road capabilities, offers a decent features list, you should consider the Maruti Jimny. It is compact, city friendly, and gives you enough features for your daily use, all at an affordable price.

Mahindra Thar Roxx

However, if you want a bigger size, more rugged looks, premium features, and more powerful engine options (mainly a diesel), you’ll have to extend your budget and go for the Mahindra Thar Roxx. Which one would be your pick out of the two? Let us know in the comments below.

Follow the CarDekho WhatsApp channel to get instant updates from the automotive world.

Read More on : Thar ROXX on road price

A
Published by
Ansh
Was this article helpful ?

0 out of 0 found this helpful

Write your Comment on Mahindra Thar ROXX

1 comment
1
V
vishal
Aug 18, 2024, 11:01:10 AM

great car evr

Read More...
    Reply
    Write a Reply
    Read Full News

    Explore similar cars

    Similar cars to compare & consider

    *Ex-showroom Price in New Delhi

    Car News

    • Trending News
    • Recent News

    Related News

    Other Brands

    View All Brands

    Trending SUV Cars

    • Latest
    • Upcoming
    • Popular
    Latest Cars
    Upcoming Cars
    Popular Cars
    Home
    New Cars
    News
    Mahindra Thar Roxx vs Maruti Jimny: Specifications Comparison
    space Image
    ×
    We need your city to customize your experience