Published On Sep 14, 2024 10:00 AM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar ROXX

The Thar Roxx is available in two broad variant lines, MX and AX, and is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India)

The Mahindra Thar Roxx was launched on August 15, 2024.

It has a longer wheelbase, tweaked styling and two extra doors over the 3-door model.

Cabin features dual-tone theme and an XUV700-like steering wheel.

Features on board include dual 10.25-inch screens, panoramic sunroof, and ADAS.

Available with both petrol and diesel engines; comes with a 4WD option as well.

We recently brought to you that the Mahindra Thar Roxx has reached dealerships across the country. The carmaker has now begun offering test drives of the SUV to customers at all its showrooms. Its bookings will open on October 3, with deliveries slated to commence from Dussehra 2024 (October 12). Mahindra offers the Thar Roxx in two broad variant lines: MX and AX.

Here’s a quick rundown of what the Thar Roxx has to offer:

More Than Just The Extended 3-door Thar

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is not merely an extended version of the 3-door model, but it also gets an additional set of doors along with some design and feature upgrades. It comes with a revised 6-slatted grille, circular LED headlights with C-shaped LED DRLs, and bigger 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Its cabin has been given a major makeover as well, and it flaunts a dual-tone cabin theme and sports leatherette upholstery. It also features the newer setup having two digital screens, a XUV700-like steering wheel and a much larger boot.

Also Check Out: Watch: What Does The Public Think About The 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx?

What Features Does The Thar Roxx Get?

Mahindra has equipped it with a bucketload of amenities that include dual 10.25-inch displays, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, and ventilated front seats. The safety net of the SUV comprises six airbags (as standard), a 360-degree camera, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Powertrain Choices On Offer

It is available with both petrol and diesel engines, along with the choice of both manual and automatic gearboxes. The SUV’s technical specifications are given in the table below:

Specification 2-litre Turbo-petrol 2.2-litre Diesel Power Up to 177 PS Up to 175 PS Torque Up to 380 Nm Up to 370 Nm Transmission 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT Drivetrain RWD* RWD*, 4WD^

*RWD- Rear-wheel-drive, ^4WD- 4-wheel-drive

Also Read: 5 Door Mahindra Thar Roxx: Is Its Ride Quality As Good As Mahindra Claims It To Be?

Price Range And Rivals

The Mahindra Thar Roxx is priced from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 20.49 lakh (introductory ex-showroom pan-India). However, Mahindra is yet to reveal the prices of the SUV’s 4WD variants. The Thar Roxx is a competitor to the Force Gurkha 5-door, while serving as a larger alternative to the Maruti Jimny.

Make sure to follow CarDekho's WhatsApp channel for more automotive updates.

Read More on : Mahindra Thar ROXX on road price