    Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition Launched At Rs 16.85 Lakh; Gets Cosmetic Updates For A STEALTH Look

    Modified On Jan 23, 2026 06:47 PM By Bikramjit

    1.7K Views
    While the Thar Roxx Star Edition gets all the top-end bells and whistles, it’s not for those who go off-road

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition

    Mahindra has launched the Thar Roxx Star Edition at Rs 16.85 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom). This special edition of the beloved off-roader focuses mainly on visual updates, with fresh exterior and interior colour schemes that are sure to woo the Roxx fans. 

    It seems that Mahindra has positioned this version more towards family buyers, as it is not offered with a four-wheel-drive system. If you’re wondering what’s new in the Thar Roxx Star Edition, here’s a closer look at what it brings. But before that, let’s discuss prices first:

    Prices

    Variant

    Diesel MT

    Turbo-Petrol AT

    Diesel AT

    Thar Roxx Star Edition

    Rs 16.85 lakh

    Rs 17.85 lakh

    Rs 18.35 lakh
    *Star Edition prices are introductory (all prices are ex-showroom)

    • The Mahindra Thar Roxx Star edition comes equipped with almost all the bells and whistles, which we'll be talking about next.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition: What’s New?

    The Star Edition is primarily about visual upgrades. It introduces a new Citrine Yellow exterior colour that helps the Thar Roxx stand out on the road, while Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black continue to be available as well. 

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition

    Adding to its distinct identity, the SUV gets a ‘Star Edition’ badge on the C-pillar. It also features piano-black 19-inch alloy wheels and a piano-black grille, both of which lend the Thar Roxx a more aggressive and purposeful look.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition
    Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition

    On the inside, Mahindra has finally offered a darker black-and-grey cabin theme. This is a welcome update, as the light Ivory White interior is tough to keep clean on a daily basis. Although it must be noted that Mahindra addressed this concern earlier with a Mocha Brown interior.

    Mahindra Thar Roxx Star Edition

    Besides, there are no significant feature updates to this edition. It gets all the highlights like a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch instrument cluster, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless phone charger, a 9-speaker Harman Kardon sound system, ventilated front seats, a 6-way powered driver’s seat, auto AC with rear vents, keyless entry and a cooled glovebox.

    Safety features include 6 airbags (as standard), disc brakes on all wheels, an electronic parking brake with auto hold function, a 360-degree camera and a tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS).

    Note:

    The one thing OMITTED in this Star Edition is the level-2 ADAS (advanced driver assistance system), which is offered in the top-spec AX7 L. 

    Powertrain Options

    The overall powertrain specifications of the Thar Roxx are as follows:

    Engine

    2-litre turbo-petrol

    2.2-litre diesel

    Power

    Up to 177 PS

    Up to 175 PS

    Torque

    Up to 380 Nm

    Up to 370 Nm

    Transmission

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT^

    6-speed MT/ 6-speed AT

    Drivetrain*

    Rear-wheel drive

    Rear-wheel drive/4-wheel drive
    ^AT = Torque converter automatic gearbox

    • The special Star Edition is offered with all the engine-transmission configurations except for the turbo-petrol manual (which isn’t available with the AX7 L.

    • Do note the Star Edition can only be had with a rear-wheel drivetrain. So if your need is a 4X4, there’s no option but to turn your head away from this version of the Roxx.

    Rivals

    The Mahindra Thar Roxx is essentially a more family-oriented alternative to its quirky 3-door sibling and it also rivals the 5-door Force Gurkha and the Maruti Jimny.

    Related News

    Trending SUV Cars

