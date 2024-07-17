Published On Jul 17, 2024 02:54 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

The Mahindra Thar 5-door will break cover on India’s 78th Independence Day on August 15, 2024

The 5-door Thar has been under development for two years now.

To be based on the 3-door model but will have a longer wheelbase and two extra doors.

Exterior revisions include new circular LED headlights and a redesigned grille.

Will get new features like dual 10.25-inch screens and probably, ADAS.

Expected to get both petrol and diesel engines with choice of RWD and 4WD setups.

Launch expected after debut; prices could start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom).

If there has been one SUV that many new car buyers are waiting for with baited breath, it’s the Mahindra Thar 5-door. It’s now been confirmed that the Indian marque will take the covers off the longer-wheelbase SUV on August 15. It is in accordance with Mahindra’s recent history of unveilings and showcases of their brand new models on India’s Independence Day, which also includes the second-gen Thar 3-door, which was revealed on August 15, 2020.

Thar 5-door: What We Know So Far

Based on the recently leaked uncamouflaged images and the multiple spy shots, we have already got a fair idea of what to expect in terms of its design. The most significant differences include the extended wheelbase and the additional pair of doors to access the rear seats. Other design changes include LED headlights with C-motif LED DRLs and a fixed metal top option, which is not offered on the current-spec Thar 3-door. Also, adding to the premium quotient, the Thar 5-door will get dual-tone alloys as well.

The recently leaked images and previously spied test mules also showed that the Thar 5-door will come with beige upholstery and dual digital displays on the inside. In terms of features, we expect it to get the same dual 10.25-inch screens (one for infotainment and the other for instrumentation) from the updated XUV400, dual-zone climate control, panoramic sunroof, and wireless phone charging.

Its safety kit is likely to include up to six airbags, a 360-degree camera, rear disc brakes, and some advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Expected Engine Options

We expect Mahindra to offer it with the same petrol and diesel engine options as the standard 3-door model, although likely with revised outputs. These options include a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 2.2-litre diesel engine, available with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission. Both rear-wheel-drive (RWD) and four-wheel-drive (4WD) configurations are also likely to be on offer.

Also Read: 10 Things The Mahindra Thar 5-Door Is Expected To Get Over The Force Gurkha 5-door

Mahindra Thar 5-door Expected Price And Launch

The Mahindra Thar 5-door is expected to go on sale after its August 15 debut, with prices likely to start from Rs 15 lakh (ex-showroom). It will be a larger alternative to the Maruti Suzuki Jimny, while directly going up against the 5-door Force Gurkha.

