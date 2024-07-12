Modified On Jul 12, 2024 05:30 PM By Ansh for Mahindra XUV700

Apart from the new XUV 3XO, all other models had a majority of diesel buyers

In June 2024, Mahindra sold 31,324 units of its popular SUVs which included the Thar, XUV700, XUV 3XO, XUV400, Scorpio N, and Scorpio Classic. Apart from the all-electric XUV400 and the Scorpio Classic, all other models get both petrol and diesel engine options, and it is no surprise that Mahindra customers are more in favour of the carmaker’s diesel engines. Here is breakdown of the petrol-diesel sales of the aforementioned ICE (internal combustion engine) models for the month of June.

Thar

Powertrain June 2023 June 2024 Diesel 3215 4957 Petrol 684 419

The Mahindra Thar comes with three engine options, two of which are diesel. It gets a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine, a 2.2-litre diesel engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine which comes with a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) setup. Since the RWD variants have become popular, they have a big contribution to the sales of diesel-powered Thar.

Powertrain June 2023 June 2024 Diesel 82.46% 92.2% Petrol 17.54% 7.8%

The total number of Thar’s sales have grown in the past year and while the sales of diesel variants have witnessed a rise, the sales of its petrol variants have gone down by nearly 10 percent year-on-year.

XUV700

Powertrain June 2023 June 2024 Diesel 3777 4537 Petrol 1614 1319

With the Mahindra XUV700, you get the option of a 2-litre turbo-petrol and a 2.2-litre diesel. Both these engines are the same ones which are offered in the Thar. But unlike Thar, which gets four-wheel-drive, the XUV700 gets an all-wheel-drive setup in its AX7 and AX7 Luxury pack variants (diesel only)

Powertrain June 2023 June 2024 Diesel 70.1% 77.5% Petrol 29.9% 22.5%

Similar to the Thar, the sales numbers of the petrol variants of the XUV700 have gone down, by over 7 percent year-on-year. Overall, the combined sales figures have gone up compared to the same period last year, majorly due to the increase in demand for diesel variants.

Scorpio N & Scorpio Classic

Powertrain June 2023 June 2024 Diesel 8101 11255 Petrol 547 1052

Mahindra released the sales data of both the Scorpio N and the Scorpio Classic together. Compared to the previous year, the sales of both petrol and diesel variants of Scorpio N have gone up. The Scorpio Classic, on the other hand, is a diesel-only SUV.

Both these models get a 2.2-litre diesel engine, but the one in the Scorpio N has higher output figures. And the Scorpio N also gets a 2-litre turbo-petrol engine.

Powertrain June 2023 June 2024 Diesel 97.7% 91.5% Petrol 6.3% 8.5%

Unlike the Thar and XUV700, the sales of the petrol variants of the Scorpio N have gone up in the last one year. However, the combined sales of the diesel variants have increased since June 2023, and are still over 90 percent.

XUV 3XO & XUV400

Powertrain June 2023 June 2024 Diesel/Electric 636 (XUV400) 3077 (Combined) Petrol 0 5957 (XUV 3XO)

The Mahindra XUV 3XO was launched in the first half of 2024, and it has already become one of the most demanded offerings in its segment. However, in its case, the petrol variants have a higher share in sales. The diesel variants are less, but the exact number is not known as Mahindra has combined the sales figures of XUV400 with the diesel variants of the XUV 3XO.

The XUV 3XO gets three engine options, and two of them are petrol. It comes with two 1.2-litre turbo-petrol engines, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The presence of more petrol engine options could have resulted in higher sales.

Powertrain June 2023 June 2024 Diesel/Electric 100% (XUV400) 34% Petrol 0% 66%

This is the only Mahindra model in this list which has higher petrol variant sales than diesel. Here, the share of petrol variants is almost twice the combined share of diesel and electric (XUV400).

After combining the sales numbers of these cars, we figure out that in June 2024, only 27.9 percent of buyers preferred petrol variants. Would you prefer the petrol variants of any of these SUVs? Or are you also a Mahindra diesel engine fan? Let us know in the comments below.

