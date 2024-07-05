Modified On Jul 05, 2024 01:37 PM By Dipan for Mahindra Thar 5-Door

From a slew of comfort and convenience features to additional safety tech, the Thar 5-door will be more equipped and a more premium offering than the Maruti Jimny

The unveiling of the Mahindra Thar 5-door is around the corner and it will lock horns with the other off-road-oriented SUVs, like the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door. While details are yet to be confirmed, numerous spy shots give a glimpse of what is likely to be offered in the production-spec model. Here is a list of things that it is expected to get over the Maruti Jimny:

ADAS

In one of our spy shots, we spotted the Thar 5 Door with a housing behind the inside rearview mirror (IRVM) which looks like a unit for a camera useful for advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) tech. The ADAS features can be similar to the ones offered with the Mahindra XUV700, including adaptive cruise control and lane change assist. On the other hand, the Maruti Jimny has no ADAS features on offer.

Panoramic Sunroof

Although the Maruti Jimny is decently equipped, it lacks a sunroof which is one of the most demanded features by Indian buyers. One of the Thar 5-door’s test mules, however, was recently reported to have been spotted with a panoramic sunroof, hinting at its availability on the production-spec model.

Bigger Infotainment System

The Maruti Jimny gets a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports wireless phone connectivity. However, the Mahindra Thar 5-door is likely to borrow the Mahindra XUV400 EV’s 10.25-inch infotainment system, which supports wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Fully Digital Driver's Display

Not only will the Thar 5-door get a bigger infotainment system, but it is also expected to get a fully digital driver's display as was observed on one of its latest test mules. It is also likely to be derived from the updated XUV400. In comparison, the Maruti Jimny gets a twin-pod analog instrument cluster with a multi-information display (MID) in the centre.

Wireless Phone Charging

A wireless phone charger eliminates the need for wires and cables needed to charge a smartphone. The Mahindra 5-door-Door Thar is expected to feature a wireless phone charging pad, the same as the one that is featured in the XUV700.

360-degree Camera

The Thar 5-door is also likely to feature a 360-degree camera which will make it easier to manoeuvre this SUV through tight spaces, especially during off-road trips. Its Maruti rival, on the other hand, is provided with a reversing camera only.

Rear Disc Brakes

The Mahindra Thar 5-door, with its enhanced safety net, will include rear disc brakes, which will help the SUV to come to a standstill at a shorter distance. In comparison, the Jimny gets a disc setup only at the front wheels.

What more features do you think the Thar 5-door should get over the Jimny? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

