Modified On Aug 12, 2022 05:11 PM By Sonny

The older Scorpio gets a host of mild cosmetic and feature updates to keep up with times as the Scorpio Classic

It is available in just two trims - Classic S and Classic S11.

It gets a revised front fascia with new Mahindra logo, new alloys and ‘Classic’ badging.

Gets the same new 2.2-litre diesel engine debuted with the Thar with an output of 130PS and 300Nm.

Feature updates include a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system and DRLs.

Slots in below the Scorpio N and caters to a different target consumer.

The old Scorpio’s fanbase and demand proved to be strong enough for Mahindra to keep it on sale alongside the new Scorpio N. However, it has been given some updates and will now be called the Scorpio Classic. It will be offered in just two trims: Classic S and Classic S11.

The Scorpio Classic gets the latest version of Mahindra’s 2.2-litre diesel engine, same as the one found in the Thar and the entry-level Scorpio N. It is mated to a 6-speed manual with an output of 132PS and 300Nm. This new engine will make the Scorpio more fuel efficient than before. Other mechanical changes for the Scorpio Classic include an enhanced suspension setup, and improved steering for better maneuverability.

The updates for the Classic include cosmetic changes such as an updated front fascia with a new grille, sporting the Mahindra ‘Twin Peaks’ logo, and DRLs around the new fog lamp housing. It also gets newly styled 17-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The rear end design brings back the vertical reflector housing above the LED taillamps and can be identified by the new ‘Classic’ badging.

Inside its cabin you’ll find a new black and beige interior theme with a leatherette wrap for the steering wheel. It will continue to be offered in 7 and 9-seater configurations with side-facing seats in the back.

The feature-list includes a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system with audio and video playback, phone mirroring, Bluetooth connectivity, cruise control, auto AC with rear vents, and a height-adjustable driver’s seat. The base-spec Scorpio Classic S only gets unpainted bumpers and cladding, 17-inch steelies, and halogen headlamps.

The Scorpio Classic will be positioned below the Scorpio N and will cater to a different part of the automotive market. Mahindra will announce prices for this model on August 20, but it will be available at dealerships, for customers to experience and test drive, from today itself. It will continue to be a rugged alternative to the likes of the Hyundai Creta, Nissan Kicks, Kia Seltos, and Skoda Kushaq.

