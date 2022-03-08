Published On Mar 08, 2022 05:34 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Alturas G4

You can grab an exchange bonus of up to Rs 50,000 on a Mahindra car this month

Maximum offers of up to Rs 81,500 available on the Alturas G4.

The Bolero, Scorpio, XUV300, and Alturas G4 also come with additional offers of up to Rs 20,000.

No savings available on the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700.

All discounts valid till the end of March 2022.

For those looking to buy a Mahindra car, the carmaker is offering various benefits on select models in its lineup including the Scorpio and XUV300. Sadly, though, popular and new SUVs like the Thar, Bolero Neo, and XUV700 are not carrying any savings.

Here’s a look at the model-wise distribution of offers valid till the end of March:

KUV100 NXT

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 38,055 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 20,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 61,055

The top-spec K8 trim of the KUV100 NXT is carrying these discounts.

Mahindra has priced it from Rs 6.15 lakh to Rs 7.81 lakh.

Bolero

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 3,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 6,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 24,000

All variants of the Bolero come with these savings.

The SUV is priced between Rs 8.99 lakh and Rs 9.99 lakh.

Scorpio

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 15,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 34,000

The above mentioned benefits are applicable to the second-from-base S5 trim.

Mahindra retails the Scorpio from Rs 13.18 lakh to Rs 18.14 lakh.

XUV300

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 30,003 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 25,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 4,000 Additional Offers Up to Rs 10,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 69,003

The top-spec W8 (O) trim (petrol-manual combine) of the XUV300 comes with these discounts.

It is priced between Rs 8.16 lakh and Rs 13.67 lakh.

Marazzo

Offer Amount Cash Discount Up to Rs 20,000 Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 15,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 5,200 Total Benefits Up to Rs 40,200

Mahindra is offering these benefits on the Marazzo’s base-spec M2 trim.

The MPV is priced from Rs 12.8 lakh to Rs 15 lakh.

Alturas G4

Offer Amount Exchange Bonus Up to Rs 50,000 Corporate Discount Up to Rs 11,500 Additional Offers Up to Rs 20,000 Total Benefits Up to Rs 81,500

Both the Alturas G4’s variants pack the above-mentioned savings.

Note: The benefits and total discount will vary depending on your chosen variant and location. We request you to contact your nearest Mahindra dealership for full details.

All prices ex-showroom Delhi

