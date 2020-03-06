Mahindra Marazzo Petrol Spied Testing, Launch Soon

Published On Mar 06, 2020 11:44 AM By Sonny for Mahindra Marazzo

The Mahindra MPV is set to get a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine

Marazzo to get a petrol engine option for the first time.

Its new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine will have an output of 163PS/280Nm.

The new petrol engine is expected to come with manual and automatic transmissions.

Petrol-powered Marazzo will likely be priced similar to diesel-only variants.

The Mahindra Marazzo was launched in the second half of 2018 with a single diesel-manual powertrain. At that time, the carmaker had confirmed its plans to introduce a petrol-powered automatic version of its MPV in 2020, and this could be it.

We spied this test mule Marazzo with no camouflage on the highway. It should be powered by Mahindra’s new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mStallion engine that was unveiled at Auto Expo 2020. This engine has an output of 163PS and 280Nm with a 6-speed manual gearbox. Mahindra is expected to introduce an automatic option with this engine.

The Marazzo’s diesel engine has received BS6 certification but is yet to be launched. It is expected to get an automatic transmission option soon. The BS6 update has not changed the engine’s performance rating of 123PS and 300Nm mated to 6-speed manual.

The Mahindra MPV is listed at prices ranging from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 14.77 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). With the introduction of new powertrains, Mahindra could also give it a mild facelift with new features like connected tech. It is positioned above the likes of the Maruti Ertiga and below the Toyota Innova Crysta which leaves it without any direct rivals.

