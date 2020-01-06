Mahindra Marazzo Gets BS6 Certification. Loses A Variant In The Process

Published On Jan 06, 2020 08:00 AM By Dhruv for Mahindra Marazzo

The BS6 update doesn’t seem to have had an effect on the engine’s output. However, it has led to the Marazzo losing its top variant

The Marazzo gets a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 122PS and 300Nm.

It features a 6-speed manual transmission that drives the front wheels.

Expect a price hike ranging between Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh.

The Marazzo is currently offered in four variants.

It could get a petrol engine as well as an automatic transmission option soon.

A document that recently surfaced on the Delhi government’s website has revealed that the Mahindra Marazzo has received its BS6 certification.

The Marazzo is powered by a 1.5-litre diesel engine that makes 122PS and 300Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual gearbox.

In its conversion to BS6, the engine doesn’t seem to have lost any power. What the Marazzo seems to have lost is the top-spec variant.

The Marazzo is currently available in four variants - M2, M4, M6 and M8. All four variants can either be had in a 7-seater or an 8-seater format. However, the document from the government shows that only the 8-seater version of the M2 variant and the 8 and 7-seater versions of the M4 and M6 variants have been given the BS6 nod.

This could mean that Mahindra is looking to axe certain variants of the Marazzo, or that they will be made BS6-compliant at a later stage. We reached out to Mahindra for a comment on the same but we are yet to hear from the company.

Mahindra is also working on a petrol engine for the Marazzo. However, we’ll have to wait a while to get our hands on one.

With less than three months to go for BS6 norms to kick in, the launch of the BS6 Marazzo should happen soon, possibly this month or the next. You can expect a price hike of up to Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh, given that it is only offered with a diesel engine. The Marazzo is currently priced from Rs 9.99 lakh to Rs 14.76 lakh (both ex-showroom).

