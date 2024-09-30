Mahindra Thar Roxx Has A Waiting Period Of Up To 3 Months Through Offline Bookings

Published On Sep 30, 2024 12:41 PM By Shreyash for Mahindra Thar ROXX

Mahindra will open the official order books for the Thar Roxx on October 3

The Mahindra Thar Roxx, a 5-door version of the Thar, was recently launched with a bigger size, more powerful engine options and a feature-loaded cabin. The desirability of the Thar Roxx is such that it has garnered numerous offline bookings and now boasts a waiting period of up to 3 months, even before the official bookings have begun. Let’s explore the waiting times for the Thar Roxx in the top 7 cities of India for October 2024.

Waiting Period

City Waiting Period New Delhi 2 months Bengaluru 2 months Mumbai 1.5-2 months Pune 2-3 months Chennai 2-3 months Jaipur 2-3 months Ahmedabad 2-3 months

In New Delhi, Bengaluru, and even Mumbai, the waiting period for the Thar Roxx has already reached up to two months. In cities like Pune, Chennai, Jaipur, and Ahmedabad, the SUV is currently experiencing a waiting period of up to three months. Note that this waiting period is expected to increase as online bookings for the Mahindra Thar Roxx will begin on October 3, 2024.

More About Thar Roxx

The Thar Roxx comes with both a 2-litre turbo-petrol and 2.2-litre diesel engine options, available in both manual and transmissions. The detailed powertrain specifications for the Thar Roxx are as follows:

Engine 2-litre turbo-petrol 2.2-litre diesel Power 162 PS (MT)/177 PS (AT) 152 PS (MT)/Up to 175 PS (AT) Torque 330 Nm (MT)/380 Nm (AT) 330 Nm (MT)/ Up to 370 Nm (AT) Transmission 6-speed MT/6-speed AT^ 6-speed MT/6-speed AT Drive Type RWD^ RWD/ 4WD

^RWD - Rear-wheel-drive

The bigger Thar comes loaded with amenities like dual 10.25-inch screens (infotainment and digital driver’s display), auto AC, ventilated front seats, 6-way powered driver’s seat, and a panoramic sunroof. Its safety kit includes 6 airbags, a 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold, and a complete suite of level-2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).

Price Range & Rivals

The prices for the Mahindra Thar Roxx ranges from Rs 12.99 lakh to Rs 22.49 lakh (introductory, ex-showroom, pan-India). It takes on the Maruti Jimny and Force Gurkha 5-door, along with compact SUVs like the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos.

