Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus colour options detailed

It is available in only two variants: P4 and P10

The Bolero Neo Plus is essentially the facelifted TUV300 Plus.

Exterior paint options are Majestic Silver, Diamond White and Napoli Black.

Available with a single 2.2-litre diesel engine with a 6-speed manual gearbox.

Prices range between Rs 11.39 lakh and Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India).

The Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus (essentially the facelifted TUV300 Plus) went on sale recently. It is available in two variants: P4 and P10. It looks quite similar to the 7-seat Bolero Neo but has some noticeable differences in the form of overall length as well as in-cabin features and seating layout. If you are planning to buy the new Mahindra Bolero Neo Plus, take a look at all the colour options it’s available in:

Majestic Silver

Diamond White

Napoli Black

While the Bolero Neo Plus gets the same three above-mentioned shades as the Bolero Neo, the Rocky Beige and Highway Red colours are exclusive to the Bolero Neo. The only difference between the two SUVs is that the latter’s silver paint option is known as ‘Dsat Silver’ instead of the Bolero Neo Plus’ Majestic Silver. That said, both the SUVs don’t get any dual-tone paint option.

Gets A Diesel Engine Option Only

Mahindra has equipped it with a single 2.2-litre diesel engine (120 PS/280 Nm), paired with a 6-speed manual transmission. The family-focussed SUV doesn’t get a choice of an automatic gearbox and is a rear-wheel-drive (RWD) SUV.

Features And Safety Tech On Board

The Bolero Neo Plus is provided with a 9-inch touchscreen unit with Bluetooth, aux, and USB connectivity but doesn’t get Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. It also comes with a 6-speaker sound system, all-four power windows, manual AC, and a height-adjustable driver seat. Its safety net includes dual front airbags, ABS with EBD, front fog lamps, and rear parking sensors.

Price Range And Competition

Mahindra has priced the Bolero Neo Plus in the range of Rs 11.39 lakh to Rs 12.49 lakh (ex-showroom pan-India). It doesn’t have any direct rivals as such, but it can be regarded as an affordable option to the Mahindra Scorpio Classic and Scorpio N.

