Mahindra Bolero BS6 Unofficial Bookings Open. Starts Arriving At Dealerships

Published On Mar 20, 2020 12:49 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero 2020

With the BS6 Bolero expected to be launched in the coming days, some dealerships have started accepting unofficial bookings for a token amount of Rs 10,000

The BS6 Bolero is likely to cost Rs 80,000 more than its BS4 counterpart (priced from Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh ex-showroom Delhi).

It will continue to get the 1.5-litre diesel engine.

Will no longer feature the Power+ badge.

To feature a few cosmetic design tweaks.

Mahindra is all set to introduce the BS6 version of its best-selling model, the Bolero , in the coming days. We recently saw it undisguised in a couple of spy images. Now, ahead of its official launch, the BS6 Bolero has started reaching dealerships and unofficial bookings are underway for a token amount of Rs 10,000.

With the BS6 version, Mahindra has made some changes to the exterior of the Bolero. It now gets a revised front fascia and clear-lens tail lamps. The overall profile, however, is unchanged. Inside, it gets the same dashboard layout as the outgoing BS4 model. While a touchscreen infotainment system will not be seen in the BS6 Bolero, it will continue to offer a Bluetooth-enabled music system. It will be placed under the central AC vents with USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

Also Read: Mahindra Bolero BS6: What To Expect?

It will be powered by an updated version of the mHawk D70 1.5-litre diesel engine that has already been given the BS6 certification. This engine is seen in the BS4 Bolero Power+, where it develops 71PS of power and 195Nm of torque. These output figures are likely to witness a slight bump in the BS6 avatar as the vehicle will now come with a D75 badging. Mahindra will offer this engine with a 5-speed manual gearbox.

The BS6 Bolero will do away with the Power+ moniker and is likely to be offered in two trims: B4 and B6. While the outgoing BS4 Bolero Power+ is priced between Rs 7.61 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi), the BS6 Bolero is expected to cost Rs 80,000 more than the outgoing model.