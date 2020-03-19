Mahindra Bolero BS6: What To Expect?

Published On Mar 19, 2020 04:37 PM By Sonny for Mahindra Bolero 2020

The rugged workhorse is set to get a cleaner engine and a few cosmetic tweaks

Mahindra is ready to introduce the BS6 version of the Bolero SUV. It is one of Mahindra’s best-selling model and it will feature a few updates that will help it comply with the latest emission and safety norms to stay in the market and on the roads. It was recently spied with no camouflage and here’s what you can expect from the 2020 Bolero:

New front end makes it compliant with latest crash-test norms

The most notable change to the exterior of the Bolero is the revised front fascia that features a smoother edge to its bonnet, revised headlamp design along with a new bumper and grille. This update also makes the updated Bolero comply with the latest crash-test safety norms. Another cosmetic tweak is the new clear-lens taillamps. Meanwhile, the profile of the car remains unchanged except for some updated decals.

Gets same 1.5-litre diesel engine in BS6 form

The 2020 Bolero will be powered by the same 1.5-litre diesel engine that is offered in the BS4 Bolero Power+ model. After being updated to meet the BS6 emission norms, the engine badge reads mHawk D75. Given that the BS4-compliant D70 motor offered 71PS of power and 195Nm of torque, the D75 engine will likely produce 75PS of power with a slight bump in torque as well. It will continue to be mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. Mahindra had already discontinued the Bolero’s 2.5-litre diesel engine in 2019. The updated Bolero will continue to offer idle start-stop technology which saves fuel while the vehicle is idling.

Two fuel caps

Updating a diesel engine to meet BS6 emission norms is a tricky process. One of the key changes is the use of a special liquid called AdBlu which helps lower the number of pollutants. This liquid needs topping up from time to time and so the new Bolero features two fuel filler flaps, one on each side - one for filling up the fuel tank with diesel and the other for the AdBlu.

No changes to the dashboard

The updated Bolero will have the same dashboard design as the outgoing model. It is not renowned for modern-day features and the BS6 model is unlikely to add a touchscreen infotainment system to the feature list, which is something that even the Maruti Alto and the Renault Kwid now offer. The model spied featured the same digital displays on the dashboard and the instrument cluster. It will continue to offer a Bluetooth-enabled music system housed under the central AC vents with USB and Bluetooth connectivity.

Pricier than before

The 2020 Mahindra Bolero will be more expensive than the outgoing model mainly due to the BS6 update. The Bolero Power+ is currently priced from Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi) and could get dearer by upto Rs 80,000.

Mahindra will ditch the Power+ monicker

Given that the BS6 Bolero will only be offered with a single powertrain option, the carmaker will remove the Power+ suffix that was introduced to distinguish it from the discontinued 2.5-litre variants. The new Bolero will be a standalone name in the Mahindra stable once again.