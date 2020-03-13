BS6 Mahindra Bolero Spotted Undisguised Ahead Of Launch

Published On Mar 13, 2020 05:48 PM By Rohit for Mahindra Bolero 2020

The BS6 Bolero gets a revised front fascia and is now crash-test compliant

Mahindra will offer the same 1.5-litre engine from the Bolero Power+.

BS6 Bolero is expected to command a premium of up to Rs 80,000 over the Bolero Power+.

The Bolero Power+ is priced between Rs 7.61 lakh and Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi).

It is likely to be called just “Bolero” now instead of “Bolero Power+.”

Launch is expected to happen in the coming weeks.

The BS6 Bolero was spied testing in December 2019. We have now got our hands on a couple of spy shots showing the BS6 version of the Bolero undisguised. The updated vehicle is expected to be launched in the coming days, probably ahead of the April 1 BS6 deadline.

The mHawk D70 1.5-litre diesel engine that powers the BS4 Bolero Power+ has already been given the BS6 certification by ARAI in 2019. An updated version of this engine, which produces 71PS and 195Nm in its current form, will power the BS6 Bolero. It comes paired to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The power and torque figures are likely to remain as is. The Bolero used to offer a 2.5-litre diesel engine, but that model was discontinued around September 2019.

Mahindra has not only upgraded the Bolero from BS4 to BS6, but has even made a few cosmetic tweaks. To begin with, it gets a revised front grille and bumper. The carmaker has also added some chrome and black inserts in the headlamps. There are also minor changes to the hood of the SUV. With this upgrade, the Bolero is now crash-test compliant.

Also Read: Second-gen Mahindra Thar Launch By June 2020

In terms of safety features, Mahindra offers the Bolero with a driver-side airbag, speed alert, front seatbelt reminder, manual override for central locking system to open the door from inside, and rear parking sensors. The 2020 Bolero could also see the addition of a few new-age systems like a touchscreen infotainment system.

The Bolero Power+ is currently offered in four variants: LX, SLE, SLX, and ZLX. They are priced from Rs 7.61 lakh to Rs 8.99 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). With the introduction of the BS6 engine, these prices are expected to go further up by up to Rs 80,000. Moreover, Mahindra could also ditch the Power+ moniker and just call the updated SUV the Bolero.