Lexus Opens Bookings For New NX Ahead Of India Launch

Modified On Jan 19, 2022 08:37 PM By Sonny for Lexus NX 2022

It will continue to be offered with just one hybrid powertrain option

Second-gen NX made its global debut in mid-2021.

Looks like a sharper and more modern version of the previous-gen compact luxury SUV.

Biggest change is to the interior with a new dashboard with digital driver’s display and touchscreen infotainment system.

Will only be offered with the base-level NX350h powertrain option using a 2.5-litre petrol engine and an electric motor.

The NX350h is expected to be priced from Rs 60 lakh.

The new-gen Lexus NX luxury compact SUV had made its global debut in June 2022 and is now available for pre-bookings in India. It is expected to launch soon, replacing the current NX model which has been on sale since 2017.

The new NX features a range of cosmetic updates that make it look sleeker and sharper while having the same overall shape. The biggest visual changes include the new lights front and rear. Lexus has made more significant updates to the cabin with a new digital driver’s display and a large touchscreen infotainment system angled towards the driver. The cabin is furnished with a premium leather upholstery and garnished with high quality details.

Its full list of features will depend on the trim but it is likely to be offered fairly well equipped in India. Even so, it will offer some ADAS features (dynamic cruise control, pre-collision system, etc.), multi-zone climate control, a 10-speaker audio system, a powered tailgate, and a panoramic sunroof as well. Other premium features can include power adjustable and ventilated front seats, larger central display, and a more premium audio system.

Lexus has already confirmed that the new NX will be offered in a single hybrid powertrain variant: the NX350h. It uses a 2.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine in tandem with an electric propulsion system for a combined output of 239PS. The NX350h is expected to be offered with the choice of front-wheel-drive or all-wheel-drive, but only with an automatic transmission. The carmaker claims it’ll be capable of doing 55km in electric-only mode.

The all-new NX350h is likely to have a starting price of Rs 60 lakh. It will resume its rivalry with the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, BMW X3 and Volvo XC60.