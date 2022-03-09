Published On Mar 09, 2022 02:52 PM By Sonny for Lexus NX

The luxury SUV continues to be offered with a single hybrid powertrain in three variants

The new-gen NX gets updated styling, a revamped dashboard, and more tech.

Powered by a hybrid powertrain: 2.5-litre petrol engine and two electric motors.

Offered in the same three trims as before: Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport.

Cabin gets a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system, 10-inch HUD, and a 7-inch digital instrument cluster.

Priced from Rs 64.9 lakh to Rs 71.6 lakh (ex-showroom, pan-India).

The all-new Lexus NX has arrived in India, and it gets a sleeker design, slightly bigger proportions, and an updated cabin. The SUV is called the NX350h, and in the country, it continues to be offered with a single powertrain and across three trims: Exquisite, Luxury, and F-Sport.

Let’s look at the prices:

Variants Price Exquisite Rs 64.9 lakh Luxury Rs 69.5 lakh F-Sport Rs 71.6 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom India

That the NX350h is the updated NX300 is apparent, considering the overall design is evolutionary. It gets cosmetic tweaks in the form of sleeker LED headlight and taillight clusters, plus the revised front and rear bumpers. There are styling differences among the three trims, with the ‘F-Sport’ getting sportier-looking details like the larger vents.

Lexus’ luxury compact SUV is powered by a strong hybrid powertrain consisting of a 2.5-litre petrol engine coupled with two electric motors, one on each axle. It has a combined output of 243PS and while there is no specified peak torque for the hybrid powertrain, it packs plenty of it. The power is distributed between all four wheels using a CVT automatic transmission.

The cabin features a less eccentric dashboard layout compared to the earlier iteration of the SUV. It now gets a 14-inch touchscreen infotainment system in the centre, two analogue dials and climate controls under it, and the central AC vents placed below that. The NX350h also features a 7-inch digital driver’s display, a 10-inch head-up display, dynamic cruise control, a panoramic sunroof, and 8-way power-adjustable and heated front seats.

For passenger safety, the new NX is equipped with a suite of driver assistance systems called Lexus Safety System+ 3.0. It includes a pre-collision system, automatic high beam assist, lane assist, and lane-departure warning. Standard safety equipment comprises eight airbags, a parking camera, and front and rear parking sensors. The SUV also recently scored a 5-star EURO NCAP safety rating.

The Lexus NX350h rivals the Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5, BMW X3, and Volvo XC60.

Read More on : Lexus NX 2022 Automatic