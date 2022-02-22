Second-gen Lexus NX Set For India Launch On March 9

Published On Feb 22, 2022 04:05 PM By Rohit for Lexus NX 2022

The new NX will be sold in a single base-spec NX 350h variant

Lexus is already accepting bookings for the second-gen model.

It is based on the TNGA-K platform, same as that of the Toyota RAV4.

Sports a sharper design language and sleeker LED lighting.

Features include a powered tailgate, multi-zone climate control, and ADAS.

To be powered by a 2.5-litre petrol unit with an electric motor.

Likely to be priced from Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards.

Lexus will launch the second-gen NX on March 9 in India. The luxury compact SUV, whose bookings have been underway, will be available in only the base-spec NX 350h variant.

The second-gen model shares its underpinnings (TNGA-K platform) with the Toyota RAV4. Here’s how it compares to its previous generation in terms of dimensions:

Dimension First-gen NX Second-gen NX (new) Difference Length 4,640mm 4,660mm +20mm Width 1845mm 1,865mm +20mm Height 1635mm 1,640mm +5mm Wheelbase 2,660mm 2,690mm +30mm

While the carmaker hasn’t tinkered with the overall silhouette of the SUV, it has given the new NX a host of cosmetic upgrades including sharper and sleeker LED headlight and taillight clusters. Inside, it gets a larger 14-inch touchscreen, an optional heads-up display, and leather upholstery.

Features on board include a digital driver’s display, multi-zone climate control, 64-colour ambient lighting, a powered tailgate, and panoramic sunroof. Lexus will also offer it with a 10-speaker music system, power adjustable and ventilated front seats, and even Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS).

The new LX will be powered by a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine, coupled with an electric motor, cumulatively producing 239PS. Lexus could offer it with both front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive options, but only with an automatic transmission. As per the carmaker, it’ll be able to go 55km in electric-only mode.

We expect the Lexus SUV to be priced from Rs 60 lakh (ex-showroom) onwards. The 2022 NX will renew its rivalry with the BMW X3, Audi Q5, Volvo XC60, and the Mercedes-Benz GLC.

