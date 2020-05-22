Lexus NX 300h Variants Explained

Published On May 22, 2020 07:59 AM By Tushar for Lexus NX

The Lexus NX 300h is available in three grades but the differences here aren’t what you’d traditionally see in different variants

The NX 300h is offered in three variants: Luxury, F Sport & Exquisite.

No rival of the NX 300h offers as wide a variety of exterior and interior colour options.

Irrespective of what variant you choose, there’s only one engine/transmission combination available: a 2.5 litre petrol hybrid automatic.

Lexus sells the NX 300h as a direct import.

Price range between Rs 54.90 lakh and Rs 60.60 lakh

We’ve often applied a standard formula for our Variants Explained series in order to make complicated feature lists easier to understand. Take the Kia Seltos Variants Explained as an example. However, in the case of the Lexus NX 300h the variant range differences are anything but ordinary.

In fact, the features lists of all three variants, Exquisite, Luxury & F Sport, are nearly identical!

Variant Price (ex-showroom) Exquisite Rs 54.90 lakh Luxury Rs 59.90 lakh F Sport Rs 60.60 lakh

Rather, the difference is in how each variant looks on the inside and out. You are, perhaps, not choosing a variant, but an attitude. Hence, there is no variant to avoid, just a variant that suits your personality best.

Exterior Colour Options

Common To All Variants

Sonic Quartz

Mercury Gray Mica

Graphite Black Glass Flake

Sonic Titanium

Black

Blazing Carnelian Contrast

Red Mica Crystal Shine

Sparkling Meteor Metallic

Exquisite & Luxury Only

Amber Crystal Shine

F Sport Only

White Nova Glass Flake

Lava Orange Crystal Shine

Heat Blue Contrast Layering

The range of colour options is quite wide, especially when you consider that all of its European rivals, the Mercedes-Benz GLC , BMW X3 , Range Rover Evoque , Audi Q5 & Volvo XC60 offer 4-6 paint shades at most. And it’s a similar story on the inside.

Interior Upholstery Packages

Exquisite & Luxury

White Ochre with black dashboard

White Ochre with white dashboard

Black

Sunflare Brown

Dark Rose

Ochre

Accent White

Rich Cream

F Sport

F Sport White

F Sport Black

F Sport Mustard Yellow

F Sport Flare Red

Now, let’s dive into the features lists. Given how all three variants have so much in common, the tables below show what features are shared followed by pointers to explain the unique highlights of each variant.

Common Features & Unique Highlights

Exterior

LED headlamps with auto leveling Headlight cleaner Front LED sequential turn indicators LED fog lamps (front & rear) DRLs LED tail lights Heated ORVMs with memory, power adjust & fold Panoramic fixed glass roof

Each variant gets 18-inch alloy wheels as standard. However, the wheel design is unique to each variant.

As mentioned above, 8 colour options are available across the range. There are 3 additional options unique to the F Sport & 1 exclusively offered with the Exquisite & Luxury.

While the outside mirrors are body coloured in the Exquisite & Luxury, they are painted black in the F Sport.

Further, the F Sport also gets more aggressively styled bumpers & an all black grille (spindle grille in the other variants feature dark chrome).

Interior

Leather upholstery Auto dimming interior rear view mirror 60:40 split folding rear seat Adjustable headrests Power adjustable front seats with driver memory Driver seat lumbar support adjustment Heated seats 4.2 inch colour MID

The F Sport gets sportier aluminium finish floor pedals.

All three variants get leather upholstery, though the F Sport gets a unique finish. The F Sport also gets different/sportier seats vs the NX 300h Luxury or Exquisite.

While all variants get a split folding rear seat, it is electric in the NX 300h Luxury.

The F Sport does not get heated rear seats like the other variants, nor does it get ventilated seats. This is very strange since it is the most expensive variant here. The F Sport is supposed to be the lighter/sportier version of the NX 300h but this isn’t an enthusiast SUV so the miss is more symbolic than of any actual need.

Comfort, Convenience & Entertainment

Keyless entry Powered tailgate Cruise control Eco/Normal/Sports drive modes Tilt & telescopic steering adjustment Paddle shifters 2-zone climate control 10.3 inch infotainment display with navigation

The Luxury & F Sport variants get the hands-free kick function for the powered tailgate.

The Luxury & F Sport also offer a Sports+ drive mode that the Exquisite does not get.

For a sportier drive experience, only the F Sport gets Active Sound Control (ASC). This system includes a loudspeaker behind the dashboard that creates a pronounced engine noise when activated and coordinates with your throttle input.

All three variants get a leather wrapped steering wheel with paddle shifters. However, only the Luxury & F Sport get heated steering.

The NX 300h Exquisite also misses out on adaptive suspension, which is offered with the higher variants. This feature skip is a major cost saver for the base variant.

While the Exquisite gets a 10-speaker Lexus music system, the Luxury and F Sport gets a 14-speaker Mark Levinson sound system that offers superior sound quality.

Finally, the Exquisite does not get a heads up display like the other variants.

Safety

Anti theft system ABS with EBD Hill start assist Vehicle stability control Speed sensing auto door locks 8 airbags

The safety features are common across the range. However, while the Exquisite gets a standard rear view camera, the Luxury & F Sport get a surround view (360 degree) camera.

Verdict

The NX 300h Luxury is the most feature packed variant of the range and is our pick of the lot.

The F Sport does have the sportiest experience in terms of styling but offers no tangible benefit vs the other variants when it comes to actual performance. The fact that it’s the most expensive variant while missing out on features like ventilated seats and power folding rear seats means you will choose it mainly for its aesthetic appeal.

The Exquisite does offer good value. It misses out on some cool features, but isn’t bare-boned.

