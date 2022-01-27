Land Rover Opens Bookings For The Flagship Range Rover SV

Published On Jan 27, 2022 05:00 PM By Sonny for Land Rover Range Rover

It is offered with specially curated design themes like the SV Serenity and SV Intrepid

Flagship variant of the recently launched Range Rover is now available for booking.

Gets variant exclusive details such as five-slatted grille and air dam, new SVO badge, and exterior paints.

Boasts rear entertainment package as standard with two 13.1-displays and choice of a four-seat layout.

Offered with the most powerful engines only: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 petrol and 3-litre straight-six diesel.

It is likely to be priced above the First Edition variant with the same engines, at well over Rs 3 crore.

The fifth-gen Range Rover arrived in India earlier this January, and now it’s best-equipped SV variant is available for bookings as well. It is handcrafted by Land Rover’s Special Vehicle Operations and offers a high-level of personalisation; beyond the regular variants of the luxury full-size SUV.

The Ranger Rover SV features some exclusive design details such as a five-bar grille and five blades on the front bumper. It also gets ceramic SV roundel on the rear, the new badge for models built by SVO. This trim also gets a choice of exclusive 23-inch Forged Diamond Turned Dark Grey Gloss alloy wheels. SV buyers get to choose from 14 additional exterior colours from the SV Bespoke Premium Palette.

The SV-specific interior touches include wood veneers, ceramic components for the gear shifter, and terrain response and volume controls. Its rear entertainment package features two 13.1-inch screens fitted behind front seats. As standard, the Range Rover SV gets a monotone semi-aniline leather interior with variant-specific embroidery patterns. It can also be specced with a sustainable leather alternative option that Land Rover calls Ultrafabrics.

It is available in both standard and long wheelbase versions, but there’s no three-row option. The LWB is also offered with the four-seat SV Signature Suite that has an electronically deployable table and integrated refrigerator.

The car maker is also offering the Range Rover SV in two specially curated design themes: SV Serenity and SV Intrepid. These two themes can be selected for the exterior, the interior or the whole vehicle. Inside the cabins, they feature contrasting two-tone front-to-rear colourway options that highlight the rear seats in the SV Serenity, and front seats in the SV Intrepid.

SV Intrepid (red) and SV Serenity (white)

The range-topping variant of the Range Rover is only available with two engine options: 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 (530PS/750Nm) and 3-litre straight-six diesel (351PS/700Nm). Both are mated to an automatic transmission. As standard, the new Range Rover gets all-wheel steering, four-wheel drive, and air suspension.

The Range Rover SV will likely be priced well over the Rs 3 crore mark, higher than the First Edition variants with the same engine options. It will be taking on the likes of the Mercedes Maybach GLS, Lexus LX and even the Bentley Bentayga.

