New Range Rover Now Available In India, Starts At Rs 2.32 Crore

Published On Jan 12, 2022 07:04 PM By Sonny for Land Rover Range Rover

The fifth-gen iteration of the gold standard for all-terrain luxury SUVs is now available to order

All-new Range Rover is built on the new MLA-flex platform, and is slightly bigger than before.

It has a modern and smoothened design to the exterior with an updated interior too.

The dashboard features a new 13.1-inch curved central infotainment system.

It is available in three main trims: SE, HSE and Autobiography, with choice of a standard or extended wheelbase.

Gets choice of 3-litre petrol and diesel engines with mild-hybrid tech, and a 4.4-litre V8 twin-turbo petrol as well.

The new-gen Range Rover that made its global premiere in October 2021 is now available to buyers in India. It gets new underpinnings, a smoother exterior design and a cleaner interior layout as well.

The all-new Range Rover is available in three trims: SE, HSE, and Autobiography. It will also be available in a special First Edition trim for the first year of production which is based on the top-spec Autobiography variant. The luxury SUV gets the choice of standard and extended wheelbase, the latter being offered with the option of seven seats as well. It still has the same large silhouette as before but now looks more modern than before, especially with the rear end profile.

Inside the cabin, it features the new and improved version of Land Rover’s Pivi Pro infotainment system with a 13.1-inch floating central touchscreen that curves to follow the shape of the dashboard. It will get over-the-air updates over time along with connected car tech. There is a 13.7-inch digital driver’s display behind the new steering wheel design. Other cabin comforts include active noise cancellation, a 1600W Meridian sound system, air purification built into the climate control, and luxurious upholstery.

The new-gen Range Rover gets all-wheel steering as standard with integrated chassis control and air suspension. It also gets Land Rover’s Terrain Response 2 system with six driving modes to deal with all types of terrain, giving it the off-road capabilities it is famous for.

In terms of powertrains, it is available with a mix of petrol and diesel engines, both with 48V mild-hybrid tech. All engines are mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission. The 3-litre six-cylinder petrol makes 400PS/550Nm and the 3-litre diesel produces 351PS/700Nm. Its flagship engine option is the 4.4-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 530PS/750Nm.

The Range Rover will continue to rival the likes of the Mercedes Maybach GLS, Bentley Bentayga, Aston Martin DBX and Lexus LX. Its prices start at Rs 2.32 crore (ex-showroom), but can easily climb much higher based on the engine and specification.