Lamborghini Urus Achieves 200 Unit Sales In India

Published On Jul 27, 2022 06:51 PM By Sonny for Lamborghini Urus

The performance SUV is already Lamborghini’s best-selling model worldwide

Lamborghini has just delivered the 200th Urus in India. The last 100 units of the Italian performance SUV were sold in the last 17 months and it is the choice of 80 per cent of first-time Lamborghini buyers in India.

The Urus came to India in 2018, shortly after its global debut. It packs a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 that churns out 650PS and 850Nm and distributing the power to all four wheels is an 8-speed ZF automatic transmission. The Lamborghini SUV has a claimed 0-100kmph sprint time of 3.6 seconds with a top speed of 305kmph.

As a high performance SUV, the Urus is available with a wide variety of personalisation options. Of the 200 units of the SUV sold so far in India, the most popular colours among Indian buyers are Giallo Auge (the famous yellow), Nero Noctis (black) and Bianco Monocerus (white). While the final price varies based on the customer specification, the SUV’s price tag starts north of Rs 3 crore (ex-showroom).

You can read more details in the press release below:

Lamborghini India delivers 200th Urus in the country

Mumbai, 27th July 2022 – Lamborghini India is celebrating the delivery of the 200th Urus in India as the super SUV continues to set new records for the brand in the local market. Since it was first presented in India in 2018, Urus has been driving consistent growth with 80% of the clientele being first-time Lamborghini buyers in India.

Sharad Agarwal, Head of Lamborghini India, commented: “India was amongst the first few markets to launch Urus as soon as it was unveiled globally and it has been instrumental in driving growth for us in India. Our customers in India appreciate the driving dynamics, the versatility and the uncompromising Lamborghini DNA which the Urus offers. The Urus has expanded our reach to new geographies in India and brought in newer segments of customers into the Lamborghini family.”

The Urus has been a true game changer for Lamborghini in India, unlocking not just roads but newer segments and geographies. Lamborghini’s super SUV raced to cross the 100th unit milestone in India last year and followed by the arrival of the Urus Pearl Capsule as well as the Urus Graphite Capsule. The most popular exterior colors on Urus in India are Giallo Auge, Nero Noctis, Bianco Monocerus demonstrating the diverse personalities and identity of Urus and their owners.

The Lamborghini Urus is as much a luxury SUV as the most powerful, with a super sports car dynamism to be enjoyed by both driver and passengers. It is multi-dimensional and has a dual personality. The Urus provides easy driving in the city, maximum comfort during long journeys, thrilling super sports car dynamics on the road and track, and versatile off-road abilities in a range of environments.

The Urus sports a front-mounted, 4.0 liter V8 twin-turbo engine delivering 650 hp (478 kW) at 6,000 rpm, maximum 6,800 rpm, and 850 Nm of maximum torque already at 2,250 rpm. With 162.7 hp/l, the Urus is one of the highest specific power outputs in its class and the best weight-to-power ratio at 3.38 kg/hp. Combining four-wheel drive and four-wheel steering, the Urus achieves acceleration of 0-100 km in 3.6 seconds (0-200 km/h in 12.8 seconds) and a top speed of 305 km/h.

Its great versatility in all terrains is made possible by the six different driving modes (Strada, Sport, Corsa, Sabbia, Terra and Neve), added to which is the EGO system that allows the driver to fully customize the configuration by choosing the rigidity needed for a very comfortable ride or an extremely sporty and dynamic setup depending on personal driving style and road conditions.

Furthermore, Lamborghini India broke the record last year with the Urus driven on the highest motorable road in the world – Umling La Pass at 19,300 ft above sea level, illustrating the capabilities of the Lamborghini Super SUV. The Urus has been the catalyst for doubling company volumes and the size of the Sant’Agata Bolognese factory. The SUV became the best-selling model in the shortest time ever by surpassing 20,000th mark globally. Recognised by its numerous awards and accolades, the Urus has been the “Unlock any Road” protagonist in events worldwide, from the highest roads to the most extreme off-road environments.

