Published On Sep 21, 2021 06:10 PM By Rohit for Lamborghini Urus

The Lamborghini offensive in India has been spearheaded by the Urus, of which the supercar maker sold the 100th unit here in the first quarter of 2021

Lamborghini has announced that it has delivered 300 supercars in India till date. This was revealed as part of the recently concluded second edition of the ‘Lamborghini Day’ celebrations. The day is marked by Lamborghini as a lookback at its journey and success in the country.

The event was celebrated over three weekends and across three locations: Mumbai-Pune, Bangalore-Hampi, and New Delhi-Jewar. Over 50 Lamborghini owners participated in the event which covered a total distance of 1350 km across the cities.

In 2021, Lamborghini launched a total of four models in India, namely the Huracan EVO RWD Spyder , Huracan STO , and the Pearl and Graphite Capsule Editions of the Urus . The Sant’Agata Bolognese-based supercar manufacturer also delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter of 2021.

Here’s what the carmaker had to say about the event:

Lamborghini celebrates the milestone delivery of 300 cars in India

Brings customers across the country together over three consecutive weekends to culminate the second edition of Lamborghini Day India

India, September 21, 2021: Lamborghini India concludes the second edition of ‘Lamborghini Day’, a celebration of the brand’s journey, its success and leadership position in the super luxury car segment in the country. This year, Lamborghini Day, also marked a special milestone achievement as the brand delivered 300 cars across India. To celebrate this momentous occasion, Lamborghini curated a unique bespoke lifestyle experience for its customers within the country. A luxury escape with their head-turning Lamborghinis as they drive through exciting routes specially curated to offer a complete Lamborghini experience, that’s so much more than just a drive.

Lamborghini is known for its customised luxury experiences, technological leadership, superior design attributes and the unparalleled service it brings to its customers. Lamborghini Day India 2021 was celebrated over three weekends and across three locations; Mumbai-Pune, Bangalore-Hampi and New Delhi-Jewar with over 50 enthusiastic customers participating in this grand driving event. Each weekend witnessed a fleet of stunning Lamborghini models driving through the country’s most scenic roads. Thus, allowing the participating customers to experience the unmatched exhilaration and thrill of feeling one with the road in the company of other Lamborghini enthusiasts. The event concluded with the various models of Lamborghini driving through the beautiful landscapes of the country, covering a distance of 1,350 km across the cities and amplifying every participating customer’s driving passion. Lamborghini also hosted an exclusive dining experience for the customers driving to Pune, Hampi and Delhi.

Commenting on the special occasion, Sharad Agarwal, head, Lamborghini India, said, “We are delighted to announce the delivery of 300 Lamborghini cars in India and mark the Lamborghini Day celebrations with this milestone achievement along with our customers who have supported us in this journey. This year we have seen the exciting launches of the Huracán EVO RWD Spyder, Urus Pearl Capsule and Urus Graphite Capsule as well as the Huracán STO in India. We also delivered the 100th Urus in India in the first quarter creating a benchmark of performance for the fastest 100 deliveries in the super luxury sports car segment. This is a significant achievement in the super luxury segment in India and we are extremely thrilled to celebrate the success with Lamborghini owners.”

“At Lamborghini, we continue to offer unique platforms that our existing and prospective customers are able to experience the values that define the brand in the most exciting way while allowing us to build stronger relationships with super car enthusiasts in India. It has been an extremely exhilarating and satisfying journey so far and we hope to celebrate many more milestones in the years to come.” Agarwal further added.

Read More on : Lamborghini Urus Automatic