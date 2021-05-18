Lamborghini To Electrify Entire Lineup By 2024

Modified On May 18, 2021 05:59 PM By Sonny

It seems like the end of the line for the naturally-aspirated Italian bulls but they’ll be faster than ever

Emission norms around the world, especially in Europe, have been forcing carmakers to either electrify models or switch to EVs.

Lamborghini will have to follow suit as it continues to increase sale volumes and profitability.

It will electrify its current lineup (Aventador, Huracan and Urus) by 2024.

It will launch an all-electric Lamborghini supercar in the second half of the decade, starting its fourth model line.

Performance brand Lamborghini, which has been caught up by the ever-tightening emission norms around the world, has announced its plans to reduce emissions and electrify all its models, including hybrids in the short term and a pure electric offering later on.

After years of offering just a two-car lineup, Lamborghini launched its newest cash cow at the end of 2017 in the form of the Urus SUV. In India as well, the brand has already sold over 100 units of its 650PS performance SUV. The Aventador line is its range-topper, with the naturally-aspirated V12, while the V10-powered Huracan sits below it. Meanwhile, the Sian FKP37 limited run supercar was introduced with developmental hybrid tech using supercapacitors, instead of conventional lithium batteries.

Now, Lamborghini will electrify all three product lines to feature hybrid tech by 2024, with the first series production hybrid to be launched in 2023. The Aventador, which has been around for a decade, could be replaced by an all-new hybrid model while the Huracan could be the last one to get the hybrid update. Since the Urus shares even more mechanical bits with Audi models, it could be the second one to feature hybrid tech with its twin-turbo V8. The Italian brand intends to halve its CO2 emissions by 2025 with these electrified models and various other steps in the production process.

The last step in Lamborghini’s current plan is the introduction of a pure-electric offering, likely a two-door supercar. However, the timeline for this one is a bit vague, with Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann stating that it can be expected to arrive in the second half of the decade, i.e., sometime between 2025 and 2030. This electric offering would mark the start of Lamborghini’s fourth product line.

It seems like the era of high-revving, shouty naturally-aspirated V12 supercars is truly coming to an end this decade. In terms of outlandish design and mind-boggling performance, expect performance brands to deliver. However, it’s not over just yet. Lamborghini will announce two new V12 models in 2021, which will likely be special edition derivatives of the Aventador.