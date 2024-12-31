All
Kia Syros vs Maruti Brezza: Which Sub-4m SUV Should You Buy?

Published On Dec 31, 2024 12:01 PM By Dipan for Kia Syros

While the Brezza has been a segment bestseller for a long time, the Syros comes with a lot of features to challenge for the top rank

Kia Syros vs Maruti Brezza: Specifications Compared

The Kia Syros debuted recently as a premium offering in the sub-4m SUV segment that has been ruled by the Maruti Brezza for a long time. It has a distinct body style, fresh and feature-loaded interior, and two potent powertrain options that give it everything it needs to be a crowd favourite. Can it really dethrone the Brezza? We compare the prices, dimensions, powertrain options and features of both subcompact SUVs to find the answer.

Price

Kia Syros

Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (expected)

Maruti Brezza

Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Prices of the Kia Syros are yet to be revealed and we expect it to start from Rs 9.70 lakh. If this is the pricing Kia follows, then the entry-level Maruti Brezza will be more than Rs 1.3 lakh more affordable than the Syros’s corresponding variant. 

Dimensions

Kia Syros

 

Kia Syros

Maruti Brezza

Difference

Length

3,995 mm

3,995 mm

No difference

Width

1,805 mm

1,790 mm

+ 15 mm

Height

1,680 mm

1,685 mm

(- 5 mm)

Wheelbase

2,550 mm

2,500 mm

+ 50 mm

Boot Space

465 litres

328 litres

137 litres

Maruti Brezza

While the length, width and height of both sub-4m SUVs are almost identical, the Syros has a  50 mm larger wheelbase and a larger boot space. In the real-world, it can translate to a slightly better cabin space than the Brezza, and an SUV that can carry some more luggage than the Maruti offering during the weekend getaways.

Powertrain Options

Kia Syros 1-litre turbo-petrol engine

Both sub-4m SUVs come with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

 

Kia Syros

Maruti Brezza

Engine

1-litre turbo-petrol

1.5-litre diesel

1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol

1.5-litre petrol+CNG

Power

120 PS

116 PS

103 PS

88 PS

Torque

172 Nm

250 Nm

137 Nm

121.5 Nm

Transmission*

6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT

6-speed MT, 6-speed AT

5-speed MT, 6-speed AT*

5-speed MT

* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Kia Syros is offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, making them the most powerful in this comparison. In contrast, the Brezza misses out on both turbo-petrol and diesel options altogether.  

Maruti Brezza 6-speed AT

That said, the Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and an optional CNG kit as well. The CNG-equipped version is likely to be the most fuel-efficient offering here.

Features

Kia Syros interior

Features

Kia Syros

Maruti Brezza

Exterior

  • Auto LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED tail lights

  • Flush-type door handles

  • Shark fin antenna

  • Roof rails

  • 17-inch alloy wheels

  • Auto-LED projector headlights

  • LED DRLs

  • LED front fog lamps

  • 16-inch alloy wheels

  • Roof rails

  • Shark fin antenna

Interior

  • Dual-tone cabin theme (based on the variant chosen)

  • Dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

  • Front centre armrest

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Metal finish for the pedals

  • 60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

  • 64-colour ambient lighting

  • All-black cabin theme with brown inserts

  • Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

  • Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

  • 60:40 split folding rear seats

  • Front centre armrest with storage

  • Rear centre armrest with cupholders

  • Height adjustable headrests for all seats

  • Rear parcel tray

  • Ambient lighting

Comfort & Convenience

  • 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

  • 5-inch touch panel for AC controls

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Ventilated front and rear seats

  • Rear window sunshade

  • All door windows auto up/down using key fob

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

  • 4-way powered driver’s seat

  • Air purifier

  • Paddle shifters (automatic variants only)

  • Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

  • Panoramic sunroof

  • Drive and traction control modes

  • Analogue instrument cluster with coloured MID (multi-information display)

  • Heads up display

  • Push-button start/stop

  • Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

  • Cruise control

  • Single-pane sunroof

  • Auto AC with rear vents

  • Wireless phone charger

  • Cooled glove box

  • Height-adjustable driver’s seat

  • Keyless entry

  • Power window with driver-side one-touch up/down

  • Paddle shifters (AT only)

Infotainment

  • 12.3-inch touchscreen

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

  • Connected car technology

  • 9-inch touchscreen 

  • 6-speaker sound system

  • Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

  • Connected car technology

Safety

  • 6 airbags (as standard)

  • Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

  • Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

  • Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • Rear defogger

  • 360-degree camera

  • Front, side, and rear parking sensors

  • Hill start assist

  • 3-point seatbelts for all passengers

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • Level 2 ADAS

  • Up to 6 airbags

  • 360-degree camera

  • Electronic stability control (ESC)

  • Rear parking sensors

  • Rear defogger

  • Rear wiper and washer

  • All-wheel disc brakes

  • ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Maruti Brezza interior

  • Both the Kia Syros and Maruti Brezza come equipped with an all-LED lighting setup, front and rear armrests, auto AC with rear vents, and a wireless phone charger. Shared safety features include ESC, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and all-wheel disc brakes.

  • The Kia Syros stands out with ventilated front and rear seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, flush-type door handles, 12.3-inch displays, and 6 airbags (as standard). Meanwhile, the Brezza offers front fog lamps and a heads-up display, both of which are absent in the Syros.

Verdict

Maruti Brezza

The Maruti Brezza has long been one of the segment leaders, thanks to its typical SUV design, simple black cabin, and useful features like a 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, and up to 6 airbags. It also offers one of the most fuel-efficient engines in the segment, with a CNG option adding extra appeal. If you want a reliable, well-rounded sub-4m SUV, the Brezza is a great choice.

Kia Syros Rear

The Kia Syros, on the other hand, is a newer and more premium offering with a unique design. It boasts features like ventilated seats (even at the rear), a panoramic sunroof, dual 12.3-inch displays, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. With its powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, it’s perfect for those seeking a stylish, feature-rich SUV that’s also more enthusiast-friendly.

What will you choose between the Kia Syros and Maruti Brezza? Tell us in the comments below.

