Kia Syros vs Maruti Brezza: Which Sub-4m SUV Should You Buy?
While the Brezza has been a segment bestseller for a long time, the Syros comes with a lot of features to challenge for the top rank
The Kia Syros debuted recently as a premium offering in the sub-4m SUV segment that has been ruled by the Maruti Brezza for a long time. It has a distinct body style, fresh and feature-loaded interior, and two potent powertrain options that give it everything it needs to be a crowd favourite. Can it really dethrone the Brezza? We compare the prices, dimensions, powertrain options and features of both subcompact SUVs to find the answer.
Price
|
Kia Syros
|
Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (expected)
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh
All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India
Prices of the Kia Syros are yet to be revealed and we expect it to start from Rs 9.70 lakh. If this is the pricing Kia follows, then the entry-level Maruti Brezza will be more than Rs 1.3 lakh more affordable than the Syros’s corresponding variant.
Dimensions
|
Kia Syros
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Difference
|
Length
|
3,995 mm
|
3,995 mm
|
No difference
|
Width
|
1,805 mm
|
1,790 mm
|
+ 15 mm
|
Height
|
1,680 mm
|
1,685 mm
|
(- 5 mm)
|
Wheelbase
|
2,550 mm
|
2,500 mm
|
+ 50 mm
|
Boot Space
|
465 litres
|
328 litres
|
137 litres
While the length, width and height of both sub-4m SUVs are almost identical, the Syros has a 50 mm larger wheelbase and a larger boot space. In the real-world, it can translate to a slightly better cabin space than the Brezza, and an SUV that can carry some more luggage than the Maruti offering during the weekend getaways.
Powertrain Options
Both sub-4m SUVs come with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:
|
Kia Syros
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Engine
|
1-litre turbo-petrol
|
1.5-litre diesel
|
1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol
|
1.5-litre petrol+CNG
|
Power
|
120 PS
|
116 PS
|
103 PS
|
88 PS
|
Torque
|
172 Nm
|
250 Nm
|
137 Nm
|
121.5 Nm
|
Transmission*
|
6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT
|
6-speed MT, 6-speed AT
|
5-speed MT, 6-speed AT*
|
5-speed MT
* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission
The Kia Syros is offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, making them the most powerful in this comparison. In contrast, the Brezza misses out on both turbo-petrol and diesel options altogether.
That said, the Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and an optional CNG kit as well. The CNG-equipped version is likely to be the most fuel-efficient offering here.
Features
|
Features
|
Kia Syros
|
Maruti Brezza
|
Exterior
|
|
|
Interior
|
|
|
Comfort & Convenience
|
|
|
Infotainment
|
|
|
Safety
|
|
-
Both the Kia Syros and Maruti Brezza come equipped with an all-LED lighting setup, front and rear armrests, auto AC with rear vents, and a wireless phone charger. Shared safety features include ESC, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and all-wheel disc brakes.
-
The Kia Syros stands out with ventilated front and rear seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, flush-type door handles, 12.3-inch displays, and 6 airbags (as standard). Meanwhile, the Brezza offers front fog lamps and a heads-up display, both of which are absent in the Syros.
Verdict
The Maruti Brezza has long been one of the segment leaders, thanks to its typical SUV design, simple black cabin, and useful features like a 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, and up to 6 airbags. It also offers one of the most fuel-efficient engines in the segment, with a CNG option adding extra appeal. If you want a reliable, well-rounded sub-4m SUV, the Brezza is a great choice.
The Kia Syros, on the other hand, is a newer and more premium offering with a unique design. It boasts features like ventilated seats (even at the rear), a panoramic sunroof, dual 12.3-inch displays, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. With its powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, it’s perfect for those seeking a stylish, feature-rich SUV that’s also more enthusiast-friendly.
What will you choose between the Kia Syros and Maruti Brezza? Tell us in the comments below.
