Kia Syros vs Maruti Brezza: Which Sub-4m SUV Should You Buy?

While the Brezza has been a segment bestseller for a long time, the Syros comes with a lot of features to challenge for the top rank

The Kia Syros debuted recently as a premium offering in the sub-4m SUV segment that has been ruled by the Maruti Brezza for a long time. It has a distinct body style, fresh and feature-loaded interior, and two potent powertrain options that give it everything it needs to be a crowd favourite. Can it really dethrone the Brezza? We compare the prices, dimensions, powertrain options and features of both subcompact SUVs to find the answer.

Price

Kia Syros Rs 9.70 lakh to Rs 16.50 lakh (expected) Maruti Brezza Rs 8.34 lakh to Rs 14.14 lakh

All prices are ex-showroom, pan-India

Prices of the Kia Syros are yet to be revealed and we expect it to start from Rs 9.70 lakh. If this is the pricing Kia follows, then the entry-level Maruti Brezza will be more than Rs 1.3 lakh more affordable than the Syros’s corresponding variant.

Dimensions

Kia Syros Maruti Brezza Difference Length 3,995 mm 3,995 mm No difference Width 1,805 mm 1,790 mm + 15 mm Height 1,680 mm 1,685 mm (- 5 mm) Wheelbase 2,550 mm 2,500 mm + 50 mm Boot Space 465 litres 328 litres 137 litres

While the length, width and height of both sub-4m SUVs are almost identical, the Syros has a 50 mm larger wheelbase and a larger boot space. In the real-world, it can translate to a slightly better cabin space than the Brezza, and an SUV that can carry some more luggage than the Maruti offering during the weekend getaways.

Powertrain Options

Both sub-4m SUVs come with two engine options, the specifications of which are as follows:

Kia Syros Maruti Brezza Engine 1-litre turbo-petrol 1.5-litre diesel 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol 1.5-litre petrol+CNG Power 120 PS 116 PS 103 PS 88 PS Torque 172 Nm 250 Nm 137 Nm 121.5 Nm Transmission* 6-speed MT, 7-speed DCT 6-speed MT, 6-speed AT 5-speed MT, 6-speed AT* 5-speed MT

* MT = Manual transmission; AT = Torque converter automatic transmission; DCT = Dual-clutch automatic transmission

The Kia Syros is offered with a 1-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel engine, making them the most powerful in this comparison. In contrast, the Brezza misses out on both turbo-petrol and diesel options altogether.

That said, the Brezza comes with a 1.5-litre 4-cylinder naturally aspirated petrol engine and an optional CNG kit as well. The CNG-equipped version is likely to be the most fuel-efficient offering here.

Features

Features Kia Syros Maruti Brezza Exterior Auto LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED tail lights

Flush-type door handles

Shark fin antenna

Roof rails

17-inch alloy wheels Auto-LED projector headlights

LED DRLs

LED front fog lamps

16-inch alloy wheels

Roof rails

Shark fin antenna Interior Dual-tone cabin theme (based on the variant chosen)

Dual-tone leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette wrapped steering wheel and front armrest

Front centre armrest

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Metal finish for the pedals

60:40 foldable rear seats with reclining and sliding function

64-colour ambient lighting All-black cabin theme with brown inserts

Semi-leatherette seat upholstery

Leatherette-wrapped steering wheel

60:40 split folding rear seats

Front centre armrest with storage

Rear centre armrest with cupholders

Height adjustable headrests for all seats

Rear parcel tray

Ambient lighting Comfort & Convenience 12.3-inch digital driver’s display

5-inch touch panel for AC controls

Auto AC with rear vents

Ventilated front and rear seats

Rear window sunshade

All door windows auto up/down using key fob

Push-button start/stop

Wireless phone charger

Power folding and adjustable ORVMs

4-way powered driver’s seat

Air purifier

Paddle shifters (automatic variants only)

Auto-dimming inside rearview mirror (IRVM)

Panoramic sunroof

Drive and traction control modes Analogue instrument cluster with coloured MID (multi-information display)

Heads up display

Push-button start/stop

Electrically adjustable and auto-fold ORVMs

Cruise control

Single-pane sunroof

Auto AC with rear vents

Wireless phone charger

Cooled glove box

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Keyless entry

Power window with driver-side one-touch up/down

Paddle shifters (AT only) Infotainment 12.3-inch touchscreen

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system

Connected car technology 9-inch touchscreen

6-speaker sound system

Wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay

Connected car technology Safety 6 airbags (as standard)

Electronic Stability Control (ESC)

Tyre pressure monitoring system (TPMS)

Electronic parking brake with auto hold function

Rear wiper and washer

Rear defogger

360-degree camera

Front, side, and rear parking sensors

Hill start assist

3-point seatbelts for all passengers

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

All-wheel disc brakes

Level 2 ADAS Up to 6 airbags

360-degree camera

Electronic stability control (ESC)

Rear parking sensors

Rear defogger

Rear wiper and washer

All-wheel disc brakes

ISOFIX child seat anchorages

Both the Kia Syros and Maruti Brezza come equipped with an all-LED lighting setup, front and rear armrests, auto AC with rear vents, and a wireless phone charger. Shared safety features include ESC, ISOFIX child seat anchorages, and all-wheel disc brakes.

The Kia Syros stands out with ventilated front and rear seats, a power-adjustable driver’s seat, a panoramic sunroof, flush-type door handles, 12.3-inch displays, and 6 airbags (as standard). Meanwhile, the Brezza offers front fog lamps and a heads-up display, both of which are absent in the Syros.

Verdict

The Maruti Brezza has long been one of the segment leaders, thanks to its typical SUV design, simple black cabin, and useful features like a 9-inch touchscreen, 360-degree camera, wireless phone charger, and up to 6 airbags. It also offers one of the most fuel-efficient engines in the segment, with a CNG option adding extra appeal. If you want a reliable, well-rounded sub-4m SUV, the Brezza is a great choice.

The Kia Syros, on the other hand, is a newer and more premium offering with a unique design. It boasts features like ventilated seats (even at the rear), a panoramic sunroof, dual 12.3-inch displays, and an 8-speaker Harman Kardon sound system. With its powerful turbo-petrol and diesel engine options, it’s perfect for those seeking a stylish, feature-rich SUV that’s also more enthusiast-friendly.

What will you choose between the Kia Syros and Maruti Brezza? Tell us in the comments below.

