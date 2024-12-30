These Are The Four Kia Cars You Can Expect On Our Shores In 2025

It’s going to be a mixed bag of models for India, ranging from a recently unveiled sub-4m SUV to a refreshed version of a premium EV

The Korean carmaker Kia has been in India for a while now and has become one of the key carmakers here as it launched a variety of products, including both electric vehicles (EV) and internal combustion engines (ICE). We expect 2025 to be no different for Kia, as it is likely to cater to all EV seekers with the launch of a new all-electric offering along with a refreshed version of its EV flagship model. That said, there are a couple of ICE models planned as well for those who prefer conventional vehicles.

With that in mind, let us see what Kia might have in store for us in 2025.

New Kia Syros

Expected Launch: January 17, 2025

Expected Price: Rs 9.7 lakh

Kia Syros made its debut earlier this month and is offered as a premium alternative to sub-4m SUVs. Externally, the Syros draws inspiration from the flagship all-electric EV9 with its boxy design. The Kia Syros comes with multiple segment-first features such as front and rear ventilated seats and a digital AC control panel. In terms of powertrain, Kia offers the Syros with two engines: a 1-litre turbo-petrol with an output of 120 PS and 172 Nm, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine churning out 116 PS and 250 Nm.

New Kia Carens EV

Expected Debut: April 2025

Expected Price: Rs 20 lakh

The EV version of Kia’s MPV, the Carens, is expected to debut in the first half of 2025. Similar to most cars, we can expect the EV to share most of its features with its ICE counterpart. Kia, however, will introduce design changes to separate the two offerings. For the cabin, we can expect a bigger infotainment system than what the Carens currently offers. We can also expect Kia to add features to the Carens EV over the outgoing ICE counterpart, such as advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). The Korean carmaker is expected to offer the EV with multiple battery packs, with a claimed range of over 400 km.

Kia Carens Facelift

Expected Launch: June 2025

Expected Price: Rs 11 lakh

The Kia Carens is expected to receive its first major update in 2025. A test mule was spotted earlier this year and some external changes were visible, such as an updated fascia and a new tail lamp design. In terms of cabin, the outgoing model comes with a dual 10.25-inch digital displays (one for infotainment and the other for driver instrumentation), which might see an upgrade. To increase its safety factor, Kia might introduce ADAS as Carens is the only Kia offering in India that does not come with the premium safety feature. The current model comes with three powertrain choices, and the facelifted MPV is expected to retain the same.

Kia EV 6 Facelift

Expected Debut: October 2025Expected Price: Rs 63 lakh

The EV6 was Kia’s first all-electric offering in India, and it is expected to receive an update in 2025. The facelifted EV6 is already available globally and includes minor visual changes to the front. The cabin changes include new housing for the infotainment system and an updated 12-inch heads-up display. The major change is in the powertrain, with a larger battery pack of 84 kWh and a claimed range of 494 km. While not revealed yet, we expect the India-spec model to come with all these features.

Which other Kia car(s) would you like to see on our shores? Let us know in the comments.

